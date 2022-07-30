ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, TX

Whiteside Museum of Natural History opens new exhibit

By Angie Lankford
 4 days ago

SEYMOUR ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Baylor County’s Whiteside Museum of Natural History is now home to the new Lindgren Hall of Ichthyology.

The new exhibit debuted Friday, July 29, in a private event and includes a wide range of fresh and saltwater fish exhibits depicting treasures of both the ancient and modern worlds.

Special attention is given to the fossil beds of Wyoming and displays of specimens recently collected by the Whiteside Museum Paleontology Department.

The exhibit also explores the relationships ancient fish and sharks share with the modern world, including in Seymour.

“It’s really important for small museums to keep it fresh for the communities that are small, too,” Musueum Director and Paleontologist Christopher Flis said. “It’s all about sharks and fish, and especially for Shark Week, which is going on now, too. We have a lot of fossils for sharks and a lot of pre-historic fish, and we show the relationships between things from all over the world that we find right here in Seymour.”

You can check out this incredible exhibit for yourself in Seymour. The museum is open from 12 to 4 p.m. Sundays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

