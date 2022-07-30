First on CNN: Louisiana prosecutor in Ronald Greene case gets case file from federal investigators

www.jacksonprogress-argus.com
Special prosecutor says Virginia police officer who pepper-sprayed Army lieutenant should not face state charges
A Virginia police officer who pepper-sprayed an Army lieutenant and pushed him to the ground during a traffic stop in 2020 should not face state charges, a special prosecutor says, though he formally referred the case to the US Attorney's Office for a federal civil rights investigation. "Although I find...
Libertarian Party of Georgia asks for 'relief from oppressive ballot laws'
ATLANTA — The Libertarian Party of Georgia has filed a petition for a writ of certiorari with the Supreme Court of the United States to seek relief from the oppressive ballot access laws that limit third-party representation and disenfranchise voters. The party’s actions come as a result of an...
Hawaii couple charged with assuming the identities of deceased children in Texas
A married couple in Hawaii has been indicted for allegedly living under the identities of dead children from Texas for decades and conspiring against the government, according to unsealed federal court records. A federal grand jury in Honolulu indicted Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison on conspiracy, aggravated identity...
Wisconsin river tubing stabbing suspect charged with homicide, claims self-defense
The suspect accused of stabbing a 17-year-old boy to death and injuring four others while they were tubing in a Wisconsin river Saturday appeared in criminal court Monday, charged with intentional homicide. Nicolae Miu, 52, has been charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of first-degree...
Massive McKinney Fire in Northern California leaves trail of destruction
As a massive wildfire continues to cut a path of destruction through a Northern California forest, residents are left to contend with lost homes and treasured family items. The McKinney Fire, the largest in California so far this year, broke out Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest near the California-Oregon border and exploded in size, quickly scorching more than 55,000 acres and forcing thousands to flee, not knowing if their homes will still be there when they return. The fire had zero containment as of Monday.
14 Oregon deaths may be heat-related as 13 million people in the Northwest sweltered under heat alerts
The searing heat that has baked the Northwest is suspected to have led to at least 14 deaths in Oregon and three in Washington state, officials said. The most recent death in Oregon was reported Saturday.
Elmo 2 Fire grows to nearly 13,000 acres, at 0% containment as winds pick up in western Montana
The Elmo 2 Fire in western Montana has burned 12,975 acres, according to Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7. The fire grew just over 2,000 acres on Sunday and is still 0% contained, incident commander John Thompson said in a news release Monday.
Georgia pension fund provides 1.5% cost of living adjustment to help retirees
(The Center Square) — Retired Georgia state employees started receiving a 1.5% cost-of-living adjustment with their monthly benefit payment, which state lawmakers say is needed amid rising inflation. In passing the $30.2 billion fiscal 2023 state budget with House Bill 911, Georgia lawmakers allocated $119.6 million to increase the...
