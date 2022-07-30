Gerry Beckley Joins Todd Snyder on a Limited-Edition Summer ’22 Collection

hypebeast.com
J Balvin Confirms Release Date for His Air Jordan 2 Collaboration
Storytelling is a significant part of J Balvin‘s creative initiatives. Whether it involves him making chart-topping Reggaeton tunes or crafting collaborative products with Jordan Brand, the Colombian icon makes it a point to put his values and culture at the forefront of everything he does. This year, his product line with the Jumpman team is expanding with a new Air Jordan 2 collaboration that possesses a heartfelt message.
The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Chicago Reimagined" Will Come With Special Packaging
Expected to arrive as part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 season, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chicago Reimagined” is centered around an aged/vintage aesthetic. Utilizing the classic “Chicago” colorway, the upcoming release features an updated silhouette based on the shape of the 1985 release of the AJ1.
Prada’s Padded Nylon Scarf Is Made for Black Puffers
From the quintessential black winter puffer to the trending crossbody bag, nylon puffer garments are reigning supreme in several forms. Whether it is worn purely for style or bracing the harsh winter elements is up to discussion. Either way, it looks like black puffer pieces are here to stay. The latest garment to pair with one’s puffer jacket or crossbody bag is Prada’s Padded Nylon Scarf.
adidas and Thebe Magugu Unveil Vibrant Debut Collaboration
Has teamed up with South African designer Thebe Magugu for a new sports collaboration. The debut collection is complete with vibrantly-colored apparel and footwear, championing African heritage and inclusivity. Consisting of gender-neutral and womenswear pieces, apparel offerings include tennis garments, swimwear, running and UNITEFIT pieces. The garments come to life...
Emerging London Label Ronning Drops the Perfect Summer Lace Shirt
Magnus Ronning‘s eponymous London-based label is branching out, building on its recent homeware collection made in collaboration with Carmen Boyd with the release of a new summer essential: the Lace Shirt. Ronning presents the piece in “Stone,” which fits perfectly into the emerging brands’ minimalist and muted aesthetic. Paired...
First Look at the Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit
While ISPA maintains a low profile in terms of how many releases take place each year, its models are anything but lowkey. The Nike line designed to “improvise, scavenge, protect and adapt” introduced the bulbous ISPA Link and ISPA Link Axis in April. Now, the ISPA Sense Flyknit has been unveiled as the next entry in the ISPA line.
Dr. Martens and The Great Frog Deliver Hardware-Inspired Collection
London jeweler, The Great Frog and Dr. Martens have teamed up to execute a collection designed for the rebels and outlaws of society. The two brands share a common rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic and have been worn by legends for years. The jewelry company has been crafting handmade items since 1972, and has been seen on the likes of Metallica’s Cliff Burton, Led Zeppelin, Skepta, Jay-Z and more. With their extensive rock history, the collaboration with Dr. Martens is definitely most fitting.
The Air Jordan 37 "Hare" Has an Official Release Date
Adding to the Jordan Brand‘s recent lineup of signature sneakers that take inspiration from past models, the Air Jordan 37 is set to release in the “Hare” colorway. The silhouette takes key design notes from the Jordan 7 “Hare” which was last released in 2015.
Reebok’s Question Mid PS "Orange Flare" Is Too Cool for School
Following the release of Allen Iverson’s Reebok Question Mid in remembrance of hall of fame basketball player Julius Erving, Reebok is now presenting its latest edition of the shoe labelled the Question Mid PS “Orange Flare.”. This new colorway of the sneaker comes in a bold “Orange Flare/Acid...
Prada's Foam Rubber Booties Reimagine Classic Galoshes
‘s squishy footwear movement prevails — following the debut of its chunky, rubber slip-on mules in May, the Italian luxury house has launched an all-new spongy silhouette for fashion fans to quarrel about. Enter Prada’s Foam Rubber Booties, a contemporary reinterpretation of traditional galoshes. Arriving in Black, Red and...
Take a Full Look at the Stüssy x Nike Air Max 2013 Collection
Shortly after receiving a release date, Stüssy has now offered a full look at its upcoming collaborative. Air Max 2013 collection. Led by a series of reworks of the classic silhouette, the collection also features a lounge-ready apparel capsule with Nike for Fall 2022. Coming in “Fossil,” “Pink” and...
Adidas Wants You on Camping Grounds With Its Retro-Tinged Gazelle
Adidas’ Gazelle has had a busy few months. The classic silhouette has explored various avenues of different colorways and collaborations with the likes of Sean Wotherspoon and Gucci. , but now. adidas. is back with a new solo iteration of the shoe in a “Shadow Olive” and “Impact Yellow”...
Maison Margiela’s Tabi Silhouette Receives a Disco Makeover
Maison Margiela’s infamous Tabi silhouette has been done up in a multitude of fabrications and designs from supple calf leather to multicolored rubber and even an eye-catching white Bianchetto paint iteration. But even with these versions, the luxury brand has more in store with its latest Tabi Mirror silhouette.
The Stüssy x Nike Air Max 2013/2015 Receives an Official Release Date
Following months of rumors and multiple early looks, Stüssy has now announced a release date for its upcoming. Air Max 2013/2015 collaboration. Taking to Instagram, the streetwear imprint recently posted a campaign video highlighting the “Fossil,” “Pink” and “Black” colorways set to release. Along with a closer look at the “Pink” pair accompanied by a caption revealing the August release date.
Take an On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY 450 "Utility Black"
Ahead of YEEZY Day 2022, we now have an on-foot look at the YEEZY 450 “Utility Black.” Expected to release this week, the upcoming shoe features a sleek tonal look that highlights the unique design. The adidas YEEZY 450 “Utility Black” features black Primeknit uppers marked by sock-like...
Tiffany & Co Announces NFT CryptoPunk Pendants
On Sunday, July 31, Tiffany & Co announced that it will be launching its NFT — “NFTiff,” exclusively available to CryptoPunk owners. The collection is made up of 250 digital assets that grant holders access to a one-of-one example of their Punk in the form of a bespoke pendant. Launching on August 5, the pendants will be priced at 30 Ethereum or $51,000 USD.
APL and McLaren Launch New “HySpeed™” Sneaker for Summer 2022
Right before Summer 2022 comes to a close, sports apparel titans APL – Athletic Propulsion Labs – and McLaren have announced an exclusive collaboration of luxury performance footwear, by launching the new APL x McLaren “HySpeed™” sneaker as its first offering. With a limited-edition approach...
Official Look at the PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1 “Panda”
Catalyst marketing is an area where thrives from a business standpoint as its roster of pop culture icons is arguably second to none. And one member that is looking to expand his catalog with the Swoosh is South Korean rapper G-Dragon through his PEACEMINUSONE imprint. Together, the duo is gearing up to roll out a PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1 “Panda” colorway which has just been revealed by way of official imagery.
Vans Introduces the Old Skool Overt CC
When considering Vans footwear, the Old Skool is certainly one of the first models to come to mind. The starting point for the iconic “jazz stripe,” the Old Skool was ahead of its time in 1977 when it originally launched. Since then, plenty of colorways, collaborations and reworks have graced the model. Now, for 2022, Vans has opted to refresh the classic with an altered upper and new sole unit.
Take an On-Foot Look at the HUF x Nike SB Dunk Low "San Francisco" and "NYC"
On-foot images of the upcoming HUF x SB Dunk Low collaboration in “San Francisco” and “NYC” have surfaced. Both crafted with leather, the “San Francisco” iteration shows a white base with black overlays and hits of orange — alluding to the colors that the San Francisco Giants use — while “NYC” arrives in blue and white, similar to the hues of the New York Yankees. The two pairs are adorned with the “HUF” and Nike logo on the toe box, panel swooshes, Nike SB tongue tags that either represent San Francisco or New York City, the words “Keith Forever” embroidered on the left and right heels and, just underneath it, the embossed skylines of the two cities.
