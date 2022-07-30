Fire officials: 3 injured following one-vehicle crash in Union Co.

www.14news.com
wevv.com
Authorities on scene of crash with injuries in Vanderburgh County
Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office say they're currently working a crash with injuries in a western area of the county. Around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said it was at the scene of a crash in the area of Broadway Avenue and Schutte Road. A photo shared...
14news.com
Crews battle early morning house fire in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews responded to a house fire in Daviess County early Monday morning. That happened in the 1100 block of Woodmere Lane around 5:45. Officials say they arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the second floor and attic. They say ventilation was established to...
14news.com
Authorities: Vehicle runs into Evansville business
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say a vehicle ran into a business in Evansville. Dispatch says it happened around 10:15 Monday night on East Riverside Drive near Gilbert Avenue at Space Monkey Records. Authorities say no one is hurt and the driver left the scene. We’ll be checking in with...
14news.com
VCSO investigating crash on Broadway Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash on Broadway Avenue on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office Twitter page, the accident came in with injuries and happened near Schutte Road. A picture from the VCSO page showed a van that crashed...
14news.com
Coroner identifies moped driver who died after Evansville crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A wreck involving a moped in Evansville has turned deadly. Crews were called to the 800 block of Bellemeade Avenue around 3:15 Monday afternoon. Police say a moped driver ran into the back of a parked car. They tell us the driver has died. The Vanderburgh...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight storms cause road closures in the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Storms from Monday night and Tuesday morning are causing several road closures. In Evansville, dispatch tells Eyewitness News Morgan Avenue is closed between Welworth Avenue and Theater Drive. Also closed is the intersection of Newburgh Road and Fuquay. Vann Avenue is also closed Tuesday morning between Lincoln and Bellemeade with several […]
104.1 WIKY
Sheriff’s Office Confirms Drowning Deaths
Warrick County Dispatch was notified around 4:00 on Saturday afternoon that a small boat had capsized and two individuals were under water. This happened at a home on Martin Road in Newburgh. Approximately 30 minutes later fire department dive teams located the bodies of 23 year old Jesus Gonzales and...
Tree falls on RV camper in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess Kentucky Dispatch tells us a tree has fallen on a camper. They say it happened at Diamond Lake amid the severe storms Monday night. No injuries were reported from the incident. This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information as we receive […]
14news.com
Lightning believed to start fire at Green Plains plant in Posey Co.
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Lightning is believed to have started a fire in Posey County Monday night. Crews were called out to the Green Plains plant in Posey County. Officials with the Marrs Township Fire Department say a fire was found on top of an alcohol rectifier in the plant.
14news.com
Crews to begin bridge work on New Hartford Road
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Work starts Tuesday on the bridge over Panther Creek on New Hartford Road in Daviess County. Lane restrictions will be in place on US 231 at New Hartford Road to replace the existing bridge deck. An adjacent bridge structure will also be addressed. Drivers should...
wevv.com
Multiple people injured after explosion reported at Owensboro apartment building
At least four people were taken to the hospital after an explosion was reported at an apartment building in Owensboro, Kentucky on Saturday night. The Owensboro Fire Department says units were sent to the area of Carter Road and Cavalcade Drive just before 9 p.m. Saturday after an explosion was reported.
westkentuckystar.com
Reported disturbance at courthouse lands Calvert City man in jail
Reports of a disturbance near the Caldwell County Courthouse on Monday led to a Calvert City man's arrest. Deputies spoke with the two individuals reported to be involved, and said a man, identified as 20-year-old Mason Mayes, refused to listen to multiple commands to stop yelling and approaching a woman.
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Department Report
The White County Sheriff’s Department is investigating multiple reports of Theft, Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property. On Tuesday July 26th at around 5PM, Sgt Craig Poole took a report from Alan R Saunders who is employed by Campbell Energy of 1238 County Road 1500 N in Carmi. Saunders said that a theft had occurred sometime Monday evening and was discovered on Tuesday morning at the Barger Smith Lease #5 in Grayville. Saunders advised Poole that 23 pipe joints were stolen. Saunders described the items as 31 foot new pipe joints tubing 2 7/8 inches. Saunders said the value of the stolen pip was $9,200.
westkentuckystar.com
Multiple drug charges after Lyon County standoff
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and woman Sunday after authorities said the pair barricaded themselves inside their home to avoid his arrest. Deputies went to a home on Dryden Creek Road to execute arrest warrants on 40-year old Alan M. Pettus of Mortons Gap. They said...
14news.com
White Co. authorities warn residents about fentanyl after recent overdoses
WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Officials with the White County Sheriff’s Department are warning residents about fentanyl after a few recent incidents. Fentanyl has become a problem throughout the country, and authorities say it has also made its way into White County. They say it has been the cause...
104.1 WIKY
Owensboro Juvenile Arrested Accused Of Firing A Gun
Owensboro police responded to the 1300 block of West Seventh Street early Monday morning. The call concerned a group of juveniles who may have fired a handgun. Officers were given a description of one of the juveniles who may have fired the gun. As officers arrived, the group ran away.
Highway 41 construction frustrating drivers
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– Drivers who take Highway 41 need to be ready to slow down and watch for construction. Traffic is getting backed up in several spots due to ongoing projects. The off ramp to Veterans Memorial Parkway is closed. Crews are replacing the Pigeon Creek Bridge and the exit to Diamond Avenue is also […]
wevv.com
First responders field hundreds of calls as damaging storms sweep through the Tri-State
Damaging winds and storms swept through several Tri-State communities late Monday night into Tuesday morning. As of Tuesday morning at 8 a.m., there were nearly 23,000 CenterPoint Energy customers affected by outages around the utility's southwestern Indiana service area. At the same time, several thousand customers were also without power in Kenergy's western Kentucky area.
clayconews.com
FATAL COLLISION TUESDAY ON KENTUCKY 181 SOUTH IN MUHLENBERG COUNTY
GREENVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at around 6:50 PM, KSP Post 2, Madisonville was requested to investigate a collision on KY-181 South in Muhlenberg County. The preliminary investigation indicated a 2011 Chevy Malibu was traveling Southbound on KY-181 when...
