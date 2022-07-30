Kansas Ballet Academy receives over $6,100 through Envista Cares Challenge

www.wibw.com
Harvesters sends 70K lbs. of food to flood-riddled Midwest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters - The Community Food Network has sent 70,000 pounds of food to areas of the Midwest cleaning up from flash floods. As communities around the Midwest continue to clean up from historic flash flooding, Harvesters - The Community Food Network says it has stepped up to aid in the effort.
Salvation Army hosts back-to-school bash to get kids ready
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Salvation Army hosted a Back-to-School Bash Tuesday, August 2, so kids and families can be prepared for the school year. The Salvation Army, located at 1320 SE 6th in Topeka, gave kids hygiene take away bags, food, and even haircuts to get the kids ready.
Manhattan educator wins prestigious teaching award
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Lori Rice, K-2 and gifted teacher at Manhattan Virtual Academy, has been named 2022 Kansas History Teacher of the Year. The award which is presented annually by the Glider Lehrman Institute of American History was first started in 2004. It highlights the importance of history education by honoring exceptional American history teachers from elementary school through high school. The award is given to one K-12 teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools, and U.S. territories.
Neighborhoods prepare for National Night Out
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Neighborhoods planning events for Topeka’s ‘National Night Out’ are gathering all the necessary preparations. Monday, August 1, was pick-up day, where event organizers stopped by the Safe Streets Coalition, at 2209 SW 29 St., to pick up bottled waters, gift cards, food, and other supplies from Dillons or Hy-Vee. Any participating neighborhoods also received financial assistance for other event expenses.
Detours created for new closures as SW 45th St. project continues
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the mill and overlay project on SW 45th St. continues, detours have been created for new closures. The City of Topeka says as work progresses on the mill and overlay project on SW 45th St., all drives along the road will be closed between Colly Creek through Misty Harbor.
Teen driving program has the potential to save lives, comes to Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The national free teen defensive driving program B.R.A.K.E.S, which stands for “Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe” headed to Topeka to teach teens how to be safe on the road. “We take the teens out and we address the top five reasons why teens are...
Senior dogs at HHHS given something to wag about with new grant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senior dogs in Shawnee Co. have something to wag about with a new grant awarded to the Helping Hands Humane Society. Helping Hands Humane Society said it is one of 78 animal welfare groups chosen out of 344 applicants to be awarded a grant from The Grey Muzzle Organization to help local senior dogs. In total, more than $705,000 was given to help save or improve the lives of at-risk old dogs in the community.
Bike ride held to support two-year-old girl
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka community came out to support a two-year-old girl who recently had a kidney transplant. Bikers rode out to Harveyville to Hell Rayzor’s Roadhouse Sports Bar, who helped organize the ride. “She rocked it. We went through a little bit of a bumpy road...
New partnership to bring locally grown products to Kansas food banks
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new partnership will bring locally grown products to Kansas food banks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Aug. 1, she was joined by U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Jenny Moffitt and Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam at Just Food, Lawrence’s food bank, to announce a new program to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced and processed food to food insecure residents.
Interviews to be held for district judge hopefuls in Lyon, Chase counties
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Interviews for those who hope to fill a district judge vacancy in Lyon and Chase counties will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11. Kansas Courts says the Fifth Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, to interview nominees to fill a district judge vacancy in the system.
Crews quickly extinguish Topeka kitchen fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews quickly extinguished a kitchen fire in Topeka on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews told 13 NEWS that on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2, they were called to the area of 6500 block of 27th Ct. after a small fire was reported. When crews arrived, they said...
KDOT allows Topeka to reopen Kansas Ave. underneath Polk-Quincy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will allow the City of Topeka to reopen Kansas Ave. underneath I-70 where a chunk of barrier wall previously plummeted 60 feet. The Kansas Department of Transportation says on Tuesday, Aug. 2, it gave the City of Topeka the go-ahead to...
Shawnee Co. Treasurer’s annex office closed due to COVID outbreak
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Treasurer’s annex office off of 17th and Wanamaker is temporarily closed due to COVID-19. The office will remain closed through Wednesday, with plans to re-open on Thursday. You can still access online services at https://www.snco.us/treasurer/.
Fork in the Road: Council Grove restaurant dubbed “oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi”
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An old western themed restaurant, found right on the Santa Fe Trail, features local beef and friendly service. The Hays House can be found in Council Grove, Kansas and has been deemed the oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi, according to the executive chef and owner, Randall Dickinson.
Topeka woman arrested in connection with Neosho Co. death investigation
NEOSHO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with the July 25 death of a 34-year-old man. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says in a release on Tuesday morning, Aug. 2, that with the assistance of the Chanute Police Department, Neosho Co. Sheriff’s Office, Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Neosho Co. Attorney’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals, Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, has been arrested in connection to the death of Blake Pearson.
SW 1st, SW Topeka Blvd. to close as crews inspect Polk-Quincy bridge
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews will close SW 1st St. and SW Topeka Blvd. as they inspect the infrastructure of the bridge along the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. The City of Topeka says at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, Wildcat Construction will intermittently close lanes on both SW 1st St. and SW Topeka Blvd. under the I-70 bridges for precautionary evaluations of key points for the bridge’s structure.
Lawrence church vandalized over ‘Value Them Both’ Amendment messaging
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A sign outside Victory Bible Church in Lawrence read “Vote Yes. It’s a matter of life or death.” On Monday morning, it sat vandalized after the property was spraypainted. Graffiti on the side of the building read “Protect Choice,” “Vote No,” and “No...
Heat wave has health officials pushing heat safety reminders
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A heat wave has once again swept across Northeast Kansas. In this heat, spray parks are a popular place to visit, but health officials said limiting your time outdoors is key. Sonda Washington brought her grandchildren to Topeka’s Dornwood Spray Park Tuesday to get some relief...
Kansas teen attacked while knocking on doors for ‘Value Them Both’ amendment
A Leawood, Kansas woman was arrested and charged for allegedly attacking a female teenager who was knocking on doors in support of the "Value Them Both" amendment ahead of Tuesday's primary election.
Hearings to be held in Aug., Sept., for Riley Co. revenue neutral rate requirement
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Public hearings will be held in August and September for Riley County’s revenue-neutral rate requirement. Beginning Aug. 10, the Riley Co. says the Clerk’s Office will mail notices to property owners in the county to include 2022 Estimated Ad Valorem Taxes and public hearing information for their areas. It said the notice is not a tax bill and no action or response is needed for the information-only packet.
