ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Watch: Vikings surprise Jared Allen with Ring of Honor news

By Chris Schad
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jM9Ao_0gyIw5zl00

The Vikings informed Allen of the honor after Friday's practice.

The Minnesota Vikings announced that Jared Allen will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor on Friday, but they found a unique way to surprise the former defensive end after their practice at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Allen gave a speech to the team as a guest of Kevin O'Connell, but despite his trademark mullet, the Vikings' new head coach wasn't sure his team was aware of Allen's greatness.

O'Connell pointed to the video board, which played a highlight package before showing the news that Allen was going into the Ring of Honor. After looking around, Allen started laughing and lamented the fact he didn't bring his own guests.

"I would have brought the wife and kids!" Allen lamented. "Come on, Zygi!"

Allen was then greeted by Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf, who thanked him for his contributions to the team.

The 40-year-old spent six years with the Vikings, ranking sixth in franchise history 85.5 sacks. The team will honor Allen on Oct. 30 when the Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Try Aikman

Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is set to begin a new chapter of his broadcasting career this fall. Aikman, who spent roughly two decades calling games for Fox Sports, is now a part of ESPN. The longtime NFL broadcaster left Fox Sports for ESPN with Joe Buck. They're taking over...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Bill Belichick's Pick For NFL's 2 Greatest Players Ever

The NFL world loves to debate the league's greatest players of all-time. Who's the best on the offensive side of the ball? Who's the greatest on the defensive side of the ball. Few people, if any, are more qualified to answer those questions than Bill Belichick. The legendary New England...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' 2022 Season Photo Is Going Viral

The 2022 NFL regular season is almost upon us. NFL teams have reported to training camp and preseason games are set to begin soon. Before you know it, Week 1 of the 2022 regular season will be here. In anticipation of the 2022 season, Erin Andrews shared her promo photo...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Star Eli Manning Lands Interesting New Job

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has landed an interesting new job in retirement. Manning, who won two Super Bowls during his playing days in New York, has bought into an ownership group. The former NFL great has bought into the ownership group for Gotham FC of the NWSL.
NFL
The Spun

Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts

The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers spills on Packers rookie receiver turning heads at training camp

The Green Bay Packers lost Davante Adams in the offseason, but they already have a new darling at wide receiver. 2022 fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs has earned rave reviews from observers at their training camp. This early into camp, Doubs has seemingly solidified his spot on the team’s pecking order. On Saturday, Packers star QB […] The post Aaron Rodgers spills on Packers rookie receiver turning heads at training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ring Of Honor#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#The Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To Bucs Crushing Injury News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received crushing injury news early on in training camp, as standout offensive lineman Ryan Jensen went down with what is believed to be a significant injury. Jensen, one of the Buccaneers' most important offensive players, is expected to miss multiple months with an apparent knee injury.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Axios Denver

Ciara and Russell Wilson debut retail store in metro Denver area

A bright and bold boutique backed by hit R&B singer Ciara and new Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is now open on the first floor of Lone Tree's Park Meadows mall.The House of LR&C offers sustainably-sourced products from the couple's clothing lines, including Good Man Brand, LITA by Ciara, Human Nation and Wilson's children’s line 3BRAND. The store — its fourth brick-and-mortar location — is headed by Christine Day, former CEO of Lululemon. What they're saying: "We didn't want to just build this fashion house just to make really good clothes," Wilson said at the grand opening Monday night. "What we really wanted to do is have an impact." He added that 3% of profits go to a charity for children. "This is an ... exciting chapter in our lives and our journey, and it just couldn't be any more amazing and sweeter to have all of you guys here with us on this great journey," Ciara said, after cheering, "Heeey, go Broncos, that's right."
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”

If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
NBA
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Explains His Tattoo: NFL World Reacts

Aaron Rodgers unveiled his first-ever tattoo earlier this summer. It's quite the work of art. The Green Bay Packers quarterback showed off his new tattoo on his Instagram page. Rodgers, who's coming off an MVP season, hasn't said much about his tattoo decision. Rodgers has since opened up, though, claiming...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Dalvin Cook Escorted Off Field: NFL World Reacts

This Tuesday's practice for the Minnesota Vikings was overshadowed by star running back Dalvin Cook's health. Cook was escorted off the field during individual drills. Sam Ekstrom of Locked On Minnesota is reporting that Cook's left hand was being held gingerly by a trainer. Ekstrom added that Cook walked out...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
541
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy