Accidents

One dead after fatal crash closes 20 miles of I-476

By Nico Rossi, Emily Silvi
 4 days ago

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed to Eyewitness News that one person is deceased after the crash that shut down 20 miles of the turnpike.

According to 511PA Twitter , the northeast lanes between mile markers 75.5 and 94.5 were closed just before 6:00 p.m. Southbound traffic was stopped for a period of time while a medical helicopter landed on the roadway.

Photos Courtesy: Chris Jones

After nearly a four-hour closure, the southbound lane reopened just before 10:00 p.m. PSP and Carbon County Coroner, Robert Miller, confirmed one person has died in the pile-up.

Chris Jones of Nicholson shared his photos with Eyewitness News of the crash from early Friday evening in Franklin township.

Jones says he was driving in the southbound lanes and that it appeared a southbound tractor-trailer jackknifed and slammed through the concrete median divider and into the northbound lanes.

In total, six vehicles were involved in the crash, and besides one fatality, four other people were injured and taken to the hospital. There is still no word on the name of the victim killed or the condition of the crash survivors.

State Police Troop T is handling the investigation.

