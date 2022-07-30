ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

Gov. Beshear visits with recovering Floyd Co. deputy

By WKYT News Staff
WKYT 27
 4 days ago
www.wkyt.com

WKYT 27

In one-on-one, Gov. Beshear talks long road ahead for EKY

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear spent time in eastern Kentucky on Tuesday meeting with survivors and checking on communities as search and recovery efforts continue. WKYT’s Bill Bryant spent the day in Breathitt County, and was able to talk to the governor about the disaster and where...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Here are the flood relief services in Floyd County, Kentucky

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – As part of the relief efforts following the devastating flooding that hit Eastern Kentucky last week, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has shared a list of resources for residents in need and for those who are able to offer help. The list includes locations to drop off water, cleaning supplies, […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Pike, Floyd approved for individual disaster assistance

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden has added two more Eastern Kentucky counties to the list of those eligible for individual federal disaster assistance. Gov. Andy Beshear announced that news via social media Tuesday morning. ”Very good news this morning — @POTUS has approved Individual Assistance for Floyd and...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

An up-close look as Ky. Fish and Wildlife distributes supplies to Perry Co. victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re only a few days in, and there are still so many hard days to come for a number of communities in eastern Kentucky. We got an up close and personal look at the power of devastating flooding, and saw the people it has affected most. Our crew was given special permission to go out with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife on Monday, and we spent about five hours as they took us to an area nearly wiped off the map.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Authorities cracking down on looting in Eastern Kentucky

HINDMAN, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Authorities in areas hit by devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky are cracking down on looting. The Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle says he has requested and received 25 National Guard Units to be deployed to Perry County. He says the units will be used to support security and safety in communities that are vulnerable to looting.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Curfew issued for Breathitt County, sheriff says

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan tells WYMT the county will be under a curfew due to looters. He said the curfew begins Sunday night. Until the curfew is lifted, it is from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily. He said emergency personnel and those with...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky superintendents share experiences with deadly flooding

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass met with local superintendents on Aug. 1 to ensure the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) addresses the real-time needs of districts most impacted by severe flooding that has devastated parts of eastern Kentucky. Superintendents on the call expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support as they recapped […]
KENTUCKY STATE
mountain-topmedia.com

Arraignment for Storz postponed

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — The man charged with killing three Floyd County police officers will have to wait before entering a plea of either guilty or not guilty. Lance Storz, 49, was scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon. However, water issues at the Floyd County Justice Center closed that building, forcing the hearing to be postponed.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. sheriff sends warning to those planning to loot

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for looting Thursday night after historic flooding hit. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said it happened in the Lower Lost Creek area. The people involved were taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail. He said our communities are hurting and his office will not tolerate this type of activity.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. His ‘Outlaw State of Kind Fund’ is donating to the Red Cross and Appalachia Crisis fund through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. Knott County Schools posted a picture of...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY

