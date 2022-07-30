Gov. Beshear visits with recovering Floyd Co. deputy

www.wkyt.com
TEAM COVERAGE: Beshear says most people reported missing after flooding are accounted for
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave another update Tuesday afternoon about ongoing relief efforts from last week’s devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky:. The death toll remains at 37, but the governor said there were at least two recovered bodies that were still being processed. Gov. Beshear says...
In one-on-one, Gov. Beshear talks long road ahead for EKY
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear spent time in eastern Kentucky on Tuesday meeting with survivors and checking on communities as search and recovery efforts continue. WKYT’s Bill Bryant spent the day in Breathitt County, and was able to talk to the governor about the disaster and where...
Two more EKY counties approved for federal individual disaster assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Two more Eastern Kentucky counties were just added to the individual assistance list. Tuesday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted President Joe Biden approved Pike and Floyd County being added to the list. No word on where the mobile centers for those counties will be yet.
Here are the flood relief services in Floyd County, Kentucky
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – As part of the relief efforts following the devastating flooding that hit Eastern Kentucky last week, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has shared a list of resources for residents in need and for those who are able to offer help. The list includes locations to drop off water, cleaning supplies, […]
mountain-topmedia.com
Pike, Floyd approved for individual disaster assistance
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden has added two more Eastern Kentucky counties to the list of those eligible for individual federal disaster assistance. Gov. Andy Beshear announced that news via social media Tuesday morning. ”Very good news this morning — @POTUS has approved Individual Assistance for Floyd and...
An up-close look as Ky. Fish and Wildlife distributes supplies to Perry Co. victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re only a few days in, and there are still so many hard days to come for a number of communities in eastern Kentucky. We got an up close and personal look at the power of devastating flooding, and saw the people it has affected most. Our crew was given special permission to go out with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife on Monday, and we spent about five hours as they took us to an area nearly wiped off the map.
Ky. mom sentenced for throwing newborn over banister in trash bag
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay County woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her newborn baby has been sentenced. Amber Bowling was sentenced on Monday to 40 years in prison. Bowling pleaded guilty to murder in May. In December 2018, state police Bowling put the...
Authorities cracking down on looting in Eastern Kentucky
HINDMAN, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Authorities in areas hit by devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky are cracking down on looting. The Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle says he has requested and received 25 National Guard Units to be deployed to Perry County. He says the units will be used to support security and safety in communities that are vulnerable to looting.
WATCH | An up-close look as Ky. Fish distribute supplies to Perry Co. victims
WATCH | Car collector’s home heavily damaged in Ky. flooding; collection survives. Estill Click collects old cars. They were on higher ground and survived the flood. WATCH | ARH flood relief drive ongoing as some of their employees remain missing. Updated: 8 hours ago. Appalachian Regional Healthcare is continuing...
‘It’s gutting:’ Robinson Elementary in Perry Co. severely damaged by flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Traveling KY 476 in Perry County is not easy at times, especially after the creek that runs through the area turned into a rolling rampage last week. Officers with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife have navigated the area to check on people and deliver simple items...
wymt.com
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear said 28 people have died in Eastern Kentucky’s historic flooding. Beshear said more bodies were recovered but the state cannot confirm those deaths right now. The Governor added two deaths were in Clay County, 15 deaths were in Knott County,...
Floyd County Schools to consider pushing back of first day of school
Floyd County Schools and the Board of Education are meeting this afternoon to decide if the start of the school year should be pushed back in response to the historic flooding that devastated many areas of eastern Kentucky, including Floyd County.
Riding along with Floyd County Judge-Executive to assess flood damage
First, a shooting left three police officers and one K9 officer dead in Prestonsburg. Now, historic flooding. Despite these roadblocks, however, county officials said the community will bounce back once again.
Samaritan’s Purse helping Breathitt Co. flood victims, in need of volunteers
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many volunteers and organizations are throughout eastern Kentucky right now, helping the hundreds if not thousands of people in need there. One of those organizations is Samaritan’s Purse, which arrived in Breathitt County Monday night. Their relief efforts started Tuesday morning. Samaritan’s Purse is...
wymt.com
Curfew issued for Breathitt County, sheriff says
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan tells WYMT the county will be under a curfew due to looters. He said the curfew begins Sunday night. Until the curfew is lifted, it is from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily. He said emergency personnel and those with...
Kentucky superintendents share experiences with deadly flooding
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass met with local superintendents on Aug. 1 to ensure the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) addresses the real-time needs of districts most impacted by severe flooding that has devastated parts of eastern Kentucky. Superintendents on the call expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support as they recapped […]
mountain-topmedia.com
Arraignment for Storz postponed
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — The man charged with killing three Floyd County police officers will have to wait before entering a plea of either guilty or not guilty. Lance Storz, 49, was scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon. However, water issues at the Floyd County Justice Center closed that building, forcing the hearing to be postponed.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. sheriff sends warning to those planning to loot
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for looting Thursday night after historic flooding hit. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said it happened in the Lower Lost Creek area. The people involved were taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail. He said our communities are hurting and his office will not tolerate this type of activity.
Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. His ‘Outlaw State of Kind Fund’ is donating to the Red Cross and Appalachia Crisis fund through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. Knott County Schools posted a picture of...
Eastern Ky. school districts report severe flood damage to buildings, communities
Districts reported multiple school buildings flooded, some beyond repair. They’re also mourning the deaths of staff and at least one student.
