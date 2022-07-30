More than 2,000 gallons of oil spilled into Mississippi River in St. Charles Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Welcome to the first week of August! Rain combined with some luck may keep us from reaching 100 degrees this week. Morning rain possible in the northern ArkLaTex: The remnants of a cold front in the northern ArkLaTex are stirring up some light rain this morning mainly near and north of I-30 in northeast Texas and Arkansas. These showers will remain in these areas on and off this morning with some redevelopment of rain in other areas of the ArkLaTex this afternoon.

