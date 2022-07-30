Seattle Mariners Acquire Luis Castillo From Cincinnati Reds

thegamehaus.com
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Reacts to LA Trade Rumors
Clayton Kershaw doesn't think the Dodgers have to make a big trade to win it all.
Braves seen as potential suitor for worst hitter in baseball
The Atlanta Braves need to look elsewhere than at the worst hitter in baseball to help defend their championship. This would be something new. In trying to defend their title, what if the Atlanta Braves ended up trading for the worst hitter in baseball, Joey Gallo?. This is precisely what...
Red Sox just hurt Willson Contreras trade value, Cubs
With the Boston Red Sox opting to sell at the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs may have to lower demands for Willson Contreras. Chicago’s demands for Contreras were seen as sky high, and there were very few other notable backstops on the trade market. Thus, the Cubs controlled said market.
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor
The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
Red Sox: Christian Vazquez heartbreaking reaction to Astros trade (Video)
The Red Sox traded Christian Vazquez to the Astros during batting practice and he looked utterly heartbroken over the news. The MLB trade deadline can bring the ultimate excitement for teams acquiring new stars and players looking for fresh starts. At the same time, it can be rough on players sent this way and that on a whim.
The Atlanta Braves Are Reportedly Interested In Getting This Player
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB. com, the Atlanta Braves have interest in Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor.
Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade
The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
Report: Juan Soto being aggressively pursued by 1 NL powerhouse
Trade talks surrounding Juan Soto appear to be heating up, at least involving one major National League power. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been increasingly aggressive in their pursuit of Soto, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals remain involved and have been viewed as frontrunners.
NBC Sports
Giants fix shortstop shortage by acquiring Machado from Cubs
SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortstop Dixon Machado played for the Lotte Giants last year, so he has a “Giants” elbow guard and shin guard already. He received a lot more gear on Sunday. The Giants acquired Machado from the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate and put him right in their...
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners: Trade for a hitter or do they?
The Seattle Mariners made a huge move to acquire Luis Castillo from Cincinnati. Now they could use another bat to help bolster their playoff run. But do they need to trade for that batter?. In a shocking move, the Seattle Mariners traded three of their top five prospects for Luis...
This Trade Has A Nice Ring For New York Yankees
When it comes to acquiring talent, New York Yankees' general manager, Brian Cashman, is usually operating from a position of strength, be it financially or with his strong farm system that he has carefully cultivated over the past 7-8 years. The Pinstripes own the best record and baseball and with Tuesday's trade deadline looming, the Yankees go in with plenty of chips to play with. That is why names like Juan Soto, Tyler Mahle and Frankie Montas are all within the playbook of Cashman.
Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade
The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night
The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.
Mariners Claim OF Travis Jankowski From Mets
In desperate need of outfield defense, the Mariners have made a waiver claim.
Juan Soto Trade Deadline Predictions
The best young hitter since Ted Williams is on the block. Which team will he be playing for after Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET?
San Diego Padres Acquire An All-Star
The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers have made a trade.
FOX Sports
Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a two-run home run against the Mariners
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners. Judge's home run would be his 43rd of the season.
Diamondbacks and Royals Swap Emmanuel Rivera for Luke Weaver
The Kansas City Royals are trading Emmanuel Rivera to the Arizona Diamondbacks for Luke Weaver according to John Gambadoro. Rivera, 26, is batting .237 with six home runs and 22 RBIs this season. He is in his second season in the big leagues. Weaver, 28, has a 7.71 ERA in...
Yardbarker
Yankees close to getting back top lefty bullpen arm from Tommy John surgery
The New York Yankees need all the help they can get in the bullpen after losing Michael King last week to a fracture right elbow. In his place, manager Aaron Boone has deployed Ron Marinaccio and Albert Abreu to help smooth over his loss. Even relief pitcher Clarke Schmidt has received increased opportunities, but the Yankees don’t have anyone on the roster who can replicate King’s production and efficiency this season.
Royals, White Sox await word on shortstops ahead of series opener
The Kansas City Royals hope a potential injury to star rookie shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. doesn’t offset the momentum gained
