Blue Jays get critical update on Alek Manoah elbow injury

MLB World Reacts To Angels' Shohei Ohtani Decision
Last week, the baseball world learned that the Los Angeles Angels were "listening" to offers for superstar Shohei Ohtani. However, it appears the Angels didn't like any of the offers they might have received. Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, Los Angeles is intent on keeping Ohtani on the roster for...
Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade
The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
Yankee fans trying to make sense of Harrison Bader/Jordan Montgomery deal
The Yankees officially announced the Jordan Montgomery trade to St. Louis, and many fans are having trouble understanding why the move was made.
Joey Gallo’s depressing Yankees quotes will make you feel awful about end of tenure
New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo has been nothing but kind, generous and giving with the fans and media since his tenure in the Bronx began at 2021’s trade deadline. However, no matter what the gregarious masher tried on the field post-trade, nothing helped get him back on track or saved him from the ire of a fan base that was unprepared for struggles of this magnitude.
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor
The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals
The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision to offload him, in what was a surprising move on the part of the organization. During a press conference after news of the trade broke, Montgomery got brutally honest on his emotions after the deal went down, via Yankees insider Bryan Hoch.
1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make Yankees World Series favorites
The New York Yankees got off to a legendary start to their 2022 campaign, entering July with a 56-21 record. While injuries to Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino, and Michael King have slowed the Yankees’ winning pace in July, they still entered play Sunday with an MLB-best 69-33 record. Aaron Judge is on pace to break […] The post 1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make Yankees World Series favorites appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade
The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
Brewers put out explanation for shocking Josh Hader trade
The Milwaukee Brewers made the difficult decision to part ways with All-Star closer Josh Hader at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. After offloading Hader to the Padres in a huge deal on Monday, David Stearns, President of Baseball Operations for the Brewers, released a statement in which he addressed the decision to pull the trigger […] The post Brewers put out explanation for shocking Josh Hader trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: 3 Cardinals pitching trade targets not named Frankie Montas
The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the teams considered to be eyeing a big splash ahead of the MLB trade deadline. They’ve been linked to Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto and a potential move to shore up their rotation with standout right-hander Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics.
Red Sox star JD Martinez reveals most bizarre part of Christian Vazquez trade to Astros
The Boston Red Sox made a couple of trades prior to Monday’s showdown against the Houston Astros. Among the deals included the decision to offload Christian Vazquez to Houston, making for a bit of an awkward exit on Monday. In fact, according to Rob Bradford of WEEI, the Red Sox’s (now former) catcher had just finished up going through hitters meetings with the club when the trade was made official, prompting a confused response from JD Martinez.
Report: Juan Soto suitors down to three teams
Only three teams remain in the bidding war for Nationals slugger Juan Soto, according to Jim Bowden, with Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline fast approaching.
Joey Gallo trade to Dodgers draws hilarious reactions from Yankees fans
The New York Yankees agreed to deal struggling outfielder Joey Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday. Gallo had a brutal tenure with the Yankees, posting a .159 batting average and .660 OPS in 140 career games with the Yankees. As such, no one was happier to see him go than New York fans. Yankees fans took to Twitter after the news of the Gallo trade. Needless to say, there were some hilarious reactions.
Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino
It’s easy to forget amidst their incredible season, but the New York Yankees are missing a couple of key guys. Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, and Luis Severino have all missed significant time as of late due to injury. Their absence hasn’t made a dent in their record yet, but the team would rather have these […] The post Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics
The New York Yankees have got their man. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees are finalizing an agreement to acquire Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics. Also heading to New York in the deal will be veteran reliever Lou Trivino, who will provide more stability in the Yankees bullpen after they acquired Scott Effross […] The post Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fates of Cubs’ Willson Contreras, Ian Happ, revealed
With the trade deadline coming and going, the Chicago Cubs have made a decision on both catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ. The Cubs elected to not move on from either player at the deadline. While just a week ago it seemed that both players would be playing their final games with the organization, it turns out their time in Chicago isn’t over just yet.
Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade
The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
Tomase: Red Sox players losing faith in Chaim Bloom as deadline nears
The question to Christian Vazquez was simple, as was his answer. But the space in between was damning. After what could've been his final home game in a Red Sox uniform on Sunday, Vazquez addressed trade rumors. He said the players are fighting for each other like family and he hoped to still be here come Tuesday's trade deadline.
Blue Jays strike gold in trade with Marlins for dominant reliever
The Toronto Blue Jays were in serious need of another top-end reliever ahead of Tuesday’s MLB Trade Deadline. With just hours to go before it hits, they’ve made a splash. The Jays have acquired right-handers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop from the Miami Marlins in exchange for one of their top prospects, Jordan Groshans. Via […] The post Blue Jays strike gold in trade with Marlins for dominant reliever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night
The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.
