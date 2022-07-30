ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Report: Padres, Cardinals Currently Lead Juan Soto Sweepstakes

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FUGm7_0gyItZFh00

With the trade deadline approaching, the pair of National League teams appear to be at the front of the Soto negotiations.

View the original article to see embedded media.

With the trade deadline approaching, the market for Juan Soto appears to be narrowing. According to The Athletic ’s Jim Bowden, four teams remain in on acquiring the Nationals outfielder, with the Padres and Cardinals currently favored.

ESPN’s Buster Olney previously reported MLB executives viewed San Diego as the frontrunner for Soto.

Considering the high cost it will take to get Soto, not many teams will want to or be able to meet Washington’s demands. However, the Padres and Cardinals hold two of the deeper farm systems in the game and two of the more aggressive teams in the game. Two of St. Louis’s best players, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, were acquired through trade, while Padres general manager A.J. Preller is known for his aggressiveness.

In order to get a deal done, one team must be willing to part with several valuable players in its organization. The Athletic ’s Ken Rosenthal reported last week that Washington wants “four to five top young players, a combination of prospects and major leaguers with low service time.”

More MLB Coverage:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Paul Goldschmidt’s wife Amy Goldschmidt

Paul Goldschmidt is putting together another MVP-worthy season. At 34 years old, the St. Louis Cardinals first baseman has been on a tear, sitting at or near the top of the National League in the major batting categories. While he is indeed one of the best baseball players today, there’s no question that his partner in life has also been just as great. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Paul Goldschmidt’s wife, Amy Goldschmidt.
SOCIETY
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The three teams interested in trade for Yankees’ Joey Gallo, revealed

Joey Gallo’s days in the Bronx are number. The New York Yankees’ trade for Andrew Benintendi signified the end of Gallo’s stint with the team. Despite not being moved in the trade, the general expectation is that the struggling outfielder will be traded at some point. The only question is… who would want him? As […] The post RUMOR: The three teams interested in trade for Yankees’ Joey Gallo, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Washington, MO
City
Washington, CA
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
California Sports
FanSided

Reds trading Tommy Pham is a real slap in the face

The Cincinnati Reds have traded outfielder and slap artist Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox. Tommy Pham, dealer of The Slap Heard ‘Round the World earlier this season, has been traded to the Boston Red Sox. While this move will likely not go down as one of the most impactful deals, it certainly is a slap in the face for a player of Pham’s stature to be dealt.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Ken Rosenthal
Person
Jim Bowden
Person
Buster Olney
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Juan Soto
The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade

The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday

New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

The best trade package Cardinals must offer Angels for Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is one of the brightest stars across the entire MLB. The reigning AL MVP is a generational talent who excels both at the plate and on the pitchers’ mound. There has been no player in modern baseball that has combined the elite pitching and hitting along with the other tools Ohtani has in […] The post The best trade package Cardinals must offer Angels for Shohei Ohtani appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#National League#Athletic#Nationals#Espn#Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
Yardbarker

Legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully dies at 94

Legendary MLB broadcaster Vin Scully has died at 94 years old, according to the Los Angeles Dodgers. "He was the voice of the Dodgers and so much more. He was their conscience, their poet laureate, capturing their beauty and chronicling their glory from Jackie Robinson to Sandy Koufax, Kirk Gibson to Clayton Kershaw," the Dodgers wrote.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

86K+
Followers
37K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy