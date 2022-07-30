Pritzker announces more funding from opioid settlement

Heat advisory for all our IL counties for Wednesday. Satellite shows clouds breaking up some. Radar does not have much rain on it today. High of 80 and low of 69 today. Not much rain at the station today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a south wind. Temps are mild. Dew points are still high. Water vapor satellite has slightly drier air moving over us now. Satellite shows some breaks in the clouds. Radar does not have much on it right now. An isolated storm tomorrow but better rain chances by tomorrow night. Slight risk of severe weather NW of here later on Wednesday. Rain chances to end the week. Temps stay warm for a while. Tonight, partly cloudy and 73. Tomorrow, Hot and humid at 92. Rain chances to end the week and warm right into next week.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO