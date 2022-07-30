TICKET ALERT: Michael Carbonaro’s “Lies on Stage” Heads to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts

coralspringstalk.com
Delray Beach's Falcon offers a Sunday "bathrobe brunch" with free drinks you simply can't missBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage SiteL. CaneCoral Springs, FL
Flaming Grill Modern Buffet opens first South Florida restaurant in Broward CountyBest of South FloridaBroward County, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
South Florida Playwright Darius Daughtry's 'Seeking' Draws Cheers, Tears, and a Standing Ovation at The Broward CenterShe Got Game MediaBroward County, FL
Chabad of Coral Springs Holds Next Free Food Distribution Aug 3
The Chabad of Coral Springs continues its mission of making sure the needs of those who are struggling are met. They’ve teamed up with Feeding South Florida, Farm Share, and individual donors to continue the food distribution this week on Wednesday, August 3. from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Items include: bananas, split peas, ginger, eggplant, bread, apples, yogurt, and more.
We Rank 5 Coral Springs Shops on our “Ice Cream Palooza” Tour
If you are like me, you love eating ice cream no matter what season it is: Coconut ice cream, sundaes, banana splits, and DQ Blizzards are my favorites. Like most, I have great memories of ice cream trucks in the neighborhood with push-ups, screwballs, chocolate eclairs, and Ice cream sandwiches. Going to a local joint for a flying saucer, banana split, or cone dipped in chocolate was heaven.
WPTV
Vanilla Ice wants to transform historic Lake Worth Beach building into pop-culture museum, brewery
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Vanilla Ice is working to transform an historic building in downtown Lake Worth Beach into a pop-culture museum and brewery. The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper and host of the DIY Network's "The Vanilla Ice Project," who lives in Wellington, showed off his latest renovation project – gutting the 1922 Masonic building on Lake Avenue, near City Hall, and restoring the property to its 100-year-old splendor.
Coral Springs Middle School Hosts Orientation for New Students
School bells ring again as Coral Springs Middle School invites new students to an orientation to learn about the campus and the faculty. There will be several days of fun, starting Monday, August 8, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., where CSMS will host the Stallion Stampede, which includes a tour of the school and an overview of some of the programs, a CSMS shirt, and a pizza lunch. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online.
Kirk Franklin at Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater in Miramar Nov 25, 2022 – presale passcode
The Kirk Franklin presale passcode has finally been posted. This is your best chance to order tickets for Kirk Franklin before they go on sale. You don’t want to miss Kirk Franklin’s show in Miramar do you? Tickets should sell fast when they go on sale: during the presale you can order your tickets before they sell out.
Beat the heat! Best indoor activities in Palm Beach County, including museums, trampoline park
It's hot outside! Take a break from the heat and enjoy being inside with these fun activities. Here are some of our favorite indoor things to do in Palm Beach County for you to explore. Cox Science Center and Aquarium. The Science Center is the perfect place for kids. Enter...
Best Brunch in Fort Lauderdale, FL — 20 Top Places!
Fort Lauderdale is rich in history and has beautiful beaches. Visitors will love it. You can also enjoy the diverse cuisine. You won’t get bored of trying new foods while you’re in town. It’s also possible to explore Florida at any time of day because there are tons...
Fort Lauderdale’s Mai-Kai Restaurant & Polynesian Show to Reopen in Late 2022
This Fort Lauderdale staple is reopening after roof damage shut them down in 2020
More Chick-fil-A Battles and an Unexplained Boca Robbery
Neighbors opposed to another Chick-fil-A in East Boca Raton didn’t come to last month’s planning and zoning board meeting just with their grievances. They came with their attorney. The owner of the Best Western Hotel at 2700 North Federal Highway wants to redevelop the roughly 3.5-acre site into...
Full Rigor: Rough Night, Florida man disembowels his girlfriend
This episode of Full Rigor features Tequila, blood and guts in Broward county. A Sunrise man in an alcoholic blackout goes bananas on his girlfriend in her apartment closet pulling feet of intestine out of her body. Listen to the chilling interrogation here. WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT!
Delray Beach's Falcon offers a Sunday "bathrobe brunch" with free drinks you simply can't miss
There's a new way to experience Sunday brunch, South Florida — and it's in your bathrobe. No, we don't mean from the comfort of your own home. Instead, we're talking about the re-imagining of a former Delray Beach establishment that recently opened its doors as The Falcon.
Nora hurtles toward a groundbreaking with more investors betting big on West Palm Beach
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Real estate may be in self-reflection mode in South Florida but everyone still seems to be betting on downtown West Palm Beach with a mystery buyer snatching up a portfolio of more than 50 properties near the...
Miami Drag Show Brunch Calls BS on DeSantis’ ‘Political Drama’
MIAMI—Every table at one of Miami’s most popular weekend drag brunch venues was taken on Saturday morning as a mix of LGBTQ regulars and out-of-town straight women celebrating bachelorette parties filed in ahead of the main event. The crowd at R House Wynwood, a restaurant known for hosting raucous drag shows starring some of the city’s longtime transgender artists, showed up in droves just days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis publicly declared war on the restaurant, claiming it poses a “disturbing” threat to kids.
Shops at Merrick Park welcomes new retailers
Shops at Merrick Park, Coral Gables’ premier destination for fine shopping and dining, has welcomed several new luxury retailers to its impressive retail lineup. Earlier this year, the popular destination welcomed designer shops Eden Park, Saya/Sitka Semsch, LensCrafters Specialty Optical and Eyewear and Sisu Clinic. This summer, Lafayette 148 and IMO Glow will open.
Will burrowing owls lose their habitat when Caesars develops casino site?
Pompano Beach – Tiny burrowing owls nested for decades on the infield and in the paddock areas of the Pompano Harness Track at the Isle Casino. As recently as April of this year, Nancy Schaut saw them, but a representative of the contractor slated to begin redevelopment of the 233 Isle acres told her an expert had found “no evidence of burrowing owls.”
Palm Beaches Restaurant Month offers diners deals throughout August
The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month runs all August and will offer diners great deals on meals at more than 130 participating restaurants.
Salvation Army of Palm Beach County continues offering discount at family stores
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County is continuing its reduction of thrift store prices during the month of August to help local families overcome financial difficulties.
Coral Springs Rents Rose 28 Percent Since Last Year, Analysis Finds
A new analysis ranked Coral Springs as the 16th most expensive city in South Florida for renting an apartment in July, while Tamarac ranked the third least expensive. The price of one-bedroom units grew 28 percent in Coral Springs from July 2021 to July 2022, to a median of $1,780, and a two-bedroom rose 24 percent to $1,990 during that period.
‘All you see is a broken family.’ Parkland victims’ families describe 'excruciating' pain of loss
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The deepest wounds of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School don’t show up on surveillance video, crime scene photos or autopsy pictures of the 17 who were slain. They are written on the faces of the family they left behind. Those family members continued to tell jurors ...
WATCH: Florida Woman Crawls Through Roach-Filled Sewer To Rescue Kitten
'There were feces down there, cockroaches, spiders.'
