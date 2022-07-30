TICKET ALERT: Michael Carbonaro’s “Lies on Stage” Heads to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts

School bells ring again as Coral Springs Middle School invites new students to an orientation to learn about the campus and the faculty. There will be several days of fun, starting Monday, August 8, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., where CSMS will host the Stallion Stampede, which includes a tour of the school and an overview of some of the programs, a CSMS shirt, and a pizza lunch. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online.

