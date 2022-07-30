Home ‘total loss’ after fire near Churubusco

www.wane.com
WANE-TV
Two trucks crash at Lafayette and Mckinnie intersection
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A crash involving two pickup trucks at the intersection of Lafayette and McKinnie on Fort Wayne’s south side disrupted traffic for a while Tuesday morning. The crash took place at around 6:45 a.m. It appears one of the trucks struck a building at the northeast...
WANE-TV
Fire heavily damages mobile home in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Just before 4 a.m. the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a reported fire in the 200 block of Country Forest Drive. That’s located in the Countryside Village neighborhood. Heavy damage to the mobile home could be seen. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
wfft.com
Fire causes heavy damage to mobile home on Country Forest Drive in northwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A mobile home in northwest Fort Wayne is heavily damaged after a fire early Monday morning. The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Country Forest Drive around 4 a.m. and found the front of the house engulfed in flames. They got...
abc57.com
Arrest made in fatal crash on Pike Street in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - A man was arrested on Saturday in connection with a fatal crash in Goshen on June 10, the Goshen Police Department announced. On July 22, a warrant was issued for 21-year-old Joshua Martinez of Goshen for two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more.
No one injured in overnight hotel fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No one was hurt after an overnight fire at a hotel early Saturday morning. Police responded to 3320 W Coliseum Boulevard around 2:00 a.m. on reports of a structure fire. When they arrived, crews on the scene said they found a fire on the first floor of the building. Residents […]
WANE-TV
From the archives: Memorial Coliseum roof raised 20 years ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Remember when they literally raised the roof of the Memorial Coliseum?. It was 20 years ago – Aug. 2, 2002 – when the 1,200 ton roof was lifted nearly 42 feet to allow for a major expansion of the venue. It was...
WANE-TV
Man charged with murder in weekend slaying of Indiana cop
ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Investigators say a man accused of fatally shooting an Indiana police officer during a traffic stop had made a song about killing an officer. Carl Boards II was charged with murder and other crimes. Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was gunned down in the wee hours Sunday, about 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
abc57.com
Walmart employee attacked with a machete in store parking lot
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating an attack that happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on County Road 6 Tuesday morning. Police responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a knife attack. Reports say the suspect went into the store, took a machete and...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne pools to close this week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Pool season is coming to an end. McMillen Park will close for the season Monday due to “unforeseen staffing issues.” Northside pool will shut down Saturday at 5 p.m. The city said pool staff was returning to school and “there will no...
fortwaynesnbc.com
County: Several roads to close for railroad work
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Highway Department says several roads will be closed beginning Wednesday, August 3 for railroad work. The closures will be at the railroad crossings and are scheduled to be closed until August 31, the department said Monday. The road closure...
Two people hospitalized after overnight fire
Two people were rushed to a hospital Friday morning after a home just north of downtown caught fire.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne volunteer travels to Kentucky for storm cleanup
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dale Vollenweider left Fort Wayne Monday morning en route to Lexington, Kentucky. He arrived around 4 p.m. to aid the area experiencing extreme flooding and weather conditions. Vollenweider, who has been a volunteer with the Indiana region of the American Red Cross since 2014,...
WOWO News
Stand off ends with man in custody
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is now in custody after a standoff with police. Saturday evening, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 8000 block of Hessen Castle Road for a domestic battery investigation. When officers arrived, they were informed that an armed man was inside the residence.
hot1079fortwayne.com
Paving work could impact traffic areas of State Boulevard this week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – As part of the City of Fort Wayne’s northeast quadrant resurfacing package, crews will be working along sections of State Boulevard. According to the City, work will be taking place from 7:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m., Monday, August 1 through Friday, August 5.
abc57.com
Missing 16-year-old out of Argos found safe
ARGOS, Ind. - A 16-year-old who was reported missing on July 27 was found and is safe, the Argos Police Department announced. On Sunday morning, Argos Police announced Lana Roemer was found.
max983.net
Missing Argos Teen Located and Safe
A 16-year-old Argos girl reported missing last week has been located and is safe, according to the Argos Police Department. Lana Rose Roemer was reported missing Thursday, July 28 after nobody had heard from her or had seen her since Wednesday, July 27 around 8:30 a.m. ET near the Trailer Park homes on West Marshall Street in Argos. She was located over the weekend and was found safe.
wfft.com
Albion man dies in motorcycle crash on U.S. 33
KIMMELL, Ind. (WFFT) -- An Albion man is dead after troopers say he was hit by an SUV while driving on the shoulder of U.S. 33 Friday. Indiana State Police say 36-year-old Shawn Patrick Loteckie was driving a Harley Davidson past a line of stopped traffic on U.S. 33 southbound about 5 p.m.
WANE-TV
What’s the Allen County Jail worth?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Jail sits on about 3 acres of prime riverfront property, surrounded by a park, a river and a dizzying amount of new construction. It could be worth $1.7 million at the going land rate of $10 per square foot or $4.5 million, according to a compilation of land comps going back to 1999.
abc57.com
More information about overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--An overnight shooting left four people in the hospital, one in critical condition. Officers found two people injured: one on the 1600 block of Chapin Street and another on the corner of Milton St. and St. Joseph St. At around 1:30 Sunday morning, officers responded to shots fired on the corner of Milton St. and St. Joseph St., where they found one victim with life-threatening injuries.
WANE-TV
Pedestrian in critical condition following hit-and-run
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shortly after midnight Fort Wayne Police responded to the intersection of Lima and Washington Center Road for a reported pedestrian struck. Police were advised that the victim was still down and not responding. The person who called 911 told dispatchers this might be a...
