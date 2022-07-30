Home ‘total loss’ after fire near Churubusco

A 16-year-old Argos girl reported missing last week has been located and is safe, according to the Argos Police Department. Lana Rose Roemer was reported missing Thursday, July 28 after nobody had heard from her or had seen her since Wednesday, July 27 around 8:30 a.m. ET near the Trailer Park homes on West Marshall Street in Argos. She was located over the weekend and was found safe.

