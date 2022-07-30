Sherwood Christian basketball star joins sister at Shorter University

www.walb.com
Related
Albany Herald
Monroe sophomore, Ruff Riders star Marianna Wright wins national championship
The Ruff Riders Track Club of Albany is headed back to southwest Georgia this week after competing in the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics in Hornet Stadium on the campus of the Sacramento State University and they are bringing a national champion back to Albany. Marianna Wright, a rising...
Friday Night Overtime Camp Chat: Thomas County Central
High school football is back, and what better way to kick off our coverage of our big bend and south Georgia teams, than with who started first.
WALB 10
Camilla AAU basketball team wins championship & gains role models
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Sports has a unique way to relay a message to a group of men, women, or kids to come together for a common goal to win. Sports also gives kids a role model to look up to. I had the chance to speak with the Georgia...
Creekside High football star to announce commitment decision
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. This story will be updated with a livestream as Daiquan White makes his commitment decision Monday at 8 p.m. Before Creekside High school football star Daiquan White embarks on his senior season, he has a big decision...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L.J. Green Makes it Official
Montgomery Catholic cornerback L.J. Green recently named his final four schools. At that time, he also announced that he would be choosing one of those schools on August 1st. This afternoon, Green announced that he had committed to Georgia Tech. Green felt relieved to have that decision behind him. “It...
WALB 10
Albany Tech to offer ‘weekend college’ classes in the fall
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the first time this fall, Albany Technical College is offering weekend classes for people who are too busy to take them during the week. The technical college wants to give students with families and full-time jobs access to the classes they need to finish. When...
Auburn football: Potential positive sign Bo Hughley is flipping from Georgia
Auburn football just had its signature recruiting event, Big Cat Weekend, to conclude the month of July. It may be set to do its job, as the No. 98 overall prospect in the 2023 class, the No. 13 offensive tackle, and the No. 6 player in Georgia could be flipping from Georgia to the Plains.
WALB 10
Albany youth sports program raising money for equipment
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Before an Albany Pop Warner team, the Georgia Heat, can kick off their season, they need a hand-off from their community. “The kids can’t play without helmets. They can’t play without the proper equipment. Safety is first,” Earnest Christian, the President of the Georgia Heat, said.
RELATED PEOPLE
247Sports
Guard Vashon Ferguson Commits to GSU
Georgia State Basketball landed one of its top targets for the 2023 class as Grovetown High School Guard Vashon Ferguson committed to the Panthers shortly after completing his official visit to GSU on Sunday afternoon. He took to Twitter to announce his decision:. Ferguson can play both Guard positions and...
wfxl.com
Tracy Lawrence to perform in Albany in October
Six String Southern Productions and Oak View Group announced Monday that country music legend Tracy Lawrence will perform live at Flint River Entertainment Complex’s Veterans Park Amphitheatre on Thursday, October 20. Tickets will be general admission standing and cost $35 and go on sale Friday, August 5 at 10...
wfxl.com
SRTC Blakely, Tifton, and Thomasville cohort honored in pinning ceremony
On Wednesday, July 27, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a pinning ceremony honoring the most recent class of Practical Nursing (PN) students from SRTC - Blakely, SRTC - Thomasville, and SRTC - Tifton. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. The...
WALB 10
Terrell Co. Schools heads back to the classroom
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Terrell County Schools made its way back to the classrooms on Tuesday for what the school district’s top educator is hoping will be a safe, productive school year. Students gathered early Tuesday morning after a long summer break with positive attitudes. This is something that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Atlanta rappers Goodie Mob helped shape modern Black music from The South
From behind dark sunglasses, Andre 3000 once told a TV interviewer, “OutKast would not even be who we are if not for Goodie Mob.” If that’s so with OutKast – the influential duo known for early 2000s smashes like “Hey Ya!” and “The Way You Move” – a case can easily be made Goodie Mob had that impact on most other recent Black music from The South too.
WYFF4.com
Georgia professor shoots, kills college freshman while she sat in car, police say
CARROLLTON, Ga. — A university instructor in Georgia has been charged with killing an 18-year-old student who was fatally shot while sitting in her car, according to the Carrollton Police Department. Police said in a news release that Richard Sigman, 47, is charged with murder and aggravated assault in...
WALB 10
Dougherty, Worth libraries holding special back-to-school events
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Libraries in both Worth and Dougherty counties are doing their part to help children prepare to go back to school. In honor of the library’s 100th anniversary on Aug. 19, the Margaret Jones Library in Sylvester is doing something very special. Leigh Whiley is the...
WALB 10
Colquitt Co. elementary schools to provide telehealth services
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County School District is partnering with Colquitt Regional Medical Center to expand telehealth services. This partnership will save parents time and money. If your child is feeling sick, the school nurse can schedule a telehealth visit with a local physician. Just a phone call...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Monday brings back-to-school for several metro districts
Just like that, the summer is over for thousands of metro Atlanta school children. The first day of school is Monday for many. Those includes students in Atlanta Public Schools, as well as in Cherokee and Cobb counties. School systems in Clayton, Gwinnett and Henry counties open their doors Wednesday....
fox5atlanta.com
University of West Georgia professor fatally shot freshman student, police say
CARROLLTON, Ga. - The University of West Georgia community in a state of shock after police announced that one of its professors killed one of its students. Police say 47-year-old Richard Sigman shot 18-year-old Anna Jones at a parking deck near Adamson Square around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Friends rushed Jones...
3 great steakhouses in Georgia
If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
Thousands of families gather for APS Back-to-School bash at Georgia World Congress Center
ATLANTA — It’s back to class on Monday for the state’s largest school district. On Saturday, Atlanta Public Schools lined up in big numbers to take part in the district’s largest Back-to-School Bash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 partnered...
Comments / 3