'We've got a team that's hungry': Washington State football strikes upbeat tone at Pac-12 media day

Three storylines to watch throughout Washington State's fall camp
PULLMAN – The first fall camp of the Jake Dickert era at Washington State is right around the corner. The new-look Cougars take Rogers Field at 9 a.m. Wednesday to begin preseason preparations leading up to their opener on Sept. 3 against Idaho. Before then, we should have answers to some of the key questions facing WSU ahead of its 2022 season.
Washington State secures commitment from Texas prep safety Jalen Gilbert
PULLMAN – Jalen Gilbert, a ball-hawking safety from the top classification of prep play in Texas, committed to Washington State’s football program on Sunday, announcing his decision over Twitter. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Gilbert earned all-district first-team recognition as a junior last season after tallying five interceptions and 51...
