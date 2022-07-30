Shocking death of former first-round pick Adriean Payne ruled as homicide

clutchpoints.com
Celtics, former first-round pick Bruno Caboclo agree to camp deal
Free-agent forward Bruno Caboclo has reached an agreement on a training camp deal with the Celtics and will get the opportunity to compete for a roster spot this fall, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). The 20th overall pick in the 2014 draft, Caboclo appeared in a...
Former lottery pick signs with Celtics
A former NBA Draft lottery pick is trying to make it back in the league. Noah Vonleh agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. Vonleh last played in the NBA for four games in the 2020-2021 season. After that, he spent...
Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft
The Boston Celtics are taking the challenge of developing former first-round NBA Draft pick Bruno Caboclo into the player Fran Fraschilla of ESPN thought he would become. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics and Caboclo have agreed to a training camp deal, which doesn’t guarantee the player a sure spot on the […] The post Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Miami Heat Star Is Still A Free Agent
James Johnson remains a free agent on August 2. Last season, he played for the Brooklyn Nets, and he has also played for several other teams; Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors.
Lakers Playoff Hero Takes Big Shot at Shareef with Possible Call to Shaq
Former Lakers playoff hero Robert Horry gives NBA Shaq's son Shareef O'Neal a reality check.
Rapper Trina’s Teenage Niece Killed in Miami Shooting
Trina's family is mourning the loss of her 17-year-old niece, Toni Chester. According to CBS Miami and Miami Police, the teen, also known as "Suga," was shot and killed July 20 outside of an apartment complex. Family members and friends of Toni's told the outlet that she'd just left a nearby corner store when she was killed. While police didn't mention Toni by name, family members confirmed to CBS it was her who died.
Look: Gordon Hayward Wife's Beach Photos Going Viral
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is sporting a new look this offseason. His wife does not seem to be a fan of it. Robyn Hayward, the longtime wife of the NBA star, joked about her husband's mustache on Instagram on Sunday. "Went to Miami to see Maxxy. I am not...
Vanessa Bryant fires back at report that DeMar DeRozan is ‘face’ of Kobe Bryant sneaker line in now-deleted comments
On Monday, Shams Charania reported that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan agreed to a four-year contract with sneaker giant Nike. Charania also said that by signing the deal, DeRozan is set to remain the face of the Kobe Bryant sneaker line. The report struck a nerve with Vanessa Bryant, who...
realitytitbit.com
Doug Christie isn't playing any games when it comes to his impressive net worth
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
Son of five-time NBA champ lands Duke offer
In recent weeks, the buzz surrounding Duke basketball's potential pursuit of Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) rising junior Dylan Harper had been growing. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound lefty combo guard noted that the Blue Devils were among those recruiting him the hardest back in mid-July. And Harper, the son of ...
The Thunder's 7-foot, 195-pound rookie looks like he might 'break.' A leading sports scientist explains why he won't.
Chet Holmgren has one of the most unique bodies in the NBA, but Marcus Elliott of P3 says he's not an injury risk because of his elite mechanics.
Bill Russell's Daughter Account of Racism He Faced Resurfaces
Th NBA legend died on Sunday at the age of 88 with his wife Jeannine by his side, his family said.
Autopsy Shows UCLA Student Brianna Kupfer Was Stabbed 26 Times In Furniture Store Attack
UCLA graduate student Brianna Kupfer was brutally attacked at an upscale Los Angeles furniture store earlier this year, and Shawn Laval Smith has been charged in her murder. A postmortem examination has revealed that the UCLA grad student killed in a seemingly random daylight attack at a furniture store was stabbed more than a dozen times.
Yardbarker
Luke Walton Recalls Rough Treatment From Kobe Bryant After He ‘Smelled Some Alcohol’ On Him In Practice During Rookie Year
Hardly any player in NBA history could match Kobe Bryant’s competitiveness and desire to win — something several players learned the hard way when they shared the court with the Los Angeles Lakers legend. Since his high school days, Bryant — preaching the fabled “Mamba Mentality” — would...
NBA legend Bill Russell passes away at 88
Former Boston Celtics star Bill Russell is considered one of the greatest players in NBA history. A first-round pick of
Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn to undergo massive life change in coming months
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn and his girlfriend Blen Kiya recently announced on social media that they are welcoming a new baby soon. It is definitely an exciting time for Nunn and his growing family. On top of that, the 26-year-old guard is expected to make his Lakers debut...
‘That’s disrespectful’: Hawks star Dejounte Murray embarrasses defender with street ball move in CrawsOver
The Atlanta Hawks got a glimpse of their new backcourt duo ahead of the regular season. Dejounte Murray and Trae Young linked up on Sunday in the CrawsOver for the first time in their careers. The former Spurs guard joined the team after being traded there in the offseason. It’s quite the interesting pairing, two star point guards entering their prime teaming up on the same team.
Former 2017 First-Round Pick Signs With New Team Overseas
Justin Patton, who was drafted No. 16 overall by the Chicago Bulls in 2017, has agreed to a deal with Cholet Basket in France.
Josh Bell’s true feelings about potential trade to Astros
The Washington Nationals are receiving a lot of attention as the 2022 MLB trade deadline rolls around thanks to their willingness to trade star outfielder Juan Soto. But another name on their roster generating a lot of attention is first baseman Josh Bell, who is widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline.
Ex-NFL receiver Charles Johnson was reported missing day before being found dead
Former NFL receiver and Colorado star Charles Johnson was found in a hotel room less than seven miles from his house on July 17.
