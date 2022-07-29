Weekend Time Schedule

Richard Seymour was winning Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before, as he put it, Tom Brady was Tom Brady. The defensive lineman’s early success — three championships in his first four seasons — is as good a starting point as any for how Seymour ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “We’d have a saying with the Patriots that stats can be for losers,” Seymour said. “I was asked to do selfless things.” Seymour had 57 1/2 career sacks in 12 seasons, the first eight in New England before finishing his career with the Oakland Raiders.

