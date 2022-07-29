ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Weekend Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

All Times EDT
Saturday, July 30
MLB

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

MLS

Portland at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10 p.m.

WNBA

Seattle at Washington, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

NWSL

San Diego at Chicago, 8 p.m.

OL Reign at Angel City, 10:30 p.m.

Other Events
GOLF

DP World Tour - Hero Open

PGA - Rocket Mortgage Classic

LPGA - Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open

EPSON - FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship

LIV Golf - LIV Golf Bedminster

TENNIS

ATP - Atlanta Open, Atlanta, Ga.

ATP - Generali Open, Kitzbuhel, Austria

ATP - Plava Laguna Croatia Open, Uman Croatia

WTA - Livesport Prague Open, Prague, Czech Republic

WTA - BNP Paribas Poland Open, Warsaw, Poland

AUTO RACING

NASCAR - Xfinity Series - Pennzoil 150, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

IndyCar - Gallagher Grand Prix , Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

NHRA - Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceway

Sunday, July 31
MLB

Detroit at Toronto, 12:05 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.

MLS

Orlando City at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

WNBA

Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 2 p.m.

Las Vegas at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

NWSL

Houston at Gotham FC, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Other Events
GOLF

DP World Tour - Hero Open

PGA - Rocket Mortgage Classic

LPGA - Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open

EPSON - FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship

LIV Golf - LIV Golf Bedminster

TENNIS

ATP - Atlanta Open, Atlanta, Georgia

ATP - Plava Laguna Croatia Open, Uman Croatia

WTA - Livesport Prague Open, Prague, Czech Republic

WTA - BNP Paribas Poland Open, Warsaw, Poland

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series - Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NHRA - Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceway

Formula 1 - Magyar Nagydij 2022, Hungaroring

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

