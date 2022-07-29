Weekend Time Schedule
|All Times EDT
|Saturday, July 30
|MLB
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
|MLS
Portland at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.
Houston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 8 p.m.
Toronto FC at New England, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|WNBA
Seattle at Washington, 12 p.m.
Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
|NWSL
San Diego at Chicago, 8 p.m.
OL Reign at Angel City, 10:30 p.m.
|Other Events
|GOLF
DP World Tour - Hero Open
PGA - Rocket Mortgage Classic
LPGA - Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open
EPSON - FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship
LIV Golf - LIV Golf Bedminster
|TENNIS
ATP - Atlanta Open, Atlanta, Ga.
ATP - Generali Open, Kitzbuhel, Austria
ATP - Plava Laguna Croatia Open, Uman Croatia
WTA - Livesport Prague Open, Prague, Czech Republic
WTA - BNP Paribas Poland Open, Warsaw, Poland
|AUTO RACING
NASCAR - Xfinity Series - Pennzoil 150, Indianapolis Motor Speedway
IndyCar - Gallagher Grand Prix , Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
NHRA - Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceway
|Sunday, July 31
|MLB
Detroit at Toronto, 12:05 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.
|MLS
Orlando City at D.C. United, 5 p.m.
|WNBA
Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Phoenix at New York, 2 p.m.
Las Vegas at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
|NWSL
Houston at Gotham FC, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Kansas City, 7 p.m.
|Other Events
|GOLF
DP World Tour - Hero Open
PGA - Rocket Mortgage Classic
LPGA - Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open
EPSON - FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship
LIV Golf - LIV Golf Bedminster
|TENNIS
ATP - Atlanta Open, Atlanta, Georgia
ATP - Plava Laguna Croatia Open, Uman Croatia
WTA - Livesport Prague Open, Prague, Czech Republic
WTA - BNP Paribas Poland Open, Warsaw, Poland
|AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series - Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway
NHRA - Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceway
Formula 1 - Magyar Nagydij 2022, Hungaroring
