What we know about fire season 2022

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Tax-Free Weekend is almost here, and the Waco Transit System is ready to help shoppers by offering “Free Fare Day” this Saturday, August 6. On this day, passengers can skip the hassle of parking and enjoy unlimited free rides on all fixed route buses. With routes servicing the Richland Mall, Central Texas Marketplace, Downtown Waco, and many other great shopping locations throughout the community, Waco Transit is offering a convenient transportation solution to all the tax-free excitement.

WACO, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO