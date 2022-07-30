What we know about fire season 2022

www.fox44news.com
Several crews respond to Bald Knob Road fire in Gatesville
GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire crews responded over the weekend to a grass fire on Bald Knob Road in Gatesville. The Gatesville, Levita and Flat Fire Departments were dispatched at approximately 4:22 p.m. Saturday to a grass fire on Bald Knob Road. As units arrived, heavy fire conditions were encountered – as the fire went into a heavy cedar area.
Killeen Enters Stage One Water Conservation Plan Efforts
KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) – Killeen is now asking community members to be proactive as the city enters stage one of it’s water conservation plan. Taking cues from the Brazos River Authority, current drought conditions, and high temperatures were enough for the city to make an alert. “It...
I-14 closures announced for Bell County this week
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor plan to perform various intersection closures along Interstate 14 this week. This comes as crews will be painting bridge railing. The closures will be full underpass intersection closures as they intersect I-14. The upcoming closures...
Waco Hwy 6 road closure in place until next year
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District continues their work on constructing new frontage road bridges as part of the Mall-to-Mall project. Crews will close the westbound Highway 6 frontage road on Monday – from past the on-ramp before Beverly Drive to Beverly...
Victim in fatal Woodway accident identified
WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in the fatal vehicle accident in Woodway has been identified. The Woodway Public Safety Department has identified 74-year-old Robert Watley, of Woodway, as the man who was inside of the burning Cadillac SRX SUV when they arrived. Watley was able to be pulled out of the vehicle, but he was already dead.
One person dead in three-vehicle accident
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A crash in Temple involves three vehicles and results in one person dead. Temple Police officers and Texas Highway Patrol responded to northbound Interstate 35, near Midway Drive, around 5 a.m. Tuesday. The initial investigation revealed one vehicle with a single male passenger, another vehicle and an 18-wheeler traveling on northbound I-35, near the Garlyn Shelton car dealership, when the crash occurred.
Waco ISD Welcomes a Four-Legged Emotional Resource
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – University high school now has an emotional support dog just in time for the first day of school!. Bear, the golden-doodle, is responsible for bringing smiles and emotional support for both students and staff throughout the school day. Bear is a part of Waco...
New program for Waco Police non-emergency line
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The non-emergency phone number for Waco Police Department is not changing but what you’ll hear on the other end is. “This was just a change because our dispatchers, they not only answer 911 calls, they’re not only dispatching for our officers local volunteer fire departments, other cities in the county and sheriff’s office,” Waco Police PIO Cierra Shipley said. “They’re also answering that non-emergency number. “
Raising Cane’s Prepares to Open First Dog Park in Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX) – Today, Raising Cane’s kicked off construction of its first dog park in Texas with a groundbreaking ceremony, including Copperas Cove Mayor Dan Yancey and other local officials. Named after its founder’s beloved yellow Lab, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has long been committed to...
Waco Transit System offering free rides this Saturday
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Tax-Free Weekend is almost here, and the Waco Transit System is ready to help shoppers by offering “Free Fare Day” this Saturday, August 6. On this day, passengers can skip the hassle of parking and enjoy unlimited free rides on all fixed route buses. With routes servicing the Richland Mall, Central Texas Marketplace, Downtown Waco, and many other great shopping locations throughout the community, Waco Transit is offering a convenient transportation solution to all the tax-free excitement.
Temple murder suspect brought back to Bell County
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $1 million for 30-year-old Justin Glen Boswell – the man arrested in Milam County in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Temple. Officers responded to the stabbing around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, which occurred in the 2600...
Belton ISD returns to charging for meals
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton Independent School District families are encouraged to submit the Free and Reduced School Meal Application for the 2022-2023 school year. The district is returning to charging for meals after benefits from the U.S. Department of Agriculture expired earlier this summer. This allowed all students to eat free for the last two school years.
Changes Coming to Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) announced today that the Inaugural Permit Finals will take place Oct. 7-9, 2022 at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas during the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo. The Permit Finals, hosted by the Heart O’...
Killeen Municipal Court looking for volunteers
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen’s Municipal Court is in need of volunteers during regular business hours – from Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Court is asking for volunteers to commit to at least three-hour shifts at least once...
WISD Back-to-School Family Fest is back
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Waco ISD annual Back to School Family Fest is returning. It will be held at Waco High and University High School. The district shared on social media that they are excited to welcome students and families back for the new school year. The...
One in jail after Temple high speed evasion of police
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – An 18-year-old Temple man is facing felony charges after police say he drove at high speed through traffic on Monday night trying to evade officers following a traffic stop. Police say it started about 9:30 p.m. when officers made a traffic stop on a gray...
Car chase leads to crash and rollover, woman arrested
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report a 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a Sunday afternoon car crash – which officers say occurred after one car was crashed into another. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the crash in the 5700 block...
Arrest made in Killeen ‘incidental’ drug raid
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Killeen Police detectives have tracked down a man and made an arrest in connection with a drug raid last June which was incidental to a completely separate call. It was about 2:00 p.m. on June 28 that Killeen officers were sent to the 4500...
La Vega teacher named ESC Region 12 Teacher of the Year
BELLMEAD, Texas (FOX 44) – La Vega Intermediate School 4th-grade dual-language teacher received a big honor Tuesday, and he had no idea was coming. Out of 12 counties in Education Service Center Region 12, ESC chose Lorenz Villa for the Elementary School Teacher of the Year. “It’s very humbling,”...
Belton man accused of shooting his own son
Belton, Tx (FOX 44) – Belton Police report a 57-year-old man has been accused of shooting his own son during an argument on Friday night. Farley Curtis Durrett was booked into the Bell County Jail Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A Belton Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to a home in the 3300 block of De Leon Circle around 8:15 p.m. Friday on a report of a shooting. There they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
