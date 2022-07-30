ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill Haven, PA

PSFCA Names Schuylkill Haven’s Mike Farr as 2023 Big 33 Team PA Head Coach.

Times News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.tnonline.com

Times News

Lehighton hires borough manager

A former Catasauqua Borough administrator has been chosen to steer Lehighton into the future. On a 5-0 vote, borough council on Monday hired Stephen Travers as its new borough manager. Travers, of Kunkletown, was hired at a salary of $105,000 on a one-year contract. He will start as Lehighton’s borough...
LEHIGHTON, PA
gridphilly.com

Abandoned mines spewing toxic water is the unwanted legacy of coal

Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

On this date: Aug. 2, 1969

Floods, triggered by cloudbursts from a massive thunderstorm, spread throughout the area overnight with Jim Thorpe and Tamaqua, where creeks run under their main streets, being hit the hardest, the water surging over their banks and flowing down the streets. In Jim Thorpe, the force of the floodwaters moved automobiles...
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Fundraiser benefits Panther Valley teen hurt in crash

The family of a 2022 Panther Valley graduate injured in a recent car crash are raising funds to help her recovery. Chloe Englert was injured in a two-vehicle crash the morning of July 18 on Route 54 in Nesquehoning. The 18-year-old from Summit Hill remains hospitalized. She has no medical...
NESQUEHONING, PA
luxury-houses.net

Offering Peaceful and Majestic Views, This Marvelous English Country Manor in Lewisburg Lists for $4,750,000

The Manor in Lewisburg features the highest quality materials, the most stunning craftsmanship, and exceptional architectural design, now available for sale. This home located at 225 Highfields Ln, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Anne M Lusk – Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 717.271.9339) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Manor in Lewisburg.
LEWISBURG, PA
Times News

Rigs involved in turnpike crash

Two tractor trailers were involved in a mishap at 5:55 p.m. July 25 on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike but no one was injured, according to state police at the Pocono barracks. Police said a rig operated by David Benedict, 54, of Clifton Heights, drifted into the left...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission spawns rainbow trout near Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission staff at the Huntsdale State Fish Hatchery near Carlisle conducted the spawning of rainbow trout. The process will lead to the next generation of stocked fish in Pennsylvania. The process includes collecting reproductive material from 3-year-old female and 2-year-old...
CARLISLE, PA
wkok.com

Coroner Says Washingtonville Area Man Dies in River LyCo Drowning

MUNCY — A Washingtonville area man who drowned in the Susquehanna River over the weekend has now been identified. The coroner’s office in Lycoming County reports that it was 39-year-old Tuffy Beachel of Blue Springs Terrace, which is in the Washingtonville area, died Saturday evening in the West Branch in Muncy Creek Township.
WASHINGTONVILLE, PA
abc27.com

State Police looking for missing Pennsylvania man

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing man in Chester County. State Police in Avondale say Shawn Mabe was last seen on July 24 at his residence in East Nottingham Township. It’s believed Mabe left in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima bearing Pennsylvania registration...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. man drowns Saturday night in Susquehanna River: police

MUNCY – A 39-year-old Danville man drowned Saturday evening in the West Branch of the Susquehanna River near Muncy in Lycoming County. Witnesses told state police the man was floating in the water on his back south of Muncy about 8:30 p.m. when he got caught in the current and struggled to swim. He was observed going under the water, they said.
DANVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

College building declared unsafe in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Angeli Hall at Lackawanna College is now declared unsafe for human occupancy after a broken water line flooded the basement of the theater Monday morning. The building along Vine Street in Scranton was evacuated, and the utilities shut off. Newswatch 16 found signs on the...
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

State police at Fern Ridge

State police at Fern Ridge reported on the following incidents:. • On July 22 at 10:16 a.m. troopers responded to Kinsley’s ShopRite store in Brodheadsville, Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, for a reported retail theft. Troopers said Cody Moser, 29, of Lehighton, walked past the point of sale in the...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Buttigieg visits LCCC; discusses truck driver shortage

Lehigh Carbon Community College hosted U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Tuesday to discuss the nation’s shortage of truck drivers. “Truck drivers are finally well understood to be the essential workers they have always been in our supply chains and our economy,” Buttigieg said. Buttigieg and U.S. Rep....
NESQUEHONING, PA
Times News

Tamaqua arts center to hold gallery opening with artist

The Tamaqua Community Arts Center will have a gallery opening and meet and greet with artist Kat Collins on Aug. 4 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Collins, of Allentown, is an abstract expressionist artist who expresses herself through shape, color and layers to create space and break the rules. In her work, she conveys emotional states and an openness to the process through gesture and action.
TAMAQUA, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania unveils new anti-litter campaign

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania has launched a new anti-litter campaign — “PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters.” Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration announced the campaign Monday, Aug. 1. It follows the release of a Litter Action Plan last year. “As a commonwealth we recognize we need to change behavior, not just clean up the mess,” said […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

