U.S. Paralympics Nordic Skiing, holds training camp in Duluth

It was a big day on Sunday, July 31st, 2022, for the Lake Superior Museum, said the Executive Director of the Lake Superior Railroad Museum. “For the first time since 2019, our number 332 steam locomotive is all steamed up and ready to go. It is pulling our 1:00 Duluth Zephyr Train this afternoon. This is its first revenue service since it went through a COVID hiatus and another rebuild on the locomotive,” says Ken Buehler, who is also; the General Manager of the North Shore Scenic Railroad.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO