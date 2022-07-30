U.S. Paralympics Nordic Skiing, holds training camp in Duluth

www.wdio.com
Superior Football holds first practice
Tuesday marked the start of the 2022-23 football season for Wisconsin high school teams. The Superior Spartans were able to take to the field for the first time, focusing more Tuesday not on systems, but overall compete level. “Every oppurtunity you have, compete as hard as you can. Every oppurtunity...
Time to hit the railroad again with the 332 Steam Locomotive
It was a big day on Sunday, July 31st, 2022, for the Lake Superior Museum, said the Executive Director of the Lake Superior Railroad Museum. “For the first time since 2019, our number 332 steam locomotive is all steamed up and ready to go. It is pulling our 1:00 Duluth Zephyr Train this afternoon. This is its first revenue service since it went through a COVID hiatus and another rebuild on the locomotive,” says Ken Buehler, who is also; the General Manager of the North Shore Scenic Railroad.
Pop-Up CoLab opens in downtown Duluth
There is a new way to support local business in a one-stop shop. A Pop-Up CoLab opened in downtown Duluth Tuesday. It currently houses eight small businessses that offer everything from cosmetics to clothing to cheesecake. “It means a whole lot to me because where I come from, things like...
Hot Rods for Hot Wheels returns for another fundraiser
Saturday the touring fundraiser, Hot Rods for Hot Wheels, held their annual fundraiser. The event started out as a thank you to Gary New Duluth Police and Fire teams after founder Eric Waller was revived after an accident. They event is focused on building connections between Northland communities and their...
GMN Birthdays: 7/30/22 – 8/1/2022
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during Good Morning Northland!
5th Annual “Books & Baseball Day” is happening today at Wade Stadium
The Duluth Library Foundation will be holding its annual event on Sunday, July 31st, at Wade Stadium. Doors will be open at 1:15 pm. Kids will be able to enjoy storytime with the Duluth Huskie players before the game. The Duluth Children’s Museum will be hosting different activities. There...
Huskies sweep weekend series
Coming off a 2-1 win on Saturday, the Duluth Huskies were looking for the weekend sweep against the Mud Puppies. The game was scoreless going into the third until a Eddie Satisky RBI made it 1-0 Huskies. Devin Hurdle followed that run up by stealing home. As the Huskies swept...
National Night Out builds community relationships with law enforcement, fire
Hundreds gathered at the Hermantown Governmental Services building on Tuesday evening as part of National Night Out. “I’m here to support my sister. She is one of the Hermantown police officers, and we brought the whole family, and we’re just here to enjoy and have a good time,” said attendee Megan Gottschald. “I’m looking forward to spending some time with people in the Hermantown community and enjoying some good food.”
Pilot arrested after Pine Co. plane crash
Pine County sheriff’s deputies arrested a pilot suspected of being intoxicated when his plane crashed. The Pine County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday on the 4000 block of Birchview Road in Sturgeon Lake. Authorities say the pilot, who is from Missouri, was not...
