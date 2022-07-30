Final Survivor of Uvalde School Massacre Goes Home From Hospital

www.nbcdfw.com
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."Ash JurbergTexas State
Uvalde Councilman Slams Governor Abbott Over His InactionsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Governor Abbott Announces $1.25 million for Uvalde School DistrictTom HandyUvalde, TX
"Let's get this done," says Beto on raising the legal age to buy assault rifles to 21Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
Man delivers custom memorial benches to families of Uvalde school shooting victims
Sean Peacock turned an order from one mom into memorials for all 21 victims.
KSAT 12
The ambush murder of SAPD Detective Benjamin Marconi; South Texas Crime Stories
A year ago, we all watched as the capital murder trial of Otis McKane took place. For the first time ever, KSAT live streamed a trial from gavel to gavel. It was the first time we heard and saw all the evidence in the murder case of San Antonio Police Department Det. Benjamin Marconi.
Viral TikTok warns San Antonio residents about stowaways in truck beds
Be sure to check your truck.
Fight between two homeless men escalates into stabbing
SAN ANTONIO — One man is in the hospital and another is on the run following a stabbing, officials say. Around 11:37, San Antonio Police responded to a stabbing at the intersection of Flores and Laredo. When police arrived, they found a man in his 50s with a stab...
San Antonio police ID gunman that shot, killed man at Northside LA Fitness
The shooter was taken into custody.
San Antonio man gets one of the longest prison sentences in Texas for animal cruelty, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has received a 25-year prison sentence, one of the longest ever handed down in the state of Texas, for abusing a dog in 2019, the City of San Antonio said. Frank Javier Fonseca, 56, was caught on camera punching and kicking his...
KTSA
San Antonio man sentenced 25 years for dog beating caught on camera
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of kicking and punching his dog on his front porch will spend 25 years in prison. Animal Care Services says 56-year-old Frank Fonseca was caught on video beating his young Rottweiler by a witness in February 2019. Video footage also shows...
Texas man shot and killed in gym, suspect arrested
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio. At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located […]
KSAT 12
‘A nightmare’: Two girls testify against father accused of killing their mother
SAN ANTONIO – The murder trial of a man accused of killing his girlfriend two years ago began on Tuesday with testimony from his two young daughters. Jorge Izquierdo is charged with the deadly shooting of 27-year-old Cora Nickel. Nickel was found with a single gunshot wound to the...
KTSA
San Antonio Police investigate fatal shooting at Northside gym
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was shot and killed while he was at a Northside gym Monday night. San Antonio police say 32 year old Jessie MacWilliams walked up behind the victim and shot him in the head while he was working out at the L-A Fitness on the 7100 block of Blanco Road.
Victim Shot Through Wall Said ‘That Hurt’ Before She Collapsed To Ground And Died, Police Say
According to police, a convicted felon was allegedly playing with a gun at a home in Texas when it fired and a bullet fatally struck a woman in the next room, Radar has learned.The Texas Rangers arrested Maria Antoinette Nealy, 34, shortly after midnight on July 28 and charged her with murder and an illegal weapons count in connection with the slaying of 33-year-old April Angel Longoria in Terrill Hills.Around 4:30 the previous morning, police responding to a shooting at a duplex apartment found Longoria fatally shot.Police said Nealy had already left the residence and officers were unable to locate...
KSAT 12
Uvalde takes first steps to plan permanent memorial for Robb Elementary School victims
SAN ANTONIO – On Tuesday, Uvalde city representatives and community members took the first steps to plan a permanent memorial for the Robb Elementary School shooting victims. The city held a strategic planning meeting to discuss some exploratory ideas to properly honor the 19 students and two teachers murdered...
news4sanantonio.com
Two young men seen running off after nearly crashing vehicle into West Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for two young men who ran off after crashing their vehicle just inches from a West Side home. The accident happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday on South Laredo Street near South Minter Street. Police said the driver was speeding when he lost control...
This Intense Summer Heat in Texas is Causing our Squirrels to ‘Sploot’
These photos of squirrels 'splooting' on sidewalks under trees in parks and near City Hall in San Antonio, Texas are breaking our hearts. Honestly, not only is it heartbreaking to see our little fuzzy friends doing anything they can to stay cool in this intense heat, it's always making me consider 'splooting' myself.
A burglar is terrorizing a north-side condominium community, residents say
SAN ANTONIO — A couple living in Lafayette Place believe a burglar is targeting their condominium community near the medical center. Roland Gonzales and his wife said it began on June 17. The couple believes the man burglarized their condo and ransacked the residence while they were away. In...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Man shot and killed inside an LA Fitness gym in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed at an LA Fitness Monday evening on the north side, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The deadly shooting occurred before 7 p.m. at an LA Fitness located on 7140 Blanco Road. Police said a man was working out...
texasstandard.org
Uvalde considers how namesake of Robb Elementary should be remembered after the school is torn down
The Uvalde community plans to tear down Robb Elementary School, the site of the shooting on May 24 that left 19 children and two teachers dead. But it’s not certain what will happen to the space once the building is cleared away. In the midst of their grief, Uvalde residents are also considering new ways to still honor Annie Robb — the school’s namesake.
KSAT 12
Suspect in deadly shooting at North Side LA Fitness has long criminal history
SAN ANTONIO – A man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Monday night at a North Side LA Fitness has a long history of trouble with the law. San Antonio police found Jessie MacWilliams, 32, walking down a sidewalk not far from the gym, located on Blanco Road near Loop 410, and took him into custody shortly after the shooting.
KTSA
Two men run from the scene after crashing car into home on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Residents in a home on San Antonio’s West side escaped injury after a car crashed into their house Tuesday morning. KSAT-12 reports it happened on South Laredo Street at around 3 A.M. Two men were in a car traveling West when the driver...
KSAT 12
Helotes woman convicted of killing husband in 2016 back in jail four years after being released from prison
SAN ANTONIO – A Helotes woman convicted of murder in the 2013 death of her husband is back in jail four years after she was released from prison. This time, a fraud charge landed Frances Hall in the Bexar County Jail. Hall, 59, spent two years behind bars following...
