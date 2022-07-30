Marian set to host 2nd annual running camp

The Tamaqua Community Arts Center will have a gallery opening and meet and greet with artist Kat Collins on Aug. 4 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Collins, of Allentown, is an abstract expressionist artist who expresses herself through shape, color and layers to create space and break the rules. In her work, she conveys emotional states and an openness to the process through gesture and action.

TAMAQUA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO