Marian set to host 2nd annual running camp

www.tnonline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next monthKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
2 BG 16-Year-Olds Complete Civil Air Patrol Ranger SchoolJanet MartinBowling Green, KY
Five charming small towns in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Popular discount supermarket chain opening multiple new store locations in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Related
Times News
Panther Valley LL 12-year-old all-star game
Photos from the East's 26-14 win over the West in the annual Panther Valley 12-year-old all-star game. By Ron Gower.
Times News
Tamaqua arts center to hold gallery opening with artist
The Tamaqua Community Arts Center will have a gallery opening and meet and greet with artist Kat Collins on Aug. 4 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Collins, of Allentown, is an abstract expressionist artist who expresses herself through shape, color and layers to create space and break the rules. In her work, she conveys emotional states and an openness to the process through gesture and action.
Times News
Communities to host National Night Out events
It’s an event that promotes neighborhood spirit, along with police-community partnerships throughout the country. Perhaps more importantly, it brings police and neighbors together to promote a true sense of community. Several local municipalities are scheduled to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday in their respective communities. Coaldale. Coaldale will...
Times News
Zion Lutheran to hold sale
Blessings, the thrift ministry of Zion Lutheran Church, Mauch Chunk and Greenwood streets in Tamaqua, will hold a summer/back-to-school sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. The sale features gently used summer clothing and school uniforms along with general household items, books and toys. A limited takeout kitchen menu...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Schuylkill Co. fair opens Monday with busy day
It wasn’t long after gates to the Schuylkill County Fair opened at 4 p.m. Monday that people begin piling in. Parking lots filled quickly. Folks propped chairs on the grassy lawn in front of the main stage. Large tractors hauling four-wheel drive diesels and street semis headed toward the...
Times News
National Night Out planned tonight in Lehigh Township
A free event for the community to meet first responders is on tap in Lehigh Township. National Night Out will be held from 6-9 p.m. today at Indian Trail Park (Route 248 and Indian Trail Road). Those who attend can also meet local elected officials, businesses, civic groups and more.
Times News
Fundraiser benefits Panther Valley teen hurt in crash
The family of a 2022 Panther Valley graduate injured in a recent car crash are raising funds to help her recovery. Chloe Englert was injured in a two-vehicle crash the morning of July 18 on Route 54 in Nesquehoning. The 18-year-old from Summit Hill remains hospitalized. She has no medical...
Times News
On this date: Aug. 2, 1969
Floods, triggered by cloudbursts from a massive thunderstorm, spread throughout the area overnight with Jim Thorpe and Tamaqua, where creeks run under their main streets, being hit the hardest, the water surging over their banks and flowing down the streets. In Jim Thorpe, the force of the floodwaters moved automobiles...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
School health and safety plans tempered
Health and safety plans are a shell of what they were when schools returned to in-person classes a few years ago amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but they’re still generating passionate discussion in local district board meetings. Lehighton Area School District passed its updated 2022-23 health and safety plan earlier...
Times News
Buttigieg visits LCCC; discusses truck driver shortage
Lehigh Carbon Community College hosted U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Tuesday to discuss the nation’s shortage of truck drivers. “Truck drivers are finally well understood to be the essential workers they have always been in our supply chains and our economy,” Buttigieg said. Buttigieg and U.S. Rep....
Times News
Lehighton hires borough manager
A former Catasauqua Borough administrator has been chosen to steer Lehighton into the future. On a 5-0 vote, borough council on Monday hired Stephen Travers as its new borough manager. Travers, of Kunkletown, was hired at a salary of $105,000 on a one-year contract. He will start as Lehighton’s borough...
Times News
Weis gift cards available to Pocono hospitality, restaurant workers
The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau and Pocono Mountains United Way are teaming up to provide some much-needed financial relief to support individuals working in the hospitality and restaurant industry in the form of free $50 Weis Markets gift cards, redeemable for groceries or gas. The gift cards will be distributed to qualifying hospitality and restaurant businesses in Wayne, Pike, Monroe and Carbon counties.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
Benefit for Mahoning officer recovering from COVID-19 set
A fundraiser for a Mahoning Township police officer who continues to recover from COVID-19 has been set. The benefit for Amie Barclay will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Mahoning Valley Ambulance building at 902 Mill Road in Lehighton. It will include a 50/50 raffle,...
Times News
Palmerton Borough Council
Palmerton Borough Council took the following action on Thursday:. • Accepted the resignation of Gerard Alfano from the Palmerton Municipal Fire Department. • Approved a quote for sewer main sectional repairs and roads restoration project from Entech in the amount of $26,200. The areas affected are Delaware Avenue, Edgemont Avenue and Fireline Road.
Times News
Weissport to hire officer
Weissport Borough Council voted to hire a new police officer at Monday’s monthly meeting pending the completion of a credit check. John Urbanski, who lives in Pottsville, was tentatively voted by council to become the officer in charge for the borough. “From the date of hire,” Mayor Paulette Watson...
Times News
Easton woman faces charges
Monica L. Cartagena, 36, of Easton, was charged by Tamaqua Police Officer Aaron E. Koehler with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while her operating privileges were suspended or revoked, and driving without headlights on June 6, 2020. Schuylkill County President Judge Jacqueline L. Russell accepted her guilty plea to the...
Times News
State police at Fern Ridge
State police at Fern Ridge reported on the following incidents:. • On July 22 at 10:16 a.m. troopers responded to Kinsley’s ShopRite store in Brodheadsville, Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, for a reported retail theft. Troopers said Cody Moser, 29, of Lehighton, walked past the point of sale in the...
Times News
Car hit in plaza parking lot
A Carbon County driver was the victim of a hit-and-run crash. State police at Lehighton said the incident occurred on July 28 in a parking lot of the Carbon Plaza located off Route 443 in Mahoning Township. Troopers said Richard S. Bottcher, 81, of Palmerton, parked his 2015 Chrysler 300 in the lot where it was struck on the front driver side quarter panel, causing minor damages.
Times News
Police release fatal crash details
A New Jersey man was killed on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Carbon County after a tractor-trailer crashed through the median and into the vehicle he was driving. The driver, identified by state police as Harry Jackson III, 33, of Brigantine, was traveling along the northbound lanes with his fiancee when the crash occurred.
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following roadwork for the remainder of the week:. • Banks and Packer townships, Spring Mountain Road between Route 93 and Quakake Road, paving, daytime lane restrictions, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lehigh County. • Whitehall Township, Route 22, 15th Street...
Comments / 0