'We've got a team that's hungry': Washington State football strikes upbeat tone at Pac-12 media day

Three storylines to watch throughout Washington State's fall camp
PULLMAN – The first fall camp of the Jake Dickert era at Washington State is right around the corner. The new-look Cougars take Rogers Field at 9 a.m. Wednesday to begin preseason preparations leading up to their opener on Sept. 3 against Idaho. Before then, we should have answers to some of the key questions facing WSU ahead of its 2022 season.
Idaho football begins preseason camp with emphasis on efficiency
As it begins the Jason Eck era, Idaho’s football team is coming out of the blocks like an Olympic sprinter. The Vandals begin preseason camp Wednesday. By noon, the first practice will be in the books. “I just like that model of practicing in the morning,” says Eck.
Researchers Strengthen Cement With Shrimp
PULLMAN, Wash.- Researchers at Washington State University (WSU) and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) have found that putting nanoparticles from shrimp shells into cement paste made the material significantly stronger. This innovation could lead to a reduction in seafood waste and also lower carbon emissions from concrete production. Researchers created...
