Cat Looking for Home After Enduring a Troubling Past

www.fox21online.com
Related
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
FOX 21 Online
Knowing Your Neighbors: Lakewalk Galley Food Boat
DULUTH, Minn. – Lakewalk Galley is in full swing again this summer after being closed for a period during COVID and a shorter season last year. The fully functioning restaurant inside of a boat has been owned by Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar since 2018. “It’s unique, one of...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Duluth’s North Shore Ballroom
DULUTH, Minn. – North Shore Ballroom in Duluth is full of excitement and passion for ballroom dancing. The instructors are all about helping beginners all the way up to the most experienced. FOX 21’s Dan Hanger stopped by the studio for a look inside. Click the video for...
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDIO-TV
Tornado survivor’s journey to answers nearly 50 years later
On August 6th, 1969, an F-4 tornado ripped through northern Minnesota and wreaked havoc from nearly 38 miles impacting parts of Crow Wing County, Cass County, and Aitkin County. In that path of destruction was Roosevelt Lake in Outing where Sue Dugan Moline and her family were on vacation. “There...
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth fire crews battling Lincoln Park house fire
DULUTH, MN-- Duluth fire crews are battling a house fire in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to our reporter on scene, it started around 3:30 p.m. near Piedmont Ave. and W. 1 St. Workers at Genes AutoBody said they saw the flames from across the street. It’s unclear...
FOX 21 Online
Thomas the Tank Engine Set to Return
DULUTH, Minn. – Thomas the Tank Engine is returning to the Lake Superior Railroad Museum this weekend. It’s the two biggest weekends of the summer for the North Shore Scenic Railroad, as Thomas draws in thousands of people from across the country. Last year drew in record crowd of more than 18-thousand visitors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 21 Online
Downtown Duluth Welcomes Eight Pop-Up Storefronts
DULUTH, Minn. — On Tuesday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to welcome new storefronts downtown Duluth. Eight business owners were selected for a Pop-Up Colab by the Greater Downtown Council and the Duluth 1200 Fund. The Colab grants $1,500 to each business, and rent-free space within several buildings...
FOX 21 Online
Virginia Man To Run 5K While Playing Accordion At ‘Chisholm All Class Reunion’
Steve Solkela of Steve’s “Overpopulated” One-Man-Band is on a mission to run a 5K while playing his accordion this Saturday at the Chisholm All Class Reunion. Solkela wanted Guinness World Records to document the accordion run for a possible world record, but he said it was too expensive.
FOX 21 Online
National Night Out Brings Community Together Once Again
DULUTH, Minn.– Despite the cloudy sky, thousands across the Northland came out once again to celebrate National Night Out. A night known for bringing people in the community, and local law enforcement together in a fun atmosphere, to strengthen their partnership. Sounds of music, and the smell of food...
Buffalo man charged with murdering his father in rural Minnesota cabin
A note discovered alongside a man found shot dead in his rural Aitkin County cabin last week seemingly tells of the father's suspicions that his sons were stealing from him. The note, detailed by prosecutors in charges filed Friday, indicated 62-year-old Daniel Bzdok planned to go to the police with the information and wanted to obtain a restraining order.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 21 Online
Head of the Lakes Fair Comes Back Once Again
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– The Head of the Lakes Fair in Superior kicked off with the ‘sneak a peak’ night. Bringing in all their favorite rides, carnival games, and fair food. Organizers are excited to show off what they offer this year, and to see the smiles on everyone’s faces…
Popular Canal Park Restaurant Is Expanding To Island Lake Area
Earlier this month the owners of the very popular Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar in Canal Park opened Lake Ave DriveIn where the old Porky's Drive-In used to be in Gnesen Township. Customers get to enjoy delicious smash burgers and ice cream, while the adjacent restaurant (the old Boondocks Saloon and Grill) is being gutted and remodeled It will open later this year as Lake Effect Restaurant and Bar at Island Lake.
WDIO-TV
Time to hit the railroad again with the 332 Steam Locomotive
It was a big day on Sunday, July 31st, 2022, for the Lake Superior Museum, said the Executive Director of the Lake Superior Railroad Museum. “For the first time since 2019, our number 332 steam locomotive is all steamed up and ready to go. It is pulling our 1:00 Duluth Zephyr Train this afternoon. This is its first revenue service since it went through a COVID hiatus and another rebuild on the locomotive,” says Ken Buehler, who is also; the General Manager of the North Shore Scenic Railroad.
FOX 21 Online
Spirit Valley Days Set to Return
DULUTH, Minn. – Spirit Valley Days is back to celebrate their 42nd year of recognizing what West Duluth has to offer. The three day event is put on by the West Duluth Business Club and features the Spirit Valley Days Signature Summer Parade on Thursday on Grand Avenue. Friday...
kdal610.com
Three Injuries In Duluth Hit And Run
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The driver of a vehicle that injured three people in an early Saturday hit and run has been arrested. Duluth Police say officers were called to the 500 block of East 4th Street at 12:15 a-m and found three people with various injuries after being hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
cbs3duluth.com
Northland National Night Out celebrations; find your area’s event here
DULUTH, MN-- Communities across the Northland are preparing to host National Night Out celebrations this Tuesday, July 2. National Night Out aims to bring people together and create connections with local police officers. “Our greatest strength is the community we serve with,” said Duluth Chief Mike Tusken. Northland National...
FOX 21 Online
Two Entities Team-Up to Extinguish Fire at Superior Landfill
SUPERIOR, MINN. — You may have seen a sky full of smoke near Wisconsin Point Saturday —- that’s because Superior Landfill caught fire. First responders were able to contain the blaze, but the fire department says it’s not the first time the landfill has ignited. Battalion...
FOX 21 Online
Nationwide Event Promotes Police-Community Partnerships
DULUTH, Minn. — Community members usually only encounter police officers during negative incidents, from traffic tickets to tragedies and more. Tomorrow, Duluth residents can hang out with them and have fun for “National Night Out.”. The nationwide event takes place on the first Tuesday of August every year.
Comments / 1