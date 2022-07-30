Tempe police clear Arizona Mills Mall as shooting investigation is underway

ktar.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Tempe-Based Opendoor Labs Faces FTC Fine for Deceiving Home SellersMark HakeTempe, AZ
Scottsdale Active 20/30 Club Announces Rebranding to The SaguarosElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
New Smoked Chicken Sandwich Restaurant ComingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Shooting leaves 21-year-old man dead in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 21-year-old man was shot and killed in a south Phoenix neighborhood late Monday night. Phoenix police say officers responded to a shooting at a home near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road around 9 p.m. When officers showed up, they initially believed that De’Shawn Shakir Pete had accidentally shot himself.
Man dead after shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road
One person has died after a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road Monday evening. Police were investigating a scene around a vehicle.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspects arrested after alleged Tempe drug deal ends in murder
TEMPE, Ariz. - Two suspects are now behind bars after an alleged drug deal became deadly in Tempe. The investigation began after officers had discovered a body in an alley near Southern and Priest Drive while responding to a shooting call on July 28. Detectives say they discovered a contact...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect wanted for stabbing woman at Wild Horse Pass Casino: FBI
GILA RIVER INDIAN RESERVATION, Ariz. - Authorities are looking for a man who they say attacked a woman last weekend in the parking lot of Wild Horse Pass Casino near Chandler before getting away in a white pickup truck. The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. on July 30 in the...
AZFamily
FBI, police investigating after Phoenix woman stabbed at Wild Horse Pass casino parking lot
GILA RIVER RESERVATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is hospitalized after being stabbed in the parking lot of an East Valley casino, and the FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect. On Saturday around 7:30 p.m., the FBI says a 31-year-old Phoenix woman...
Arizona woman arrested after allegedly throwing boiling water on father
PHOENIX — A woman is in custody after allegedly throwing boiling hot water on her father, officials said. Justina Nicole Boloyan, 45, was arrested after she reportedly admitted to throwing the water on her father, David Boloyan, while she took care of him at a home in Phoenix, court documents say.
AZFamily
Man arrested for manslaughter after car crashes into metal pole in Mesa, killing his wife
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing a manslaughter charge after police say he was driving drunk when he slammed into a metal pole in Mesa on Sunday, killing his wife in the passenger seat. Mesa police say the crash happened just after 3 p.m. after Mario Galvan,...
Suspect in attempted robbery, murder in Las Vegas arrested in Arizona
A man recently arrested in Arizona is suspected of an attempted robbery and attempted murder in Las Vegas last week, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAR.com
Phoenix police arrest woman after collision kills 1 person, injures 2 others
PHOENIX — A woman was arrested early Sunday after a collision killed one person and injured two others, authorities said. Jaimie Renee Arce, 33, was booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office after displaying signs and symptoms consistent with impairment following the crash that occurred around 2:30 a.m. near 51st Avenue and Union Hills Drive, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
19-Year-Old Tucker Jon Colby Dies In A Motorcycle Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
A motorcycle crash that killed one person and injured two others led to the arrest of a suspect. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Officials arrested 33-year-old Jaimie Renee Arce, who displayed all signs of impairment.
AZFamily
Human remains found at North Mountain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police made a shocking discovery at North Mountain in Phoenix on Monday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., near 7th Street and Peoria Avenue, officers found human remains. Arizona’s Family drone was over North Mountain and saw a group of officers roping off a portion of the mountain. It’s unknown if the remains were a man or woman. Officers did not specify if it would be a homicide investigation.
NBC News
Loved ones concerned for Michelle Bernstein-Schultz, who disappeared from Phoenix, Arizona in June
“We just want to know what happened,” Daniella Smith told Dateline. “We just want to know that she’s OK.”. Daniella’s sister, Michelle Bernstein-Schultz, was last heard from on June 29, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. The 36-year-old hasn’t been seen since. “There are just two of...
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after 2 men were shot to death at a west Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say they’ve arrested an armed and dangerous man suspected of being involved in a double homicide at a west Phoenix hotel earlier this week. Phoenix police said the man, whose name hasn’t been released, was arrested early Saturday morning. Investigators say two men...
One dead, two hurt after crash involving three motorcycles in north Phoenix
One person is dead and two are hurt after a crash involving three motorcycles near 51st Avenue and Union Hills Drive in north Phoenix.
Suspect in west Phoenix hotel double homicide in custody
The suspect in a double shooting Thursday at a west Phoenix hotel was reportedly taken into custody overnight.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspected DUI driver ran red light, caused deadly motorcycle crash in north Phoenix: police
PHOENIX - A woman has been accused of driving under the influence after she reportedly crashed into a group of motorcycles in north Phoenix during the early morning hours of July 31. The crash happened at around 3:00 a.m. near 51st Avenue and Union Hills Drive. One motorcyclist, since identified...
Juvenile in custody after teen dies in shooting in Phoenix
A 17-year-old has died and a juvenile is in custody after a shooting near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix Friday.
Police arrest man suspected of murdering 2 men near Valley hotel
PHOENIX — Phoenix police arrested a man allegedly connected to the murder of two men near a Valley hotel on Thursday, authorities said. Jose Gregorio Inchaurriga Ruacho, 33, was arrested near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Motorcyclists family speaks out after weekend crash leaves one dead
New court documents said the driver, Jaimie Arce, told officers she was drinking before getting behind the wheel and admitted to running the red light.
Two suspects in custody after stabbing on ASU campus overnight
Arizona State University police are looking for two suspects after a man was reportedly stabbed overnight on the Tempe campus.
