San Diego, CA

AP sources: Musgrove, Padres close to $100M, 5-year deal

 4 days ago
Strider, Rosario power Braves to 13-1 rout of Phillies

ATLANTA (AP) — Spencer Strider doesn’t relish striking out as many batters as possible. His goal is simply to pitch six or seven innings and give the Atlanta Braves a chance to win. “That’s been my focus, my actual narrowed-down goal — the only thing I’m trying to do is deep into the game,” Strider said. “Just get quick outs.” Strider struck out a career-high 13 in six-plus innings, Eddie Rosario tied a career high with five RBIs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 13-1 Tuesday night for their fourth straight win. The defending World Series champions are 40-14 since June 1, the best record in the majors over that span. They moved within 2½ games of the NL East-leading New York Mets.
ATLANTA, GA
Mateo's 2 homers, 5 RBIs power Orioles past Rangers 8-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jorge Mateo homered twice and drove in five runs to help the Baltimore Orioles defeat the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Tuesday night. Batting ninth in the lineup, Mateo set his single-game highs for home runs and RBIs. He has 10 homers and 32 RBIs this season. Texas starter Spencer Howard (2-3) retired the first six Baltimore batters. He hit Ramon Urias with a pitch leading off the third inning and walked rookie Terrin Vavra before giving up Mateo’s first homer on an 0-2 pitch. Adley Rutschman singled home a fourth run, and the lead grew to 5-0 on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Mountcastle.
BALTIMORE, MD
