ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

As the Number of Wildfires Grows Across Texas, so Does the Volunteer Effort to Help

By Allie Spillyards
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Lease

More than 600,000 Acres Have Burned Across Texas

Fire crews are battling fires across the state.Matt C/Unsplash. As temperatures continue to soar, Texas saw 17 new fires ignite across the state. On Saturday, 10 were still active. NBC 5 reports that this trend is not expected to end any time soon. The conditions have become hot and dry, and it's supposed to continue for a while. According to Texas A&M Forest Service's spokeswoman Erin O'Conner says that since the start of 2022, over 6,900 wildfires have burned more than 600,000 acres. A combination of little rest and triple-digit heat is making fire crews jobs harder and more dangerous.
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

‘The easy water is gone’: Drought and climate change strain Texas aquifers

With heightened concern over dwindling water supplies in communities all across Texas, many towns and cities have put in place their most strict water conservation ordinances. Robert Mace, executive director and chief water policy expert for the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University, says the lack of rainfall and unprecedented heat has caused aquifers in Texas – as well as statewide reservoir levels – to drop to levels reminiscent of the drought between 2009 and 2015. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
County
Eastland County, TX
texasstandard.org

Texas Standard for Aug. 1, 2022: How Texas’ groundwater is doing amid statewide drought

With heightened concern over dwindling water supplies in communities across Texas, many towns and cities have implemented strict water conservation ordinances. And: A shot in the arm for a Liquid Natural Gas facility in Brownsville – what a big contract means for its future. Also: In Uvalde, the community still in the early days of recovery is trying to access the financial help promised, but doing that is easier said than done.
TEXAS STATE
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension Of Emergency SNAP Benefits For August 2022

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $305.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of August. The allotments are expected to help about 1.5 million Texas households. 'It is imperative...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big L
CBS Austin

Final day to enroll infants in Texas Tuition Promise Fund

If you're the parent of a newborn, you have just a few more hours to start saving for college at this year's rate. The deadline for enrolling your baby in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund is today, July 31, and it allows parents to pre-pay tuition at the 2021-2022 school year rate.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Us Navy#Broome#Coined Rancher Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WFAA

The Texas drought is getting worse. Here is what it means for you.

DALLAS — The sights of the ongoing Texas drought are striking. Large cracks can be seen all across North Texas due to hardened soil from lack of soil moisture. One year ago, Texas was 94% drought-free. Now, over 97% of the state is under a drought. A combination of...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Cha-Ching! Did You Know Texas Has 2 Operating Casinos?

Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
EAGLE PASS, TX
KLST/KSAN

The Texas Country Reporter is headed to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas —  Bob and Kelli Phillips of the Texas Country Reporter are headed to San Angelo on August 22 to celebrate the Lone Star State with our symphony orchestra. A Texas Tribute will be held in the Murphey Performance Hall as part of a live concert tour at 7:00 PM. This event coincides […]
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy