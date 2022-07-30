As the Number of Wildfires Grows Across Texas, so Does the Volunteer Effort to Help

www.nbcdfw.com
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
More than 600,000 Acres Have Burned Across Texas
Fire crews are battling fires across the state.Matt C/Unsplash. As temperatures continue to soar, Texas saw 17 new fires ignite across the state. On Saturday, 10 were still active. NBC 5 reports that this trend is not expected to end any time soon. The conditions have become hot and dry, and it's supposed to continue for a while. According to Texas A&M Forest Service's spokeswoman Erin O'Conner says that since the start of 2022, over 6,900 wildfires have burned more than 600,000 acres. A combination of little rest and triple-digit heat is making fire crews jobs harder and more dangerous.
‘The easy water is gone’: Drought and climate change strain Texas aquifers
With heightened concern over dwindling water supplies in communities all across Texas, many towns and cities have put in place their most strict water conservation ordinances. Robert Mace, executive director and chief water policy expert for the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University, says the lack of rainfall and unprecedented heat has caused aquifers in Texas – as well as statewide reservoir levels – to drop to levels reminiscent of the drought between 2009 and 2015. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.
Lake levels bring questions forward about drought plans across Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — The triple-digit temperatures are sticking around this August, and so is stage one of Austin's drought contingency plan. As of August 1, Lake Travis is 53% full and Lake Buchanan is 65% full. "Hopefully we'll get some rains into September, and October to bring those lake...
Texas Standard for Aug. 1, 2022: How Texas’ groundwater is doing amid statewide drought
With heightened concern over dwindling water supplies in communities across Texas, many towns and cities have implemented strict water conservation ordinances. And: A shot in the arm for a Liquid Natural Gas facility in Brownsville – what a big contract means for its future. Also: In Uvalde, the community still in the early days of recovery is trying to access the financial help promised, but doing that is easier said than done.
Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension Of Emergency SNAP Benefits For August 2022
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $305.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of August. The allotments are expected to help about 1.5 million Texas households. 'It is imperative...
32 Children Went Missing in Texas in July, Including One From Lubbock
Summer is supposed to be a fun season for kids. Hanging out with friends, playing sports, jumping in the pool and even getting to relax without thinking too much about having to go back to school. And while that may be how all families want to spend their Summer, not all get to.
Emergency SNAP benefits for Texans extended for August
Emergency SNAP benefits for Texans are being extended through August, according to a release from the governor's office.
Texans explain why they’re leaving, or have left, the Lone Star State
Texans are ready to leave the state.
Beto O'Rourke makes stops in Southeast Texas on 'Drive for Texas' campaign
BEAUMONT, Texas — Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke made a stop at United Steelworkers Union Hall on 11th St. as a part of his "Drive for Texas" campaign. This marks O'Rourke's fourth visit to the Golden Triangle since announcing his run for governor in December. As he spoke on Saturday, polls showed him closing the gap with Gov. Greg Abbott.
Wildfire in Texas scorches 500 acres as crews continue to battle the blaze
A wildfire forced the evacuation of dozens of homes in Palo Pinto County, Texas, authorities say. Officials say at least 500 acres are believed to have been scorched by the fire. KXAS’s Allie Spillyards reports.July 29, 2022.
Final day to enroll infants in Texas Tuition Promise Fund
If you're the parent of a newborn, you have just a few more hours to start saving for college at this year's rate. The deadline for enrolling your baby in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund is today, July 31, and it allows parents to pre-pay tuition at the 2021-2022 school year rate.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Reportedly Stayed At Fundraiser For Hours After Uvalde Shooting
The GOP governor initially said he stopped at the fundraiser “on the way” to Austin to “let people know” he couldn’t stay.
'A perfect storm': Drought, extreme heat and two faulty wells threaten a North Texas town’s water supply
The city of Gunter alerted its residents on Wednesday night that by the next morning, the city would likely run out of water. “Due to excessive water consumption, the City’s water storage tanks are unable to refill. Consequently, the City will be without water by early morning,” read the emergency notification.
Jacobs Well runs dry as drought continues
One of the state’s most popular swimming holes has run dry for only the fourth time in recorded history. Jacob’s Well near Wimberly is the second largest fully submerged cave in Texas.
The Texas drought is getting worse. Here is what it means for you.
DALLAS — The sights of the ongoing Texas drought are striking. Large cracks can be seen all across North Texas due to hardened soil from lack of soil moisture. One year ago, Texas was 94% drought-free. Now, over 97% of the state is under a drought. A combination of...
