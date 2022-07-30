ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Woman dies after being hit by car on Kingston Pike, police say

wvlt.tv
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peakofohio.com

Driver escapes injury following single-vehicle crash

A driver escaped injury following a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning just after 12:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Dakota Manns, 26, of Maynardville, Tennessee, was traveling northbound on State Route 235 when he attempted to avoid a deer in the roadway and failed to maintain control of his vehicle, crossing the opposite lane of travel, striking a ditch and coming to rest on its side.
MAYNARDVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

BBB: Two-car Roane crash injures one

According to our partners at BBB-TV, a two-vehicle accident on Thursday sent one person to the hospital and severely damaged both vehicles. Kingston Police Detective Keith Kile told BBB that a southbound 2005 Toyota Tacoma driven by 18-year-old Evan Williams of Kingston, turned in front of a 2016 Ford F-150, driven by 52-year-old David McCune, who was traveling north on Gallaher Road, in front of the Weigel’s.
KINGSTON, TN
wvlt.tv

Police respond to fatal East Knoxville stabbing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a fatal East Knoxville stabbing early Tuesday morning, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. at an apartment on Bertrand Street, Erland said. Officers reportedly responded to an assault call and when they arrived...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10Listens: TN law requires car crashes to be reported to the state, not for officers to be sent to all crashes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department announced Monday that starting on September 1, officers would not respond to most non-injury car crashes. Some viewers reached out and asked WBIR if the decision violated state law, specifically TN Code § 55-10-106 and TN Code § 55-12-104 which require car crashes to be reported to state leaders and for drivers to immediately notify local law enforcement agencies if they are involved in most crashes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingston, TN
State
Kentucky State
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Kingston, TN
Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Accidents
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
newstalk987.com

Knoxville Police Soon will no Longer Respond to Certain Non-Injury Accidents

Beginning on September 1, 2022, Knoxville Police Department officers will no longer respond to certain non-injury crashes, Chief of Police Paul Noel announced on Monday. Much like the Severe Weather Plan and the steps that were taken during the COVID-19 pandemic to comply with social distancing guidelines, KPD officers will no longer respond to minor, non-injury crashes unless a car is disabled in the roadway and requires a tow truck or other specific factors are involved.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Putnam County searching for woman involved in death of man

COOKVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a woman that could be linked to the shooting death of a man. On Monday, Aug. 1, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 10:30 a.m. that a man had been shot. Deputies responded...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident#Kingston Pike#Cdc#Twra
indherald.com

Oneida man charged with beating another with a wooden handle

ONEIDA | A 38-year-old Harmony Lane man is facing a felony charge, after he was arrested Saturday for allegedly beating another man with a wooden handle. Aaron K. Chambers, 38, of a Harmony Lane address, was arrested Saturday evening, several hours after he allegedly beat a man with a hoe handle until the handle broke.
ONEIDA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
wvlt.tv

Armed felon pointed gun at deputy, Blount Co. sheriff says

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An armed felon accused of pointing a gun at a Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputy was taken into custody after a helicopter search on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post. Officials with the sheriff’s office said a Blount County deputy walked up to Quinn Gabriel...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Semi-truck jack-knifed on I-40 West after multi-vehicle crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A semi-truck has jack-knifed on I-40 West near the I-40/I-75 split near Watt Road after it was involved in an accident involving multiple cars Friday afternoon. Fire and ambulance crews have been sent to the scene, but there are no reports of injuries, Knox County Dispatch...
wvlt.tv

Autistic boy, 6, found wandering alone in Knoxville, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A young autistic boy was found wandering alone alongside a road in Knoxville Sunday morning, according to witnesses and the Knoxville Police Department. A spokesperson for the police department said the boy was 6-years-old and found on Maryville Pike. Witnesses told WVLT News that four vehicles...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy