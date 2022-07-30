Woman dies after being hit by car on Kingston Pike, police say

www.wvlt.tv
peakofohio.com
Driver escapes injury following single-vehicle crash
A driver escaped injury following a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning just after 12:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Dakota Manns, 26, of Maynardville, Tennessee, was traveling northbound on State Route 235 when he attempted to avoid a deer in the roadway and failed to maintain control of his vehicle, crossing the opposite lane of travel, striking a ditch and coming to rest on its side.
WYSH AM 1380
BBB: Two-car Roane crash injures one
According to our partners at BBB-TV, a two-vehicle accident on Thursday sent one person to the hospital and severely damaged both vehicles. Kingston Police Detective Keith Kile told BBB that a southbound 2005 Toyota Tacoma driven by 18-year-old Evan Williams of Kingston, turned in front of a 2016 Ford F-150, driven by 52-year-old David McCune, who was traveling north on Gallaher Road, in front of the Weigel’s.
wvlt.tv
Police respond to fatal East Knoxville stabbing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a fatal East Knoxville stabbing early Tuesday morning, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. at an apartment on Bertrand Street, Erland said. Officers reportedly responded to an assault call and when they arrived...
10Listens: TN law requires car crashes to be reported to the state, not for officers to be sent to all crashes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department announced Monday that starting on September 1, officers would not respond to most non-injury car crashes. Some viewers reached out and asked WBIR if the decision violated state law, specifically TN Code § 55-10-106 and TN Code § 55-12-104 which require car crashes to be reported to state leaders and for drivers to immediately notify local law enforcement agencies if they are involved in most crashes.
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police Soon will no Longer Respond to Certain Non-Injury Accidents
Beginning on September 1, 2022, Knoxville Police Department officers will no longer respond to certain non-injury crashes, Chief of Police Paul Noel announced on Monday. Much like the Severe Weather Plan and the steps that were taken during the COVID-19 pandemic to comply with social distancing guidelines, KPD officers will no longer respond to minor, non-injury crashes unless a car is disabled in the roadway and requires a tow truck or other specific factors are involved.
wivk.com
The Man at the Center of a TBI Silver Alert is Found Safe in Another State
The Silver Alert issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for an Anderson County has been resolved. 81 year-old Charlie Bowen was seen in his truck in Knoxville in the area of Summit Hill Drive and Walnut Street around 4 yesterday (Sunday) afternoon. He was found safe today in another state.
TBI investigating July incident in which man died after interacting with ORPD
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into what led to the death of a man during an encounter on July 24 with Oak Ridge police. The man has been identified as Tyler Jones, 39. On the afternoon of July 24, Oak Ridge Police Department...
wvlt.tv
Putnam County searching for woman involved in death of man
COOKVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a woman that could be linked to the shooting death of a man. On Monday, Aug. 1, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 10:30 a.m. that a man had been shot. Deputies responded...
What to do if you get in a car crash amid Knoxville Police changes
Changes are coming to the Knoxville Police Department as the agency prepares to no longer respond to certain non-injury car accidents.
WTVC
BCSO: Two men charged after shooting toward Bradley County father and child
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Bradley County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Sunday, July 31 around 11:00 a.m. in the area of Buchanan Road. When officers arrived, they found nobody until they received a call coming from a man who said he and his child had been shot at the Walmart Supercenter off Treasury Drive.
Putnam County woman wanted for questioning in connection with homicide investigation
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman wanted for questioning in a homicide investigation.
indherald.com
Oneida man charged with beating another with a wooden handle
ONEIDA | A 38-year-old Harmony Lane man is facing a felony charge, after he was arrested Saturday for allegedly beating another man with a wooden handle. Aaron K. Chambers, 38, of a Harmony Lane address, was arrested Saturday evening, several hours after he allegedly beat a man with a hoe handle until the handle broke.
wvlt.tv
Armed felon pointed gun at deputy, Blount Co. sheriff says
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An armed felon accused of pointing a gun at a Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputy was taken into custody after a helicopter search on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post. Officials with the sheriff’s office said a Blount County deputy walked up to Quinn Gabriel...
wvlt.tv
Semi-truck jack-knifed on I-40 West after multi-vehicle crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A semi-truck has jack-knifed on I-40 West near the I-40/I-75 split near Watt Road after it was involved in an accident involving multiple cars Friday afternoon. Fire and ambulance crews have been sent to the scene, but there are no reports of injuries, Knox County Dispatch...
wvlt.tv
Scott County deputies suspended following ‘unprofessional’ video
wvlt.tv
Autistic boy, 6, found wandering alone in Knoxville, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A young autistic boy was found wandering alone alongside a road in Knoxville Sunday morning, according to witnesses and the Knoxville Police Department. A spokesperson for the police department said the boy was 6-years-old and found on Maryville Pike. Witnesses told WVLT News that four vehicles...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. Children’s Hospital outpatients explore at Camp Eagle’s Nest
Over 100 grams of drugs seized during music festival weekend in Jamestown
Over 100 grams of drugs and $2,000 in cash were confiscated by the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office this weekend during the Sound Haven Music Festival in Jamestown.
Witnesses speak after woman jumps from Gatlinburg chair lift
Tourists share what they witnessed after a woman jumped to her death from a chair lift in Gatlinburg.
