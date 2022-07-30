ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Two Sumner County fugitives arrested in Nashville

By Mary Alice Royse
WSMV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wsmv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gallatin, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Sumner County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Sumner County, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
fox17.com

Shooting investigation underway on Bell Road in Antioch

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on Bell Road in Antioch. The shooting was reported around 2:35 a.m. Monday. Metro Communications says that one person has been transported from the scene, the cause of their injuries isn't known. Details regarding a suspect...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Shooting#Fugitive#Titans#Violent Crime#Kia Forte#East Trinity Lane
WSMV

3 Nashville men accused of stealing guns indicted on federal charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Nashville men were indicted Monday after investigators accused them of conspiring to steal firearms from a federal arms licensee, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin on Tuesday. According to a U.S. Justice Department media release, Tyler Cunningham, 22, Ryan Dillard, 36, and Corey Summers, 23,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Clarksville crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department are investigating a crash from Monday afternoon that killed a man from Palmyra. According to CPD, fatal crash detectives were called to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. The motorcyclist, 33-year-old Michael Nulty, was transported to the hospital where he later died.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
smokeybarn.com

Fugitive Still At Large After Springfield Police/TBI/FBI Raid

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A quiet neighborhood in Springfield came to life with law enforcement activity Monday evening after local authorities received information from the TBI that a wanted fugitive may be there. Residents on Golfview Lane in Springfield MAP were startled when a team of law...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WSMV

Man held at gunpoint in own apartment fires back at robber

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for breaking into an Antioch apartment and robbing someone at gunpoint. The victim was only able to get away by grabbing his own gun and firing back. The victim, Deon Middleton, said he had just gotten home to his apartment on...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy