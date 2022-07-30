Two Sumner County fugitives arrested in Nashville

www.wsmv.com
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair, Saturday August 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Putting the Ho Ho Ho Back In Santa's Go Go Go!H TitsworthTennessee State
wgnsradio.com
One man from Murfreesboro and one from Gallatin arrested in connection to drive-by-shooting in Nashville
Two men, one from Murfreesboro and the second from Gallatin, were arrested in Nashville after a drive-by shooting left one man wounded last Monday (07/25/22). The incident occurred at Cheatham Place public housing on 9th Avenue North near Rosa Parks Boulevard. Evidently, the arrests were made last Thursday (07/28/22) after...
2 women stabbed at Elm Hill Pike apartment
The stabbing happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Highland on Briley Apartments.
Man breaks into Dickerson Pike gas station with sledgehammer
A man faces robbery charges after police say he broke into a gas station on Dickerson Pike and stole cash and tobacco products.
1 dead in stabbing off Lebanon Pike
The stabbing happened around noon at a home on Hickorydale Drive.
Antioch man demanded to give up ‘everything he has’ by armed robber
A man accused of breaking into an Antioch residence and pointing a pistol at the homeowner has been taken into custody.
Deadly Nashville Stabbings: Suspect accused of stabbing mother, sisters-in-law
Metro police said they have captured the suspect accused of stabbing to death two women and injuring a third in Nashville Thursday morning.
fox17.com
Man receives life in prison, is guilty for murdering aunt in their Brentwood, TN home
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Davidson County jury found 34-year-old Joshua Terelle Gaines guilty of first degree murder Friday for killing his aunt in their Brentwood, Tennessee home back in 2018. The district attorney's office said Gaines was first convicted in 2018 in the shooting death of his aunt,...
fox17.com
Shooting investigation underway on Bell Road in Antioch
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on Bell Road in Antioch. The shooting was reported around 2:35 a.m. Monday. Metro Communications says that one person has been transported from the scene, the cause of their injuries isn't known. Details regarding a suspect...
WSMV
3 Nashville men accused of stealing guns indicted on federal charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Nashville men were indicted Monday after investigators accused them of conspiring to steal firearms from a federal arms licensee, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin on Tuesday. According to a U.S. Justice Department media release, Tyler Cunningham, 22, Ryan Dillard, 36, and Corey Summers, 23,...
WSMV
Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Clarksville crash
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department are investigating a crash from Monday afternoon that killed a man from Palmyra. According to CPD, fatal crash detectives were called to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. The motorcyclist, 33-year-old Michael Nulty, was transported to the hospital where he later died.
1 Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
1 person has been reported dead after a single motor vehicle accident in South Nashville on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place on Culbertson Road, near Nolensville Pike.
3 Nashville men indicted for conspiracy to steal firearms
Three men from the Nashville area have been indicted in a conspiracy to steal firearms after burglarizing a firearms dealer in Greenbrier last month.
30-Year-Old Brittany Cole Dead After Fatal Accident (Murfreesboro, TN)
A multi-vehicle accident that took place on Saturday on Memorial Boulevard claimed the life of a 30-year-old woman. The incident is said to have taken place at around 2:30 AM. Police reports indicate that a 2017 Toyota Tundra was moving north when the vehicle [..]
10 years after a man was murdered in Nashville, his family wants answers
Ten years after Marcio Murphy was found shot to death inside a Nashville apartment, his killer remains on the run
smokeybarn.com
Fugitive Still At Large After Springfield Police/TBI/FBI Raid
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A quiet neighborhood in Springfield came to life with law enforcement activity Monday evening after local authorities received information from the TBI that a wanted fugitive may be there. Residents on Golfview Lane in Springfield MAP were startled when a team of law...
1 injured after altercation leads to shooting in Antioch
Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Monday morning in Antioch.
20-year-old man shot, killed at South Nashville motel
One person is dead following a shooting in South Nashville.
WSMV
Man held at gunpoint in own apartment fires back at robber
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for breaking into an Antioch apartment and robbing someone at gunpoint. The victim was only able to get away by grabbing his own gun and firing back. The victim, Deon Middleton, said he had just gotten home to his apartment on...
Man facing vehicular homicide charges in Murfreesboro crash
A man is facing vehicular homicide charges after allegedly causing a deadly crash in Murfreesboro.
Both drivers killed in head-on crash in Hickman County
Two people are dead following an early Monday morning crash on Highway 50 in Hickman County.
