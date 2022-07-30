ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Retired judge who wrote the book on Maryland's evidentiary rules dies at 78

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02eUVy_0gyIpz9J00

BALTIMORE -- A retired Maryland Court of Appeals judge who compiled a book about the state's evidentiary rules died Wednesday following a long illness, according to the Maryland Daily Record.

Joesph F. Murphy Jr. served on three levels of the judiciary during his lifetime. He died at the age of 78.

Murphy began climbing the Maryland judiciary ladder in 1984 as a Baltimore County Circuit judge. In 1993, he was appointed to the Court of Special Appeals, which is where he served as chief judge from 1996 until 2007, the Maryland Daily Record reports.

That year, former Gov. Martin O'Malley appointed him to the Court of Appeals.

Many Maryland law students know of Murphy because he gained notoriety as the author of the Maryland Evidence Handbook. The first edition of that book was published in 1985, according to the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.

He is known as one of Maryland's foremost experts in evidence, trial practice, and appellate advocacy, university staff said in an online memorial.

Murphy stepped down from his position on the high court at the age of 67 to practice law alongside his daughter, Erin Murphy. He had three more years before the state would have mandated his retirement at the age of 70, according to the Maryland Daily Record.

Murphy spent his post-judicial retirement years working with his daughter at Silverman, Thompson, Slutkin &White LLC. He was a partner at the law firm and was able to watch his daughter rise to fellow partner status before leaving to work as chief counsel in the Baltimore City state's attorney's office, the Maryland Daily Record reports.

After Murphy retired from private practice in 2021, his friends and members of the Dissenters Law Club in Baltimore County came together to establish a scholarship in his name at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.

The scholarship will be made available this fall. It aims to provide support for students with an interest in trial or appellate advocacy, according to university staff.

A wake will be held for Murphy at Ruck Funeral Home in Towson on Aug. 4 . Viewing hours will be between 2 p.m.–4 p.m. and between 6 p.m.–8 p.m., according to the Maryland Daily Record.

His funeral will be held at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Baltimore on Aug. 5 at 1 p.m., the Maryland Daily Record reports.

Comments / 2

Related
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan announces release of Maryland’s 2022 American Rescue Plan recovery report

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that the State of Maryland has submitted its 2022 American Rescue Plan, State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) Annual Performance Report to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The report—which details expenditures from March 3, 2021 through June 30, 2022 and includes planned allocations for Fiscal Year 2023—describes the use of the funds allocated to the state through the American Rescue Plan (ARP). Read the report.
CBS Baltimore

Survivors of abuse in Catholic Church demand attorney general release findings

BALTIMORE -- For nearly four years, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has been investigating allegations of widespread sex abuse against children within the Catholic Church. But survivors who said they endured the abuse decades ago tell WJZ they are tired of waiting for answers and they're worried time is running out. These survivors want Attorney General Brian Frosh to release the findings of his investigation into child sex abuse because it's been almost four years. Members of the group SNAP - The Survivor's Network of Those Abused by Priests - also want indictments for priests who allegedly abused...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland State Board Of Elections Extends Multiple Deadlines

ANNAPOLIS, Md.– The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) today voted to extend three deadlines related to the 2022 Gubernatorial Elections due to the primary being held roughly three weeks later than originally planned. By Order filed March 15, 2022 in In the Matter of 2022 Legislative Districting of...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Towson, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration

EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
EMMITSBURG, MD
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Chesapeake Bay Bridge is 70 years old

This past Saturday was the 70th anniversary of the opening of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge; it opened on July 30, 1952. The bridge (also known locally as simply the Bay Bridge) is a major dual-span bridge in Maryland. Crossing Chesapeake Bay, the bridge connects the state’s more rural Eastern Shore with the urban Western Shore. The original span’s length is 4.3 miles; at the time it opened it was the world’s longest continuous over-water steel structure. It was also the third-longest bridge in the world.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Murphy
Person
Martin O'malley
NBC Washington

Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property

A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Maryland Court Of Appeals#The Maryland Daily Record#Baltimore County Circuit#The Court Of Appeals
UPI News

Maryland man finds $30,000 lottery ticket in car's glove box

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland man discovered that a forgotten lottery ticket tucked away in his car's glove compartment was worth $30,000. The Suitland, Md., man, a dump truck driver identified only as 66-year-old Larry G., told the state's lottery that he "has a habit" of buying lottery tickets and storing them in the glove compartment for later use.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Brooklyn Park bingo hall issued sports wagering license

BALTIMORE -- Bingo World, a bingo hall just outside of Baltimore City, has become the sixth facility in Maryland to be issued a sports wagering license, Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced Monday. The venue completed two days of controlled demonstrations last month during which officials ensured compliance with state requirements. Under the watchful eye of MLG staff, invited guests were able to participate in live wagering. Bingo World is among the 17 entities that were designated by the state to conduct sports wagering. Sportsbooks opened at five Maryland casinos in December. Sportsbooks in the state will contribute 15% of their revenue toward education funding. The General Assembly's Department of Legislative Services estimates casinos will provide between $15 million to $25 million per year for schools, according to the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission.Marylanders approved a ballot question to legalize sports betting during the 2020 election, by a margin of 2 to 1.  
MARYLAND STATE
Business Monthly

It’s a wrap: 10 years in books for Live! Casino￼

The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland recently celebrated 10 years since opening at Arundel Mills, in Hanover. Since opening in mid-2012, the casino and late hotel Maryland has made significant impacts on the state, Anne Arundel County and local community organizations. Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland has...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTOP

State Board of Elections member dies, creating multiple uncertainties

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Malcolm L. Funn, one of two Democratic members of the State Board of Elections, died unexpectedly Tuesday of complications from hernia surgery. He was 77. The...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
63K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy