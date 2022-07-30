ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father of child shot in January 2020 deadly downtown Seattle shooting gives emotional testimony

By Franque Thompson
q13fox.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
SEATTLE - Two survivors of the January 2020 downtown Seattle deadly shooting gave testimony on Monday at King County Superior Court, detailing the terrifying ordeal. The victims were caught in the crossfire of a gang rivalry that ended in the death of one woman and injuring seven others. Marquise Tolbert is one of the suspected shooters on trial, charged with murder in the first degree and six counts of assault.
Crime & Safety
