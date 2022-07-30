Father of child shot in January 2020 deadly downtown Seattle shooting gives emotional testimony

www.q13fox.com
Woman stabbed to death in Seattle, suspect arrested
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood late Monday night. Just before 10 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 6900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. South after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they...
q13fox.com
2 survivors of deadly downtown Seattle shooting still have a bullet lodged in their legs
SEATTLE - Two survivors of the January 2020 downtown Seattle deadly shooting gave testimony on Monday at King County Superior Court, detailing the terrifying ordeal. The victims were caught in the crossfire of a gang rivalry that ended in the death of one woman and injuring seven others. Marquise Tolbert is one of the suspected shooters on trial, charged with murder in the first degree and six counts of assault.
KOMO News
Man dies days later after assault at First Hill homeless camp
SEATTLE — Police appear to have little to go on after a homeless camp fight turned fatal last week. The assault happened at a First Hill encampment in the 1300 block of Hubbel Place. Seattle officers were called July 28 to the camp around 1 p.m. and found the...
q13fox.com
Man hit in one of 3 Tacoma shootings over the weekend dies from injuries
TACOMA, Wash. - A man who was shot in one of three shootings in Tacoma over the weekend has died from his injuries, making him the second person to die in the string of shootings. On July 31, South Sound 911 received a call about a shooting in the area...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: ‘Senseless’ Seattle road-rage incident leads to deadly shooting while victim’s friends grieve
What started as a routine mid-morning trip to Costco to get his morning coffee ended in death for a Seattle man 11 days ago, and now Bob Jensen’s friends are asking why the driver who shot him hasn’t been arrested. Seattle Police have confirmed that Jensen, 68, was...
More Seattle Center assaults reported as women continue to come forward, suspect arrested
SEATTLE — Seattle police say the man suspected of assaulting and exposing himself to multiple women near Seattle Center was arrested Monday for an alleged hate crime with a felony-level assault. The 35-year-old suspect, who has not been charged, was booked into King County Jail. His first court appearance...
Road rage suspect arrested after pointing gun at driver, officer
TUKWILA, Wash. — A road rage suspect who pointed a gun at a driver and a police officer was arrested Monday. Tukwila police said that just after 3 p.m. officers were called to the area of Boeing Access Road and East Marginal Way after a 911 caller reported a man in a bright yellow car had pointed a gun at them.
Police Investigate Shooting Death of Roommate Found in Basement
Auburn, WA: Dispatchers received a call around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, from someone in the 29500 block of 118th Avenue SE in the city of Auburn… Read more "Police Investigate Shooting Death of Roommate Found in Basement"
capitolhillseattle.com
Suspect arrested at gunpoint in 23rd and Union knife attack
A man suffered stab wounds to his head and the assailant was quickly arrested at gunpoint in a knife attack Sunday night in front of the 23rd and Union PCC. Police and Seattle Fire were called to the area of 23rd and Union just after 9 PM to the reported stabbing. According to emergency radio updates, the victim was found with a knife wound to the back of the head and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
q13fox.com
Man accused of killing wife says he was 'possessed by demons' calling it 'judgement day:' court docs
EDMONDS, Wash. - A 73-year-old Edmonds man accused of killing his wife told authorities he "was possessed by demons" and was "waiting for the police to come kill him and send him to hell." Before 5 p.m. Friday, investigators said the man called 911 and reported that he tried to...
Man suspected of killing roommate in Auburn arrested
A man suspected of killing his roommate in Auburn has been arrested. At about 7:10 p.m. on Monday, police responded to the 29000 block of 118th Avenue Southeast after a third roommate called 911 to report the incident. Officers performed lifesaving measures on the victim but the man died at...
'I want to be a powerful force': Mother of slain teen calls for safer roads in Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Amber Weilert’s pain over the loss of her son, Michael, is still fresh on her mind. This is why she’s made it her mission to make Pacific Avenue safer. “My son, Michael Weilert, was doing everything he was supposed to do, pushing the...
The Crime Corner: Washington State Patrol says lookout for missing person, Domino’s armed robbery
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers the weekend and overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of August 1:. Lacey Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who hit a Domino’s Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black and white shoes. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.
q13fox.com
Police: 19-year-old mother accused of assaulting and killing 2-year-old son
KENT, Wash. - A 19-year-old woman is expected to face a charge of second-degree murder for the death of her 2-year-old son. Kent police launched the months long investigation back in May. Officers responded to the Hometowne Suites on Pacific Highway S back on May 23 when the woman called to report her son wasn’t breathing, and was cold and unresponsive.
MyNorthwest.com
Feds spotlight Aurora in human trafficking crackdown, arrest 70 in PNW
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is cracking down on human trafficking in King County, particularly in high-profile spots like Aurora Ave., while also providing resources for those victimized by sex trafficking. HSI has made 70 trafficking arrests this year in the Pacific Northwest. On average, 300 people buy sex along Aurora...
kentreporter.com
Kent mother, 19, charged with killing her 2-year-old son
A 19-year-old Kent woman faces a second-degree murder charge for allegedly striking her 2-year-old son more than once in the abdomen and slamming him down on a hardwood floor after he wouldn’t go back to sleep. Sandy Noemi Fernandez is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Aug. 11...
q13fox.com
1 shot, injured at Magnuson Park fireworks party
SEATTLE - An 18-year-old man was shot and injured at a party in Seattle’s Sand Point neighborhood. Officers were called to Magnuson Park late Friday night to reports of shots fired. When they arrived after 11:30 p.m., they say there were around 300 others at the park. Witnesses explained...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds man suspected of murdering his wife says he ‘saw demons’
A 73-year-old Edmonds man is in custody in Snohomish County Jail as the investigation continues into Friday afternoon’s apparent murder of his 66-year-old wife in their Westgate-area home. According to the police report, the suspect contacted 911 shortly before 5 p.m. July 29 and told the dispatcher that “he...
q13fox.com
Deputies search for driver who pinned person against garage in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Deputies are searching for a suspect after they say he drove through a backyard party in Everett, crashed into a garage and pinned a person between the car and garage. Deputies responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash at a home in the 9700 block of 27th...
Driver arrested, passenger killed in crash on Rainier Avenue
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Seattle’s Hillman City neighborhood early Monday morning. At about 1:15 a.m., the 19-year-old driver of a Jeep was traveling southbound on Rainier Avenue South when she reportedly lost control of her vehicle. She...
