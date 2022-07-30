ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police say criminal charges possible in case of missing autistic Lorain boy

By Kelly Kennedy
cleveland19.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cleveland19.com

Related
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police ask for help finding homicide witness

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several hours after Cleveland police asked the public to help them identify a man who may have witnessed a homicide last month, officers said they received a positive identification. According to police, the man was in the area when Arthur McKeller, 16, was shot and killed...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals offer reward for capture of accused rapist

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a fugitive wanted for rape and gross sexual imposition in Lorain County. Michael Frost, 30, was last known to be living in the Cleveland and Lorain areas. U.S. Marshals said anyone with information on Frost should...
CLEVELAND, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain County: Reward offered for information about Michael Frost

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Michael Frost. Frost, 30, is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition, according to a news release.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Euclid officer guilty of assault, civil rights violation, placed on desk duty

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The Euclid police officer found guilty last week of two misdemeanors, has now been placed on desk duty. Euclid Police Officer Michael Amiott has been assigned to non-enforcement and administrative duties until further notice, Euclid police said. On Friday, July 29, Amiott was convicted of assault...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Good Samaritans rush to help Akron man injured in a violent motorcycle crash

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man is grateful to be alive after he was hit by a car on his motorcycle on his way to work. 27-year-old Donald Cunningham was driving down North Main Street to his auto body shop down the road Monday morning when he was hit by a van. Without hesitation neighbors came running out of their houses and drivers hopped out of their cars to help him.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

1 dead after crash while evading Parma police, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man died after a crash Monday night while trying to evade Parma police officers, according to Lt. Daniel Ciryak of the Parma Police Department. A 52-year-old woman was also involved in the crash, but had non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The crash happened at 8:40...
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron family desperate for answers in brother’s murder 2 months later

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron family is still grieving after their brother was shot and left for dead it’s been more than two months and his case is still cold. 19 News spoke with the victim’s family, and they said it was an anonymous phone call that led them to a gruesome discovery, their beloved brother was shot to death inside a home in Akron.
AKRON, OH

