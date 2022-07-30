Police say criminal charges possible in case of missing autistic Lorain boy

www.cleveland19.com
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police ask for help finding homicide witness
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several hours after Cleveland police asked the public to help them identify a man who may have witnessed a homicide last month, officers said they received a positive identification. According to police, the man was in the area when Arthur McKeller, 16, was shot and killed...
cleveland19.com
Jury deliberating in trial for woman accused of killing Cleveland police officer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury in the Tamara McLoyd trial will resume deliberations at 9 a.m. Wednesday. They deliberated about 90 minutes Tuesday before going home for the day. The trial for McLoyd began July 25 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John O’Donnell.
cleveland19.com
Seven Hills police arrest 2 people for murder of 54-year-old man
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman are in custody after police said they shot and killed a 54-year-old man Monday at a home in Seven Hills. Seven Hills police officers were called to a home in the 7700 block of McCreary Road around 2:45 a.m. Monday.
cleveland19.com
Chicago man steals Cleveland woman’s identity, resulting in her near arrest, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday, July 18, Tracy Goodwin was pulled over by East Cleveland police. It’s a day she will never forget. “I asked him, ‘Why did you pull me over? And he said, I’ll tell you once you get out of the car,” said Goodwin.
cleveland19.com
Lorain K9 home after being stabbed while assisting with a search warrant
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain K9 was back at home Sunday evening after being stabbed multiple times Saturday. Lorain police said K9 Rye and other officers were inside a home in the 1200 block of W. 20th Street attempting to serve a felonious assault warrant on a 48-year-old man Saturday.
Customer angry -- again -- when pharmacist won’t fill his Rx early: Strongsville Police Blotter
On July 19, police were dispatched to a West 130th Street pharmacy regarding an unruly customer. An arriving officer located the caller, who said a man was unhappy because he couldn’t get his prescription filled early. It turned out this is an ongoing issue with the customer. Police are...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for capture of accused rapist
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a fugitive wanted for rape and gross sexual imposition in Lorain County. Michael Frost, 30, was last known to be living in the Cleveland and Lorain areas. U.S. Marshals said anyone with information on Frost should...
cleveland19.com
Police: Man wanted for stealing bike outside of Ohio City bank in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the man who stole a hybrid bike locked up outside of a bank. The man stole the bike, a Trek hybrid, in front of the Citizens Bank, located at 2078 W. 25th St. on July 21, according to a department Facebook post.
Morning Journal
Lorain County: Reward offered for information about Michael Frost
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Michael Frost. Frost, 30, is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition, according to a news release.
cleveland19.com
Euclid officer guilty of assault, civil rights violation, placed on desk duty
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The Euclid police officer found guilty last week of two misdemeanors, has now been placed on desk duty. Euclid Police Officer Michael Amiott has been assigned to non-enforcement and administrative duties until further notice, Euclid police said. On Friday, July 29, Amiott was convicted of assault...
Cleveland police thwart illegal street ride takeover
Over the weekend, Cleveland Police say a planned street takeover by illegal riders was thwarted thanks to a tip to police.
Man avoids being shot, woman assaulted in Akron robberies, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A shot was fired at a man as he tried to get away from three robbers in Merriman Valley, and a woman was punched in the head in a robbery in the Ellet neighborhood during the weekend, according to police. Police say the 48-year-old male victim...
cleveland19.com
Good Samaritans rush to help Akron man injured in a violent motorcycle crash
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man is grateful to be alive after he was hit by a car on his motorcycle on his way to work. 27-year-old Donald Cunningham was driving down North Main Street to his auto body shop down the road Monday morning when he was hit by a van. Without hesitation neighbors came running out of their houses and drivers hopped out of their cars to help him.
Guns seized from car full of teens in Akron
Akron Police say they seized 5 guns from a car full of teenagers.
cleveland19.com
1 dead after crash while evading Parma police, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man died after a crash Monday night while trying to evade Parma police officers, according to Lt. Daniel Ciryak of the Parma Police Department. A 52-year-old woman was also involved in the crash, but had non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The crash happened at 8:40...
Drunk man shares his political views: Brecksville Police Blotter
On June 27, police were dispatched to Burntwood Tavern regarding an incident with a drunk customer who refused to leave the Brecksville Road restaurant. An arriving officer talked to the manager, who said the man was being belligerent, screaming and yelling at the bartender about political issues. The resident, who...
Mother leaves son alone for hours at Sunset Park: Avon Lake Police Blotter
On July 14, police were contacted regarding an 11-year-old boy who had been left alone at Sunset Park. Upon arrival, police learned that the child had been dropped off at the park while his mother was allegedly at work. The boy was told to stay at the park for eight...
UPDATE: Missing Parma teenager found safe
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Ayden Cuvelier was reported missing from his home in the Town of Parma on Monday.
cleveland19.com
Akron family desperate for answers in brother’s murder 2 months later
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron family is still grieving after their brother was shot and left for dead it’s been more than two months and his case is still cold. 19 News spoke with the victim’s family, and they said it was an anonymous phone call that led them to a gruesome discovery, their beloved brother was shot to death inside a home in Akron.
