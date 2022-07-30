Flash flooding possible over weekend; NWA resident voices concern

www.nwahomepage.com
Related
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Local festivals, Silent Book Club
Here is a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas. Starting Tuesday and lasting until Saturday, Northwest Arkansas residents can enjoy free nightly entertainment including carnival rides, grape stomping, arts and crafts and so much more. Chairman of the festival Ryan Pianalto says volunteers start preparing to serve the...
nwahomepage.com
More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to...
nwahomepage.com
Floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Evelyn Smith lost everything in the deadly floods that devastated eastern Kentucky, saving only her grandson’s muddy tricycle. But she’s not planning to leave the mountains that have been her home for 50 years. Like many families in this dense, forested region of...
nwahomepage.com
Visiting Hawaii? Don’t swim in fresh water with an open cut
HONOLULU (KHON) – Are you visiting Hawaii this summer? If you are, you may want to be careful when you go swimming. Health officials are warning about leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that impacts humans and animals in Hawaii and other warm-climate areas throughout the world. You can get leptospirosis...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas School Safety Commission presents initial report to Gov. Hutchinson
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas School Safety Commission will meet at the State Capitol Tuesday afternoon to present findings from its initial report to Governor Asa Hutchinson. Gov. Hutchinson created the commission in 2018 in wake of a Florida school shooting that killed 17 people. The group later...
Comments / 0