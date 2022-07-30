ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Mega Millions puts psychological problems into focus

By Brian Wilk
 4 days ago

The mega millions jackpot has now reached over $1 billion.

While hitting it big seems like a dream come true for many. For too many, a myriad of psychological problems come into focus too.

While the chances of actually winning the lottery are very slim, people that suffer from compulsion and addiction from gambling is very common.

Many psychological problems come with the thought of hitting it big, and hitting it big doesn’t always mean happiness.

Mega Millions jackpot now up to $1.28 billion

“In studies that have been done, people that have won lottery were not happier than those that did not. There was no difference, but what they did find is that those individuals that did play the lottery or things of that nature took less pleasure in day to day things,” said Dr. Melanie Dunbar, director of Behavioral Health LECOM.

Dr. Dunbar adds “flexible attributions” affect our decision making.

“If we lose, it’s because of some external influence. If we win, it’s because of our skill or something we did,” Dr. Dunbar said.

Gamblers also display something called “hind sight bias”.

What Erie residents say they would do with their Mega Millions winnings

“Not being surprised by the outcome kind of writing that off, because if they don’t then how do you justify  gambling again,” Dr. Dunbar said.

The doctor added that studies show people of lower social-economic status tend to play more frequently.

“Which then can cause even more issues right, so those individuals with less resources are using parts of the resources that they do have on something like that,” Dr. Dunbar said.

She added there is also a link between spending on the lottery and poor social functioning, less support systems and higher alcohol and cigarette consumption.

If you want more information on gambling, help and treatment, click here.

erienewsnow.com

Erie County Sees 389 New COVID-19 Cases, Additional Death in Last Week

Erie County said it is currently at a low risk for COVID-19 based the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidelines. Get all recommended COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses, for 5 years and older, including those who are pregnant and plan on becoming pregnant. Anyone may choose to mask...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie Zoo promotes personal and environmental health with new event

“Healthy Zoo, Healthy You.” That’s the name of the Erie Zoo’s latest event held Saturday encouraging youth to make healthy decisions. These decisions focus not only on human health, but also the health of the environment and of the animals that live at the zoo. Many family-friendly activities took place throughout the day including yoga, […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Cochranton Community Fair Underway this Week

If you are looking for some summer fair fun, Crawford County is the place to be. The 93rd edition of the Cochranton Community Fair is in full swing. This week, there will be lots of animals, food and events like a woodsman contest and cornhole tournament. There will be music...
COCHRANTON, PA
erienewsnow.com

ECAT Is Offering Different Programs In Its Building For The Eastside

Erie's Center for Arts and Technology are holding health and wellness fairs to show eastside residents what the former Wayne School has to offer. Different programs within the facility are offered such as a ceramic classes, nursing schools, and Wayne's Primary Care. This is in efforts to give equal opportunities...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Discover Presque Isle week comes to a close

Fun in the sun! Sunday was the last day of Discover Presque Isle, and we caught up with families about how they enjoyed the week long festivities. The executive director for Discover Presque Isle said it was a great turn out. “The beaches over the weekend were extremely packed. People just coming out to enjoy […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Food Tours holds first full food tour since COVID-19 pandemic

Eat, learn, and walk. This is what Sunday was all about for one group of people ready to try some food in North East. Erie Food Tours hosted their first full food tour on July 30. This was the first full food tour since the COVID-19 pandemic. This food tour highlighted the delicious different foods […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

