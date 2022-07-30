Water shutoff in Triadelphia starting Saturday morning

www.wtrf.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATCH: Tornado in Dallas Pike, West Virginia confirmed
DALLAS PIKE, W.Va. — A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas Pike, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Heart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or […]
7 days with no water and porta jons placed outside for a West Virginia town
WETZEL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) In late July, four main water lines broke in Pine Grove. Since then, homes and businesses have either had only a trickle of water or no water at all. Since then, officials and volunteers have been scrambling to fix the problem and help the residents. They say it’s a 40-year-old […]
Marshall County family’s farm upside-down after Monday night’s storm
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– Homes across the Ohio Valley were damaged in Monday night’s storm, leaving countless residents without power in Dallas, West Virginia. Some residents say it was a quiet storm. That it snuck up on them but the tornado itself was ruthless. Over on Dallas Pike Road, a family’s barn was turned upside-down […]
Road closing all this week in Monongalia County
The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced two road and lane closures that will affect drivers in Monongalia County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in Greene and Washington counties
DALLAS, W. Va. (KDKA) - The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia after severe storms Monday. An EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 to 120 mph hit near the intersection of Washington, Ohio and Marshall counties. The twister ripped off a roof and scattered debris in West Virginia before it made its way to Washington County, snapping dozens of trees along the way. The NWS said it grew quickly, going from 50 yards in size to nearly 400 in just a mile. "I just walked out on my porch. My phone went off 'code...
Tornado Warning Expired for Ohio Counties
The National Weather Service has issued the Tornado Warning for those in Harrison County, Carroll County, and Tuscarawas County has expired. Stay with 7News for updates.
Metro News
Suspected tornado does damage in Northern Panhandle
DALLAS, W.Va. — Authorities in the Northern Panhandle said what appeared to be a tornado touched down Monday evening in the small Marshall County community of Dallas. Photos and various video showed what looked like a funnel cloud moving through the area in northeast Marshall County near the Pennsylvania state line. The funnel cloud produced high winds, rain and hail.
West Virginia racehorse euthanized on track after collapse
WEST VIRGINIA- A racehorse at Mountaineer Casino in New Cumberland was euthanized after it collapsed on the track. According to horse racing results company Equibase, ‘Little Christy’ had a “bad step and fell in mid-stretch, being euthanized on the track.’ This comes after a federal judge says a national horse racing authority cannot enforce its […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wetzel County man among latest COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — A Wetzel County resident was among five people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the latest report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The death of the 74-year-old Wetzel County man was confirmed along with an 80-year-old man from Harrison County, a...
3 people life-flighted during fire in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY- A fire currently going on in Belmont County has caused three people to be life-flighted. The fire is happening on East Captina Highway in Powhatan Point. Officials say the three people life-flighted are burn victims and are being life-flighted from the Marina to UPMC Shadyside fire, Barnesville fire, Brookeside fire, Wolfurst fire, Beallsville VFD, […]
Ohio Valley Pride Festival events bring up concerns at Wheeling City Council
At the Wheeling City Council meeting, Councilman, Ben Seidler, delivered his remarks to a presentation regarding the Ohio Valley Pride Festival that occurred two weekends ago. “The level of crudeness that happened over the weekend two weeks ago with music at an event that was supposed to be a family-friendly event, where all were welcome […]
Your Radio Place
Kayak tours continue in Belmont County
BARNESVILLE — The second stop of the Belmont County Kayak Tour will visit the Egypt Valley Wildlife Area on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. If you don’t have a kayak, a canoe and all necessary safety equipment will be provided for free! If you would like to join, call 740-526-0027 or messaging us on Facebook.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOV 9
Tragedy strikes the same Dallas, W.Va. family twice in one summer
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Less than 2 months after the McCord family in Dallas lost its home to a fire, a tornado took the rest of their belongings on Monday night. Two pets were also lost in the fire. The tornado wiped out a barn that held any possessions they were able to salve from the blaze.
Possible explosion in Belmont County sends 3 people to hospital
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A possible explosion in a home just outside of Powhatan sent three people by helicopter to UPMC Mercy hospital. A man and two children had severe burns and were suffering from smoke inhalation. Fire officials say they believe the man was working on the hot water tank before the alleged […]
Boa Constrictor discovered on lawn in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A four-to-five-foot-long snake that turned out to be a boa constrictor was found coming out of a wooded area and going onto a lawn in the Wolfhurst area early Monday morning. Belmont County Cpl. Elizabeth Sall responded to the call and retrieved the snake, believed to be an escaped pet. Cpl. […]
WV lawmakers debate abortion and Wheeling’s mayor gives a major project update: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. The West Virginia State Legislature was set to convene into special session to discuss income tax, but at the last minute Governor Jim Justice added abortion laws to the schedule. –> West Virginia Senate passes abortion clarification bill <– The most recent bill to […]
Vacant Fayette County home destroyed in overnight fire
FAIRCHANCE, Pa. (KDKA) - A fire in Fayette County kept crews very busy this morning. It was a smoky scene in Fairchance, Fayette County as the home caught fire along Sheldon Avenue. The roof of the house was destroyed and KDKA has learned the home was vacant.
WTRF
Accident on Fort Henry Bridge 1-70 westbound
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department confirms there is a vehicle accident on I-70 westbound on the Fort Henry Bridge Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred on the on ramp from Main Street. You can see the scene on the Wheeling Tunnel traffic cam here. Officers are on...
Streetscape Project is set to begin, but at what cost?
Many people are ready to see the progress on many fronts of the city that we have been hearing about for some time now. Specifically, the long-awaited Streetscape Project. Local businesses in the area are ready too – but at what cost? Wheeling: “The City Remaining Under Construction.” At least that is what it seems […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
National Weather Service posts tornado warning for Greene, Washington counties
A tornado warning has been issued by National Weather Service for Southwestern Pennsylvania, specifically Washington and Greene counties, from 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Monday. In issuing the tornado warning, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was observed near Valley Grove, W.Va., moving in a southeasterly direction at 30 mph, according to a statement from the weather service in Moon. Weather service radar indicated rotating winds in the storm.
Comments / 0