ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Reds trade Castillo to Mariners for 4 prospects

By Bryan Mcwilliam
theScore
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thescore.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theScore

Report: Angels won't trade Ohtani; Yankees made serious offer

Shohei Ohtani isn't going anywhere. The Los Angeles Angels aren't going to trade the two-way phenom before the Aug. 2 deadline, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. The New York Yankees made a serious offer for Ohtani before the Angels decided to move on, while the Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres were among the teams who tried to trade for the 28-year-old, Heyman adds.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade

The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani

The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Cincinnati, OH
FanSided

Joey Gallo’s depressing Yankees quotes will make you feel awful about end of tenure

New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo has been nothing but kind, generous and giving with the fans and media since his tenure in the Bronx began at 2021’s trade deadline. However, no matter what the gregarious masher tried on the field post-trade, nothing helped get him back on track or saved him from the ire of a fan base that was unprepared for struggles of this magnitude.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Jerry Dipoto
Person
Ken Rosenthal
ClutchPoints

1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make Yankees World Series favorites

The New York Yankees got off to a legendary start to their 2022 campaign, entering July with a 56-21 record. While injuries to Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino, and Michael King have slowed the Yankees’ winning pace in July, they still entered play Sunday with an MLB-best 69-33 record. Aaron Judge is on pace to break […] The post 1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make Yankees World Series favorites appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade

The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Cincinnati Reds#K 9#Mlb Pipeline
Q 105.7

This Trade Has A Nice Ring For New York Yankees

When it comes to acquiring talent, New York Yankees' general manager, Brian Cashman, is usually operating from a position of strength, be it financially or with his strong farm system that he has carefully cultivated over the past 7-8 years. The Pinstripes own the best record and baseball and with Tuesday's trade deadline looming, the Yankees go in with plenty of chips to play with. That is why names like Juan Soto, Tyler Mahle and Frankie Montas are all within the playbook of Cashman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics

The New York Yankees have got their man. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees are finalizing an agreement to acquire Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics. Also heading to New York in the deal will be veteran reliever Lou Trivino, who will provide more stability in the Yankees bullpen after they acquired Scott Effross […] The post Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: Trade for a hitter or do they?

The Seattle Mariners made a huge move to acquire Luis Castillo from Cincinnati. Now they could use another bat to help bolster their playoff run. But do they need to trade for that batter?. In a shocking move, the Seattle Mariners traded three of their top five prospects for Luis...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

TRADE: Braves And Nationals Make A Deal

Nationals: "We've acquired OF Trey Harris from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for INF/OF Ehire Adrianza. Harris was the winner of Atlanta’s 2019 Hank Aaron Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in Atlanta’s Minor League system." The Braves also added that former MLB All-Star Robinson Cano...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino

It’s easy to forget amidst their incredible season, but the New York Yankees are missing a couple of key guys. Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, and Luis Severino have all missed significant time as of late due to injury. Their absence hasn’t made a dent in their record yet, but the team would rather have these […] The post Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade

The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy