Disruption as train strike hits weekend travel

Rail passengers suffered fresh travel misery on Saturday when thousands of train drivers staged the latest strike in worsening disputes in the industry.Members of Aslef in seven train companies walked out for 24 hours, crippling services in many parts of the country.Football fans travelling to the opening Saturday of English leagues, and people going to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham were among those affected.Strike action will be stepped up next month with a series of stoppages in the bitter row over jobs, pay and conditions.Picket lines were mounted outside railway stations on Saturday, with Aslef saying they were receiving strong...

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO