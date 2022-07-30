Minden Post 94 makes first trip to state in 47 years

foxnebraska.com
Nebraska Extension: Field Days Schedule
August is the month for several Nebraska Extension Field Days. Nebraska Extension Educator Steve Melvin has more on education programs farmers and ag professionals can attend. The South Central Ag Lab Field Day near Clay Center is Thursday, August 4. Participants can choose from multiple field research trials and topics...
Kansas Biggest Rodeo set for Thursday
PHILLIPSBURG, Kan. — Kansas Biggest Rodeo is set to kick off Thursday in Phillipsburg. Ruth Nicolaus joined us with more on the schedule of events. 6 p.m.: Free barbecue for all rodeo ticket holders, sponsored by the Phillips County Farm Bureau, High Plains Farm Credit, Phillips Co. Kansas Livestock Association, Farm Bureau Financial Services and Prairie Land Electric Cooperative.
GISH academies find success but pledge to improve attendance
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Senior High celebrates rising graduation rates but school leaders say a large number of students aren’t coming to class on time as they focus on attendance and accountability. From solar energy to aviation, more Grand Island students are getting real world skills.
The Wall That Heals is coming to Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Wall That Heals is coming to Kearney. The exhibit is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. There will also be a mobile education center where people can learn all about the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The Wall That Heals will...
Expanded plaza makes downtown Grand Island a destination for visitors and workers
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island’s mayor says an expanded downtown plaza will knock your socks off and more than a concert venue, community leaders say it's part of their workforce strategy. “Downtown Grand Island, it's a destination,” said Todd Wainwright of Amur Finance. Cool sculptures, restaurants,...
Construction on new Elm Creek Elementary School underway
ELM CREEK, NEB. — Students returning for the school year will likely see construction outside the classroom. The wires and dirt are being used for a good cause–to build a new elementary school. “The new facility will have a little bit better backbone for our internet and just...
UPDATE: 3 injured in early-morning shooting near Elm Creek
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — UPDATE:. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office has named one person injured in the shooting at Paradise City. Richard Rios, 29, of Houston, Texas was injured in the lower-torso. The other two injured include a 38-year-old man from North Platte and a 49-year-old man from Elwood. Their names have not been released by authorities.
Hastings residents encouraged to join 'National Night Out'
HASTINGS, Neb. — Citizens of Hastings are encouraged to join a nation-wide event on Tuesday. 'National Night Out' is held each year by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) and co-sponsored locally by the Hastings Police Department. In all, over 34 million people are expected to participate in 'America's Night Out Against Crime'.
Ravenna man gets probation, intermittent confinement for lying to bank about sheep herd
RAVENNA, Neb. — A Ravenna man has been sentenced to five years probation and 10 weekends of intermittent confinement on a federal charge of lying to a bank about his sheep herd. Brooks Duester, 44, was given the sentence Monday in U.S. District Court. He was also ordered to...
Construction workers fight summer heat
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — With the high temperatures, construction workers fight the summer heat on a daily basis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), exposure to hot environments or extreme heat can create injuries and even heat-related illnesses (HRIs). The CDC said heat stress can...
Competency evaluation ordered for Kearney man charged with burglarizing GI businesses
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A competency evaluation has been ordered for a Kearney man charged with vandalizing multiple Grand Island businesses last December. On Monday, a judge ordered an evaluation be performed on 43-year-old Raul Ramirez. He is charged in two cases with burglary, second-degree arson, three counts of criminal mischief, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing.
