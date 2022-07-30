From a Billboard to Boots on the ground, new efforts strum up support for Ukraine

www.cbs8.com
Walk in the footsteps of thousands of military sailors aboard the USS Midway MuseumFit*Life*TravelSan Diego, CA
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's JournalSan Diego, CA
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer debuts at ComiconCheryl E PrestonSan Diego, CA
Clock ticking for legislature to pass controversial Care Court proposal
SAN DIEGO — California State legislators returned from their summer recess Monday with a major deadline looming: in the next 30 days, they have to decide whether to pass or kill hundreds of legislative bills. One of the most sweeping, and controversial, of these is Care Court which would...
kusi.com
CA Assemblyman Vince Fong (R): AB-5 will crush consumers if truckers aren’t exempt
SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – A few weeks ago, Assembly Republicans sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom, urging him to delay implementation of AB 5 or exempt independent truckers entirely from its employee reclassification (ABC) test. The Supreme Court declined to hear a case on June 30th that would have challenged the new law, now putting AB-5 on the fast-track for going into effect in California.
Mayor Gloria to update City Council on Climate Action Plan
SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria will present the city's Climate Action Plan update to the City Council for consideration Tuesday, an update that includes setting a target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035. "The window to reverse the dangerous trends of climate change is rapidly closing, and...
spectrumnews1.com
'Atheist Street Pirates' tracking, removing illegally posted religious signs
LOS ANGELES — Spearheaded by Atheists United Executive Director Evan Clark, the “street pirates” are a volunteer group that tracks (using public online reporting), investigates and removes illegally posted religious signs from public spaces in the Los Angeles area. The group has formed an alliance with the...
oc-breeze.com
Jehovah’s Witnesses resume public ministry two years after going virtual
If you happen to be at the Seal Beach Pier, you may notice that a pre-pandemic fixture is back on the sidewalks: smiling faces standing next to colorful carts featuring a positive message and free Bible-based literature. Thousands of these carts will be rolling down the streets of communities like...
Fallen San Diego firefighters honored for their sacrifice
The California Firefighters Memorial added 82 names over the weekend of firefighters who fell in the line of duty. Among them were 8 from San Diego.
foxla.com
Citizenship no longer required for LA County jobs
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of allowing the county to waive citizenship requirements for government jobs. The motion, authored by Chair Hilda l. Solis and co-authored by Sheila Kuehl, allows the county to hire non-citizens except for positions where being a U.S. citizen is required by state and federal law.
Advocates protest a potential wall replacement at Friendship Park
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Without saying a single word, they made it clear to border patrol that the concerns advocates have expressed to them have been loudly ignored. “They haven’t consulted with us in the last 18 months,” said Dan Watman, who is part of the non-profit Friends of Friendship Park.
Border Patrol Detains 224 Migrants in Two Crossings Near Imperial Beach
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — More than 200 migrants were detained near Imperial Beach over the past week for allegedly attempting to enter the United States illegally, Border Patrol officials said today. In two separate incidents, officials say 224 people were detained for crossing into the United States near Imperial...
KCRA.com
Organized crime rings drain accounts of Californians receiving money for food assistance
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians who depend on two state programs for help with food and other resources have had their accounts drained due to fraud committed by organized crime rings. The state has done little to fix the problem, a source close to the investigation told KCRA 3 Investigates.
capitalbnews.org
A Sweeping Ordinance Would Make It Easier For LA to Target its Unhoused Residents
Since last fall, Lee has lived in a budding community on the southern edge of Watts, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Residents of the once-majority Black area — the epicenter of the 1965 Watts Rebellion and the 1992 uprising following the police beating of Rodney King — have advocated for investments in Black life for more than 60 years.
Veterans Village of San Diego hosts 'Stand Down' event
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Veterans Village of San Diego will begin its annual Stand Down event at Roosevelt Middle School for homeless veterans, veterans at risk of homelessness or unemployed. The 3-day event, which runs from Friday July 29 through Sunday July 31, will provide meals, clothing, access...
Rowe: Funeral for the Poseidon Huntington Beach Desalination Half-Project
Since the California Coastal Commission denied its coastal development permit on May 12th for the Poseidon Huntington Beach Seawater Desalination Project, everyone now assumes “Poseidon is Dead in Orange County”. This funeral is to assert it really is dead, and perhaps should never have been alive in the first place. Poseidon started marketing its most-expensive, last-resort, project to Orange County in 1999, 23-years ago. From the beginning to its end, Poseidon was told repeatedly by essentially all wholesale and retail water managers and technical professionals in OC that their desal water was too expensive and not needed, as there are many other cheaper sources of water available to OC. That did not stop Poseidon, however, as it reportedly spent over $100 million trying to sell its desal plant and site, located 5 feet above sea level, about four blocks from the beach. How is that, since they did not build anything? Their basic problems are (1) the delusion their water was needed and (2) their sales job only presented half the project.
dailybruin.com
New omicron subvariants cause surge in LA County COVID-19 cases
This post was updated July 31 at 10:43 p.m. New subvariants of COVID-19 have caused a spike in cases in Los Angeles County in the past two months. The omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants account for 72% of sequenced specimens in the past two weeks, said Barbara Ferrer, director of the LA County Department of Public Health, in a briefing July 21. The current seven-day case average is higher than the average observed during the delta variant surge in summer 2021, she added.
Tenants could see a 10% rent increase this month
SAN DIEGO — Tenants across California might have gotten a notice promising a big rent increase this month, and it's a concern for many already struggling with skyrocketing bills. With your budget already getting squeezed by price hikes, the last thing you want to see is a massive rent...
'Terrible policy idea' | CA bill could change how domestic violence crimes are reported
SAN DIEGO — The California senate now has a bill that would dramatically change how domestic violence crimes are reported. Supporters say it would help keep victim's safe, while the critics argue it can only make domestic violence situations more dangerous. The assembly bill would remove the requirement that...
dailybruin.com
UCLA Health ranks fifth nationally on US News and World Report honor roll
UCLA Health hospitals tied for fifth in the nation in a 2022-2023 ranking of U.S. hospitals published by U.S. News & World Report on Monday, making it the 33rd consecutive year the health system made the list. U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across the country for the honor...
theavtimes.com
DPSS launches campaign to encourage residents to apply for benefits
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) has launched its August “Essential Services Month” campaign to inform all county residents about its benefit programs and encourage anyone in need to apply. “We offer several ways to apply for benefits. You can go online to the...
Jalopnik
These Are the Worst Southern California Commutes I've Ever Seen
Any time someone talks about how EVs have more than enough range for the average American driver, I get irked. It’s a statement that generalizes American drivers and fails to take into account those of us who don’t live in a convenient area. Just because someone has a 20 or 40 miles round trip commute in New England or less than that somewhere else doesn’t mean that’s the case everywhere. Take my home region of Southern California.
foxla.com
Protesters chain themselves to LACMA in fake blood over abortion rights; 3 arrested
LOS ANGELES - Three people were arrested for vandalism at an abortion rights protest where two protesters chained themselves to a lamppost installation at the Los Angeles County Museum Of Art, authorities said Friday. The RiseUp4AbortionRights demonstration at LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., in the Miracle Mile area, began around 1...
