Joe Mixon finally breaks silence on getting snubbed during final minute of Super Bowl 56

Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Try Aikman
Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is set to begin a new chapter of his broadcasting career this fall. Aikman, who spent roughly two decades calling games for Fox Sports, is now a part of ESPN. The longtime NFL broadcaster left Fox Sports for ESPN with Joe Buck. They're taking over...
Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium
Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
Look: Sean McVay's Wife Shares Racy Boat Photo
It's good to be Sean McVay these days. The Los Angeles Rams head coach is coming off a Super Bowl season, his first as an NFL head coach. It's been a year of rings for McVay, too. The young NFL head coach married his longtime fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, earlier this...
Bill Belichick's Pick For NFL's 2 Greatest Players Ever
The NFL world loves to debate the league's greatest players of all-time. Who's the best on the offensive side of the ball? Who's the greatest on the defensive side of the ball. Few people, if any, are more qualified to answer those questions than Bill Belichick. The legendary New England...
Look: Erin Andrews' 2022 Season Photo Is Going Viral
The 2022 NFL regular season is almost upon us. NFL teams have reported to training camp and preseason games are set to begin soon. Before you know it, Week 1 of the 2022 regular season will be here. In anticipation of the 2022 season, Erin Andrews shared her promo photo...
Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts
The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
'NFL is a joke': Deshaun Watson suspension has people on social media riled up
Six games. That is the suspension length for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, as ruled by former U.S. District Court Judge Sue Robinson. Six games is the baseline for suspension in the...
Aaron Rodgers spills on Packers rookie receiver turning heads at training camp
The Green Bay Packers lost Davante Adams in the offseason, but they already have a new darling at wide receiver. 2022 fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs has earned rave reviews from observers at their training camp. This early into camp, Doubs has seemingly solidified his spot on the team’s pecking order. On Saturday, Packers star QB […] The post Aaron Rodgers spills on Packers rookie receiver turning heads at training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo
Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
Look: NFL Star Reveals If He's Dating Kay Adams
Former Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah has been linked to NFL host Kay Adams over the past year or so. However, Uzomah and Adams are just friends. Uzomah, who signed with the New York Jets in free agency, was asked about the Adams dating rumors on the Bussin With The Boys podcast, hosted by Will Compton.
Former Alabama LB preparing for NFL comeback, earns tryout with the Seahawks
Alabama football fans all remember Reuben Foster for his tenacity on the football field. The first glimpse that fans caught of Foster was against LSU in Death Valley. The Tide kicked off to the Tigers, and Foster came out of nowhere to blindside one of the nation’s top running backs at the time, Leonard Fournette. After that, everyone knew the type of player that he was going to be.
Warren Moon Calls Kyler's Contract Clause 'Embarrassing,' 'Slap In Face' To Black QBs
Warren Moon was appalled by the homework clause the Cardinals put into Kyler Murray's contract this month ... calling it not only "embarrassing," but a "slap in the face to all African-American quarterbacks." The Hall of Famer didn't mince words when breaking down his thoughts on the infamous addendum to...
Son of Ravens DL Calais Campbell son steals the show at training camp
The Baltimore Ravens began training camp on Wednesday, with the team hungry to bounce back from a 2021 season which saw them go through a pile of different injuries. During Friday’s practice session, one thing that was learned is that a defensive lineman’s son might be following in his father’s footsteps.
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With What Jerry Jones Said
Dallas Cowboys fans aren't very happy with what Jerry Jones said about the team's offense in 2022. While Cowboys fans are hoping to see more of Tony Pollard in 2022, it sounds like it's still going to be the Ezekiel Elliott show in Dallas. “He has to be the focal...
Jimmy Garoppolo trade rumors: 49ers QB talking with NFC East team about a deal
The latest Jimmy Garoppolo trade rumors have the San Francisco 49ers quarterback and Giants discussing the possibility of heading to the Big Apple. Jimmy Garoppolo’s fate in 2022 remains very much in the air as San Francisco shops a trade for their now-backup QB. It’s not a matter of...
Jerry Jones already setting up Cowboys for disappointment
While some fans are clamoring for Tony Pollard to lead the backfield, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still a firm believer in Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys are entering another training camp, preparing to get past the second round of the playoffs. They looked to be in good shape behind the strong play of the defense under coordinator Dan Quinn, but they were shockingly eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. As for the offense, it will look a bit different in the passing game. But when it comes to the running game, it will be highlighted by Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.
NFL Kicker Was Reportedly Cut After Embarrassing Practice
An NFL team reportedly cut ties with its kicker following an embarrassing practice. Jaguars rookie kicker Andrew Mevis has reportedly been cut by the AFC South franchise. According to reports, Mevis was cut after missing three kicks at practice. One of those kicks reportedly hit an ex-Cowboys coach. Mevis went...
Browns GM Makes His Opinion On Deshaun Watson Very Clear
The Cleveland Browns will draw criticism for acquiring Deshaun Watson amid numerous allegations of sexual assault and misconduct before awarding him a record-breaking contract that defers payment to limit financial punishment for a potential suspension this season. Despite these allegations, Browns general manager Andrew Berry praised his new quarterback's character.
Steelers RB Najee Harris Leaves Practice With Leg Injury
LATROBE, PA — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is dealing with an ankle injury following the first practice of Week 2 at training camp. Harris called trainers over while holding his shoe and hobbled to the sideline with head trainer John Norwig. He continued to be evaluated on the sideline, testing weight on his left ankle.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Viral Laura Rutledge Video
Laura Rutledge and the ESPN NFL Live crew got in on a viral trend this week. The tortilla slap challenge. Yes, you read that correctly. "NFL Live takes on the Tortilla Challenge. It’s the sound of the smacks for me," Rutledge wrote. Who came away looking the best?. "Hard...
