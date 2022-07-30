ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joe Mixon finally breaks silence on getting snubbed during final minute of Super Bowl 56

By Quinn Allen
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Try Aikman

Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is set to begin a new chapter of his broadcasting career this fall. Aikman, who spent roughly two decades calling games for Fox Sports, is now a part of ESPN. The longtime NFL broadcaster left Fox Sports for ESPN with Joe Buck. They're taking over...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Sean McVay's Wife Shares Racy Boat Photo

It's good to be Sean McVay these days. The Los Angeles Rams head coach is coming off a Super Bowl season, his first as an NFL head coach. It's been a year of rings for McVay, too. The young NFL head coach married his longtime fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, earlier this...
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick's Pick For NFL's 2 Greatest Players Ever

The NFL world loves to debate the league's greatest players of all-time. Who's the best on the offensive side of the ball? Who's the greatest on the defensive side of the ball. Few people, if any, are more qualified to answer those questions than Bill Belichick. The legendary New England...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' 2022 Season Photo Is Going Viral

The 2022 NFL regular season is almost upon us. NFL teams have reported to training camp and preseason games are set to begin soon. Before you know it, Week 1 of the 2022 regular season will be here. In anticipation of the 2022 season, Erin Andrews shared her promo photo...
NFL
The Spun

Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts

The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers spills on Packers rookie receiver turning heads at training camp

The Green Bay Packers lost Davante Adams in the offseason, but they already have a new darling at wide receiver. 2022 fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs has earned rave reviews from observers at their training camp. This early into camp, Doubs has seemingly solidified his spot on the team’s pecking order. On Saturday, Packers star QB […] The post Aaron Rodgers spills on Packers rookie receiver turning heads at training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Reveals If He's Dating Kay Adams

Former Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah has been linked to NFL host Kay Adams over the past year or so. However, Uzomah and Adams are just friends. Uzomah, who signed with the New York Jets in free agency, was asked about the Adams dating rumors on the Bussin With The Boys podcast, hosted by Will Compton.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama LB preparing for NFL comeback, earns tryout with the Seahawks

Alabama football fans all remember Reuben Foster for his tenacity on the football field. The first glimpse that fans caught of Foster was against LSU in Death Valley. The Tide kicked off to the Tigers, and Foster came out of nowhere to blindside one of the nation’s top running backs at the time, Leonard Fournette. After that, everyone knew the type of player that he was going to be.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Via Cincinnati Com
FanSided

Jerry Jones already setting up Cowboys for disappointment

While some fans are clamoring for Tony Pollard to lead the backfield, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still a firm believer in Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys are entering another training camp, preparing to get past the second round of the playoffs. They looked to be in good shape behind the strong play of the defense under coordinator Dan Quinn, but they were shockingly eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. As for the offense, it will look a bit different in the passing game. But when it comes to the running game, it will be highlighted by Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

NFL Kicker Was Reportedly Cut After Embarrassing Practice

An NFL team reportedly cut ties with its kicker following an embarrassing practice. Jaguars rookie kicker Andrew Mevis has reportedly been cut by the AFC South franchise. According to reports, Mevis was cut after missing three kicks at practice. One of those kicks reportedly hit an ex-Cowboys coach. Mevis went...
NFL
The Spun

Browns GM Makes His Opinion On Deshaun Watson Very Clear

The Cleveland Browns will draw criticism for acquiring Deshaun Watson amid numerous allegations of sexual assault and misconduct before awarding him a record-breaking contract that defers payment to limit financial punishment for a potential suspension this season. Despite these allegations, Browns general manager Andrew Berry praised his new quarterback's character.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers RB Najee Harris Leaves Practice With Leg Injury

LATROBE, PA — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is dealing with an ankle injury following the first practice of Week 2 at training camp. Harris called trainers over while holding his shoe and hobbled to the sideline with head trainer John Norwig. He continued to be evaluated on the sideline, testing weight on his left ankle.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
185K+
Followers
103K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy