Arizona lawmakers raise requests for earmarks by $194 million

MSNBC
Arizona primaries bring new wave of deranged conservatives into focus
Arizona has a documented history of producing some of the least qualified, most galling figures in political history. This year’s GOP primaries in Arizona are an homage to that history of right-wing derangement. Take your pick: In virtually every race, you’ll find candidates with questionable — if not laughable — experience, espousing dangerous viewpoints that aren’t nearly as funny. And frighteningly, each of them has at least a puncher’s chance at wielding ultraconservative power in a state with one of the largest and fastest-growing populations in the country.
Takeaways: Abortion backlash in Kansas, Greitens’ collapse
WASHINGTON (AP) — In one of the biggest days of this year’s primary campaign season, voters rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion rights in red-state Kansas and repudiated a scandal-tarred former governor seeking a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Meanwhile, a Republican...
Arizona Republicans want a school culture war victory. A moderate Democrat stands in their way.
While the Republicans hoping to challenge Superintendent Kathy Hoffman in November have groused about classroom lessons, conservatives control Arizona education policy.
Michigan GOP Rep. Meijer, who impeached Trump, concedes
NEW YORK (AP) — Michigan Republican Rep. Peter Meijer conceded to a primary challenger backed by former President Donald Trump as he and two other Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Trump fought to hang onto their seats. The Associated Press had not yet called the race. “A Constitutional Republic like ours requires leaders who are willing to take on the big challenges, to find common ground when possible, and to put their love of country before partisan advantage,” Meijer said in a statement. “Though this was not the outcome we hoped for, I will continue to do...
Kansas' top election official defeats conspiracy promoter
PHOENIX (AP) — The top state elections official in Kansas beat back a far-right challenger who promoted conspiracy theories in one of several primaries Tuesday featuring candidates for secretary of state who have expressed skepticism of elections or promoted lies about the 2020 presidential election. The most high-profile race was in Arizona, the presidential battleground, where two of the four candidates in the Republican primary have repeated the false claim that former President Donald Trump was cheated out of reelection. It was too early to call that race, as a Trump-endorsed candidate who attended the former president’s Jan. 6 rally held a lead over a candidate endorsed by the state’s governor. Voters in Washington state were choosing from a mix of Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated candidates in that state’s top-two primary. The GOP primary elections for secretary of state are the latest this year to feature candidates who doubt the security of their states’ elections despite the lack of evidence of any problems widespread enough to change the results. Republican voters elsewhere have split on sending those candidates to the November ballot.
Rehabilitate prisoners? Actually, Arizona's prison labor program is more like slavery
Leasing human beings to profiteers is morally wrong. It’s no less so when the leasing is done by government and the human beings are prisoners. In fact, it is akin to slave labor. It raises serious questions about our public institutions and the people we entrust to guide them.
Heading to the polls on Tuesday? Here's where to vote and other need-to-know primary election info
Lee en español Maricopa County election officials expect up to 150,000 voters to cast ballots in person Tuesday across metro Phoenix. Voting centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for in-person voting and for early voters to continue to drop off ballots. ...
