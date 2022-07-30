ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona lawmakers raise requests for earmarks by $194 million

By Cronkite News
azbigmedia.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
azbigmedia.com

Comments / 1

Related
MSNBC

Arizona primaries bring new wave of deranged conservatives into focus

Arizona has a documented history of producing some of the least qualified, most galling figures in political history. This year’s GOP primaries in Arizona are an homage to that history of right-wing derangement. Take your pick: In virtually every race, you’ll find candidates with questionable — if not laughable — experience, espousing dangerous viewpoints that aren’t nearly as funny. And frighteningly, each of them has at least a puncher’s chance at wielding ultraconservative power in a state with one of the largest and fastest-growing populations in the country.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Michigan GOP Rep. Meijer, who impeached Trump, concedes

NEW YORK (AP) — Michigan Republican Rep. Peter Meijer conceded to a primary challenger backed by former President Donald Trump as he and two other Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Trump fought to hang onto their seats. The Associated Press had not yet called the race. “A Constitutional Republic like ours requires leaders who are willing to take on the big challenges, to find common ground when possible, and to put their love of country before partisan advantage,” Meijer said in a statement. “Though this was not the outcome we hoped for, I will continue to do...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedona, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
City
Congress, AZ
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
The Associated Press

Kansas' top election official defeats conspiracy promoter

PHOENIX (AP) — The top state elections official in Kansas beat back a far-right challenger who promoted conspiracy theories in one of several primaries Tuesday featuring candidates for secretary of state who have expressed skepticism of elections or promoted lies about the 2020 presidential election. The most high-profile race was in Arizona, the presidential battleground, where two of the four candidates in the Republican primary have repeated the false claim that former President Donald Trump was cheated out of reelection. It was too early to call that race, as a Trump-endorsed candidate who attended the former president’s Jan. 6 rally held a lead over a candidate endorsed by the state’s governor. Voters in Washington state were choosing from a mix of Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated candidates in that state’s top-two primary. The GOP primary elections for secretary of state are the latest this year to feature candidates who doubt the security of their states’ elections despite the lack of evidence of any problems widespread enough to change the results. Republican voters elsewhere have split on sending those candidates to the November ballot.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy