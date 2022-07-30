Police looking for two Washington County teens

EASTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two teenage boys. Police said Ricky and Alex Barbur left their Easton home together Friday morning.

Police said they were last seen headed towards a wooded area walking towards Jackson. Alex, 15, is about 5’8″ and 150 lbs. with brown hair. Ricky, 13, is about 5’6″ and 130 lbs. with red hair.

Anyone who may have seen them is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (518) 747-4623.

