Gas prices are lower along Maine Turnpike

Maine teen with autism found safe following large-scale search
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — UPDATE: Maine State Police say a missing girl from Livermore Falls has been found safe. Asia Brown was last seen Saturday. Her family and searchers were concerned because the 16-year-old has autism and requires medication. The teen was found around 8 p.m. Monday night by...
Maine boat shop combines life lessons with boatbuilding
BRISTOL, Maine — Looking to learn the skills to build a small wooden boat? There’s a place in the small coastal town of Pemaquid that can show you the ropes. The Carpenter’s Boat Shop is much more than just boat building, though. "I haven't done carpentry since...
YMCA in New Gloucester to close next month
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — After nearly 20 years, the YMCA in New Gloucester at Pineland is closing for good. The pandemic is being blamed for causing unprecedented financial challenges, said YMCA of Southern Maine President & CEO Helen Brena. The YMCA at Pineland has been losing money for several years, Brena said,
EPA doles out nearly $20 million in Brownfields funds to Maine to renovate old industrial sites
PORTLAND, Maine — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has granted a dozen southern Maine communities federal funds to clean up old industrial sites for new economic development. The funds come from the bipartisan infrastructure law passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden last year. “We turn a...
Maine man accused of abducting woman by gunpoint in NH sought by U.S. Marshals
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — The U.S. Marshal Service and authorities in New England are searching for a Maine man who they say abducted a woman by gunpoint. Officials are asking for help finding Peter M. Curtis. Curtis is wanted in connection with the abduction of a woman in Brentwood, New...
Connecticut man accused of driving Corvette 161 mph on NH highway
A Connecticut man is facing multiple charges after police said he was driving more than 160 miles per hour on Interstate 93. New Hampshire State Police said Alejandro Zapata-Rebello was driving an orange Corvette on Sunday morning when they clocked him at 161 miles per hour in Ashland. The speed...
South Portland renews licenses for hotels housing homeless and asylum-seekers
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The South Portland City Council voted Tuesday night to renew the licenses for four hotels in the city sheltering homeless individuals and asylum seekers. The Council renewed the licenses of the Days Inn, Comfort Inn, Howard Johnson's and Casco Bay Inn with a series of...
Large-scale search continues for missing Maine teen with autism
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — More than 30 searchers with the Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police and local authorities said they are growing more worried with every hour that passes. Eleven search and rescue K-9 teams are searching Campground Road in Livermore Falls. Some are on foot while...
Maine Micro Artisan Fair makes space for shopping and selling local
WINDHAM, Maine — The Maine Micro Artisans Fair provides a space for local makers to sell their unique handmade goods, giving shoppers an easy way to shop local. The fair is an offshoot of the Gorham-based shop of the same name, which features multiple Maine artisans, selling everything from handmade toys to jewelry and tote bags.
Free Maine community college creates an increase in new applications and enrollment
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — As many colleges experience pandemic-era decreases in applications and enrollment, Maine Community Colleges are seeing an increase across the system. New applications are up 13.4% since last year, which is higher than pre-pandemic application numbers in 2019. New student enrollment is up 15.8%. “We’re seeing...
Strong storms possible today, high heat expected Thursday
How’s the weather looking for your Tuesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Colleen Hurley.
Federal commission to discuss increasing minimum size of caught lobsters
A federal commission on Tuesday will discuss increasing the minimum size of lobsters caught in the Gulf of Maine to be kept or sold. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission will discuss a proposed increase in the minimum size by one-eighth of an inch from three and a quarter inches up to three and three-eighths.
State police, Warden Service searching for 16-year-old missing from Livermore Falls home
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — The Maine Warden Service is working with state and local police to find a 16-year-old girl missing from her family's home on Campground Road in Livermore Falls. Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for Asia Brown. She is 5 feet, 4 inches...
Hiker collapses, dies on Mount Washington trail Saturday afternoon
RANDOLPH, N.H. — A man is dead after he was found unresponsive on a Mount Washington trail on Saturday. Hikers found an unresponsive man on the Jewell Trail around 1:15 p.m. New Hampshire Fish and Game said the group started CPR right away and called for help. After 40...
Dozens of pets seized from Alfred home getting ready for adoption
ALFRED, Maine — More than 50 pets seized from a home and property in Alfred have been awarded custody to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Animal Welfare Society and three Maine shelters. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: More than 50 animals seized from home. The pets were seized by...
Protect and serve: Auburn's newest K-9 tracks down domestic violence suspect
AUBURN, Maine — A Maine police department's newest K-9 is already protecting the community he serves. Brick is the newest member of the Auburn Police Department's K-9 team, recently completing his patrol certification. Brick and handler Officer Andrew Jarmen were called to a scene in search of a person...
Animals rescued in Alfred animal seizure are now ready for adoption
WESTBROOK, Maine — In April, animal control officers seized over 50 cats and dogs from an unlicensed animal shelter operated out of a house in Alfred. Today, many of those animals are ready for adoption. “These dogs just really deserve to be adopted into families that will love them...
