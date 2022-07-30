ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Many Ohioans struggling to pay increasing rent while costs of everything rises

By DaLaun Dillard
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Knc3i_0gyImRs000

Learning the price behind "for rent" and "for sale" signs is often dreadful nowadays and finding a home in your price range to buy is rough as interest rates rise.

“We know that's how you build generational wealth and there's certainly racial equity concerns that we deal with,” said John Petit with Community Legal Aid. “Those windows are being shut again because of the difficulty to get those loans and cost of that mortgage."

Julie Wisneski, who is with The United Way says it’s getting a lot of calls from people with no housing options.

“We are receiving hundreds of calls through United Ways 2-1-1 countywide hotline for people facing extreme circumstances,” she said. “Those circumstances are housing instability, increase in rent, they're getting evicted, they need good stable housing."

According to our partners at the Akron Beacon Journal, Ohioans need to make roughly $17 dollars an hour to afford rent and only four of the 10 occupations with the most employees in Ohio make more than that wage.

“Our clients that we work have limited rental options and it’s not that much government assistance out there,” said Petit. “It’s fewer and fewer section 8 vouchers, there’s a waiting list that is incredibly high."

Petit describes this housing issue a layered issue that is bigger than rent.

“There’s a mismatch now and landlords are having an advantage,” said Petit. “Landlords feel that they don’t really need to make repairs, so it makes a difficult situation for tenants because they want to move to a better place but those places just arent out there."

As Americans juggle this housing issue, while trying to make wages meet and pay for everything else, organizations like United Way have a 2-1-1 help line for assistance, and Community Legal Aid helps renters and home owners find solutions too.

“If you’re having issues with your housing, your mortgage or rent then you’re probably having issues with food, utilities, all of that impacts your mental health and many other needs,” said Wisneski. “We want people to know that theyre not alone."

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 1

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Rent prices continue to rise amid wage gaps

OHIO — As rent prices continue to rise, the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio is aiming to call on political leaders for funds to build new housing options. Making minimum wage while working a full-time job isn’t enough to be able to afford even a modest two-bedroom apartment said Amy Riegel, Executive Director for the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio program helps people with disabilities save money

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio leaders want people living with disabilities to know about a way they can save money without losing out on important federal assistance. An Ohio program that started in 2016, called STABLE accounts, takes $25 to enroll. “It is built to help individuals who are living with disabilities be able to […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Ironton Tribune

State expands eligibility for assistance paying utility bills

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed an executive order to make more Ohioans are eligible for help paying their electric and natural gas bills. On Wednesday afternoon, DeWine signed Executive Order 2022-12D, which authorizes the Ohio Department of Development to work in partnership with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to implement emergency rules that increase the income threshold for Ohio’s Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP). The threshold will change from the current 150 percent of the federal poverty level to 175 percent. The Ohio Department of Development has jurisdiction over PIPP for electric service, and PUCO has jurisdiction over PIPP rules for natural gas service.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Mental health worker shortage grows in Ohio

This story is provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism together with the Cleveland Observer. Please join Eye on Ohio's free mailing list as this helps provide more public service reporting to the community. This story is a part of the Northeast Ohio Solutions Journalism...
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

Ohio makes more money available for child care grants using federal funds

Child care providers around Ohio can apply for state grants to help with operational costs, workforce recruitment, and other needs. The state grants are funded by federal relief measures like the American Rescue Plan Act and the CARES Act. The money is rolling out in phases. The state has already issued $230 million in grants and now has about $705 million still available.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Housing Assistance#Android Tv#Rental Home#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ohioans#United Ways#The Akron Beacon Journal
CNBC

Family Dollar hit with $1.2 million in OSHA fines for violations at 2 Ohio stores

Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties related to safety violations at two Ohio stores. Both Ohio stores had blocked exits, unstable stacks, cluttered working areas and inaccessible electrical equipment and fire extinguishers. Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
whbc.com

WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: State, Stark Case Numbers Up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers were up in the latest report. The Ohio Department of Health had nearly 30,000 new cases reported for the previous week. The state is a week or two away from reporting a total of three million overall cases. Stark...
STARK COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Low Income Household Water Assistance Program

MARION/MORROW/CRAWFORD—The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills. The program runs December 13, 2021 through September 30th, 2022. To apply for the...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

DeWine announces school safety measures

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine has tapped the next leader of school safety initiatives in Ohio. At the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Monday, DeWine announced $47 million in grants will be awarded to schools across the state to fund safety-related expenses and selected his pick for the next chief training officer of […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Gucci opens first Ohio store in Columbus

Gucci’s first Ohio store is now open at the Easton Town Center shopping mall at 4120 The Strand East in Columbus. The 5,000 square-foot boutique showcases men’s and women’s small leather goods, handbags, luggage, jewelry, watches and eyewear. For more information, visit bit.ly/3bhFNof.
COLUMBUS, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy