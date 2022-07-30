ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

Former employees mourn loss of burning Madera County brewery

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gOUoO_0gyIlqmG00

Surrounded by charred remains, ethanol continues to smolder following a chemical fire that destroyed Riley's Brewing on Avenue 15 and Road 29 near Madera late Tuesday.

Mike Sumaya remains heartbroken.

He was one of seven employees at the facility that now find themselves out of a job.

Sumaya served as Riley's longtime head brewer before the devastating fire.

"We had a really cohesive team that was really hitting our stride. We had a new brew system that we spent the past year dialing in, we really had it dialed in. We were making the best beer we ever made," said Sumaya.

Sumaya said he dedicated his life to the local brewery.

That experience motivated him to open his own spot in Clovis - Incinerati Brewing Company late last year, working nights and weekends to get the tap room off the ground.

He credits Riley's and the management team there for helping him start his own business.

"What I definitely learned there was all the stuff that you have to do in a brewery. It's not just making beer, its plumbing, electrical, inventory, spreadsheets galore," says Sumaya.

The 10,000-square-foot facility also served as a space where Sumaya could store some of his beer-making product, but like most everything inside the structure, it was all destroyed.

Sumaya says he lost about $3,000 worth of material and ingredients to be used at Incinerati Brewing Company, while Riley's beer production has been completely halted.

"All of the beer that was on site, the seltzers, everything, we were doing some other products, all of the hand sanitizers, all of that is all gone. The only Riley's beer that exists is at the distributors," says Sumaya.

Local breweries are now rallying around Riley's, with talk of doing a beer fest fundraiser and GoFundMe page to help keep the Riley's name going.

Meantime, investigators are still looking into what sparked the blaze.

Comments / 2

Related
yourcentralvalley.com

‘Biggest Baddest BBQ’ and car show returns to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The search is on for the best BBQ in the Central Valley while visitors can also enjoy the rumbles of engines during the car show. The Biggest Baddest BBQ and Car Show will take places Saturday, August 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event is...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madera County, CA
Government
City
Clovis, CA
Local
California Government
County
Madera County, CA
AOL Corp

Clovis City Council has room for fresh faces — as long as they’re conservative faces

There’s rare room at the top in one of California’s fastest-growing cities. Following Clovis Mayor Jose Flores’ surprise retirement announcement and Councilmember Bob Whalen soon to assume office as a Fresno County Superior Court judge, the Clovis City Council will include at least two new faces once the votes in the November election are counted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breweries#Nights And Weekends
fresnoalliance.com

City Rolls Out Mobile Shower Unit

In April 2020, the Fresno City Council approved the funding and purchase of a mobile restroom and shower unit meant to serve the unhoused community. The funding was provided by federal CARES Act dollars. For many years, street family members, advocates and members of the Fresno community that have a...
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fresnoalliance.com

Fiber Broadband Comes to the Central Valley

The story of broadband technology in Central Valley communities follows historic patterns of privilege and neglect, extreme poverty in a region of extreme wealth. Hundreds of towns, such as Firebaugh, Mendota, San Joaquin, Tranquillity, Five Points, Raisin City, Cantua, El Porvenir and Huron, suffer from the state’s worst air and water quality. Children experience the lowest achievement levels in English language arts, math and college entrance exams—foundational indicators of a child’s future quality of life.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
mynspr.org

Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds

Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
52K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy