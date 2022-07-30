Suspect enters home, steals 2 water bottles and leaves

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported a burglary in the Honolulu area on Friday, July 29, at around 4:30 a.m.

According to HPD, a 23-year-old female entered a home through an unlocked front door.

Police said the suspect asked the resident for a place to sleep and some water. The resident then asked the suspect to leave their home, but she continued to go to the kitchen and grabbed two water bottles.

The suspect drank one water bottle and left the home.

HPD said the suspect was detained by the witness and complainant.

Honolulu police arrested the suspect on suspicion of burglary without incident.