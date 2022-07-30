ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Suspect enters home, steals 2 water bottles and leaves

By Julissa Briseno
 4 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported a burglary in the Honolulu area on Friday, July 29, at around 4:30 a.m.

According to HPD, a 23-year-old female entered a home through an unlocked front door.

Police said the suspect asked the resident for a place to sleep and some water. The resident then asked the suspect to leave their home, but she continued to go to the kitchen and grabbed two water bottles.

The suspect drank one water bottle and left the home.

HPD said the suspect was detained by the witness and complainant.

Honolulu police arrested the suspect on suspicion of burglary without incident.

my mind
4d ago

Seems harmless enough but that's why you should always lock your doors. Even when you're home. Especially if you go outside. Sad state of the world today but that's just the way it is now.

Surf Turf
3d ago

Time for some second amendment action. Even if for two bottles of water. What gives these people to think they can enter someone else's home?

Common Sense
3d ago

23 year old FEMALE? That was real gutsy of her. Something much worse could have happened.

