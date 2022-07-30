ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Gunman at large after car-to-car shooting on 105 Fwy

By Cameron Kiszla, additional reporting by Elizabeth Chapman and Sam Bader, Rick Chambers, Gil Leyvas
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JEElg_0gyIlSmw00

A car-to-car shooting on the 105 Freeway in South Los Angeles Friday evening injured two people and led to a closure of the freeway, officials said.

The shooting happened at 6:23 p.m. in the westbound lanes at Central Avenue, according to Lt. Martinez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Officer Gonzalez of the California Highway Patrol confirmed the shooting was from one vehicle to another.

Investigators were unsure if this was a case of road rage or it if was a targeted attack.

Two people were taken to a hospital for their injuries, although it was not immediately known if they were struck by gunfire or injured in a crash.

Aerial footage from the scene showed a crashed car at the center divider.

The shooter or shooters fled westbound on the 105, Gonzales said.

All westbound lanes of the 105 were closed for several hours Friday night.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the CHP Southern Division Major Crimes Unit at 323-644-9550.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Brutal crowbar attack caught on video in Lynwood

A man who allegedly attacked two people with a large metal object in Lynwood in late June is being sought by authorities. The incidents unfolded about 8:30 p.m. on June 30, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A man was walking in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with his […]
LYNWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Riverside PD sergeant killed in off-duty crash

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A sergeant with the Riverside Police Department was killed while off-duty in a crash Monday night, officials said. The fallen officer was identified by the Riverside Police Department as Sgt. Matt Lewis. He grew up in Riverside and was a 25-year veteran of the force. According...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Suspect in shooting near Hollywood Farmers’ Market charged

A 42-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting near the Hollywood Farmers’ Market over the weekend, officials announced Tuesday. Joseph DeLaCruz faces one felony count each of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, first-degree burglary with person present, criminal threats, possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of ammunition, vandalism causing […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Reseda Shooting

Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was fatally shot in Reseda. Officers sent to the 18000 block of Saticoy Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday found the mortally wounded man lying near a tree, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Earl Hunter, 31, died at a hospital, according to the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Gonzales, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

‘We thought it was an earthquake’: 3 killed in massive pileup in Rialto

Three people were killed and several others were injured in an eight-car crash at a busy intersection in Rialto Monday evening. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Valley Boulevard. According to the Rialto Police Department, three people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were transported […]
RIALTO, CA
KTLA

Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Sunland

An investigation is underway after a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Sunland early Tuesday. Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard around 12:45 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. A parked vehicle was found at the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 Freeway

Authorities were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a car on the I-10 Freeway in Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.The incident was first reported in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near the La Brea Avenue area just before 4 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers dispatched to the scene located a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.They were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle involved remained to cooperate with the investigation. As a result, CHP issued a Sigalert for four lanes as they continued to survey the scene. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#South Los Angeles#Violent Crime#Fwy#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

1 killed, 3 injured in Paramount shooting

One man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Paramount Monday, officials said. The shooting was reported about 11:10 a.m. along the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were taken to […]
PARAMOUNT, CA
KTLA

1 killed following crash at Chatsworth Reservoir

A man in his 30s was found dead Monday after authorities discovered a crashed vehicle near Chatsworth Reservoir. The vehicle was discovered around 3:20 p.m. on the 23600 block of West Woolsey Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The vehicle, which appeared to be a red four-door sedan or crossover, was found […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Police: Domestic violence suspect hits, kills 2 pedestrians in South L.A.

A man wanted following multiple reports of domestic violence was arrested by Los Angeles police officers Tuesday after he allegedly struck and killed two pedestrians while speeding. Police originally responded to the 4300 block of Figueroa Street around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a domestic violence incident. While at the scene, police found no […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

Burglary at Crestline Christian Camp leads to 3 arrests in Crestline

Authorities made three arrests recently in connection with a burglary that took place in July at a Christian camp in Crestline. The Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station was contacted about a burglary at the Thousand Pines Christian Camp located in the 300 block of South Thousand Pines Road near Lake Gregory on July 20. Multiple items […]
CRESTLINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash on 60 Freeway Identified

A man killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as a 56-year-old Moreno Valley resident. Santos Alvarez was fatally injured about 4:20 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, just west of Valley Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sgt. Scott...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

LAPD seeks public's help solving man’s mysterious death in Tujunga

TUJUNGA, Calif. - The Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s assistance with information in helping solve a man’s mysterious death in Tujunga overnight. Officers responded to the scene in the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard, near the intersection of McVine Avenue, just before 1 a.m. after someone reported what appeared to be a person sleeping in their car in the driver's seat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man killed in South L.A. industrial accident

A man died after a skid-steer loader apparently fell on him in South Los Angeles Tuesday morning. The incident was reported around 9:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of West 81st Street in the Manchester Square neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The machine fell on the worker as he was attempting to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Driver in suspected stolen car arrested after CHP pursuit

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who led California Highway Patrol on a pursuit in a suspected stolen car through the San Fernando Valley Sunday has been arrested. The pursuit originally started in the El Monte area with the Los Angeles Police Department. The car continued traveling westbound then headed north into the Van Nuys area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

63K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy