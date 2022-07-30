Gunman at large after car-to-car shooting on 105 Fwy

A car-to-car shooting on the 105 Freeway in South Los Angeles Friday evening injured two people and led to a closure of the freeway, officials said.

The shooting happened at 6:23 p.m. in the westbound lanes at Central Avenue, according to Lt. Martinez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Officer Gonzalez of the California Highway Patrol confirmed the shooting was from one vehicle to another.

Investigators were unsure if this was a case of road rage or it if was a targeted attack.

Two people were taken to a hospital for their injuries, although it was not immediately known if they were struck by gunfire or injured in a crash.

Aerial footage from the scene showed a crashed car at the center divider.

The shooter or shooters fled westbound on the 105, Gonzales said.

All westbound lanes of the 105 were closed for several hours Friday night.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the CHP Southern Division Major Crimes Unit at 323-644-9550.

