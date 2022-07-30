Gunfire erupts on Allentown street for the second time in less than 24 hours

www.wfmz.com
PoppyB
3d ago
if people want their communities cleaned up they need to take out the trash.. that means u need to say who did what. I understand the code but we can't keep allowing our children to be witness and to grow up in chaos. see something say somethimg.. get them off the streets
2
Pa. man on Facebook Live confessed to shooting at ex-girlfriend: police
A Lehigh Valley man’s seemingly mistaken Facebook Live broadcast recorded him holding a gun as he confessed to shooting at a former girlfriend, and the recording was still visible hours after his arrest. Joseph Shankweiler Jr., 39, of Northampton, is facing two criminal cases from events on Sunday: attempted...
Northampton man breaks into Bethlehem home, fires shot at woman, police say
UPDATE: Armed man broadcast confession to Bethlehem shooting on Facebook live, police say. A 39-year-old Northampton man, who broke into a Main Street home on Sunday afternoon in Bethlehem and fired a shot at a resident, was arrested in Lehigh County, city police report. Officers responded at 1:16 p.m. to...
Coroner rules on crash deaths of Whitehall girl, Reading man
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County coroner has released new details about the 16-year-old girl and a man from Berks County who died following a crash in Whitehall Township on Sunday night. A motorcycle collided with a car at the intersection of MacArthur and Mechanicsville roads around 7...
Coroner IDs man whose body was in Lehigh River in Easton
The Northampton County coroner on Tuesday afternoon identified the 56-year-old man whose body was recovered Saturday night from the Lehigh River in Easton. Wade R. Leathers, who was from Tennessee but was recently homeless in the city, died from drowning, Coroner Zachary Lysek told lehighvalleylive.com. The death was ruled an accident, Lysek said.
Woman accused of killing roommate in Salisbury Township
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - District Attorney Jim Martin and Salisbury Township Police Chief Kevin Soberick say they have arrested a suspect in a homicide in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County. Authorities say Terri Hodel, 40, of Allentown, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Tracy Lynn Hoffman, 37. Police say...
Hazmat Situation Declared In West Philadelphia After About 154 Plastic Milk Jugs Of Gas Found At Abandoned Home
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a hazmat situation after more than 100 plastic milk jugs filled with gasoline were found inside an abandoned home in West Philadelphia. First responders were dispatched to an abandoned home on the 100 block of North 59th Street for reports of a strong smell of gas around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Police say upon arrival, first responders found about 154 one-gallon jugs of gasoline. You can imagine how strong the smell was coming from that house which is what tipped off the police to this potentially dangerous hazmat situation. First responders went right inside because the house...
Man shot 5 times in West Philadelphia, pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot five times and later pronounced dead in West Philadelphia Saturday. The incident happened on the 2000 block of Dickinson Street around 5:25 pm. According to police, a 45-year-old man was shot three times in the torso, back, and leg. The victim was rushed to...
Man, Mother Attacked By Their Own Dog In Kensington: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man and his mother were rushed to the hospital after being attacked by their own dog in Kensington. The vicious attack happened at a home on East Tioga Street. Police say just after 3 a.m. Monday, a man who lives at the home got into a heated argument with his ex-girlfriend in the basement. The dog became agitated and attacked the man’s mother, biting her multiple times. The son tried to get control of the dog. The dog in turn attacked him biting mostly his arm. Police say the dog is a pit bull. Animal control removed the dog from the home and the mother and son were transported to a nearby hospital where they are in critical condition. Police say the son is right now undergoing surgery on his arm.
I-95 crash leaves 3 injured during 'Christmas in July' toy run in Philadelphia
The collision happened on I-95 near between the Academy Road and Cottman Avenue exits in Philadelphia.
Man found shot inside vehicle in Reading, police say
READING, Pa. — Violence continued to take its toll in Reading early Monday morning. Less than 24 hours after separate shootings claimed the lives of two men, another man was found shot inside a vehicle. RPD officers said they made the discovery after responding at approximately 12:35 a.m. Monday...
Salisbury Township woman charged in shooting death of housemate
A 40-year-old Salisbury Township woman is charged with killing a woman with whom she lived in a house in the 700 block of East Federal Street, authorities say. Tracy Lynn Hoffman, 37, was pronounced dead Monday morning from a gunshot wound to the body and her death was ruled a homicide, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said late Tuesday morning.
'Devastating:' PA Family Left Homeless After Car Barrels Through Living Room (PHOTOS)
A Pennsylvania family was left homeless after a reckless driver barreled through their living room and caused severe damage, authorities said. The Forks Township Fire Department responded to the local crash and found the vehicle slammed through the living room of a local home on the night of Saturday, July 30, the department said.
10-Month-Old Baby Girl Shot Following Argument In Philadelphia’s Kensington Section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 10-month-old baby girl remains hospitalized at St. Christopher’s Hospital in Kensington after she was shot in the hand. Police say an argument happened Sunday morning after a family was celebrating a wedding. The mother tells CBS3 she was holding her baby when shots were fired and had she not run and ducked for cover, she fears this could have been a much different story. As of right now, the shooter has not been arrested, but the baby’s mom tells Eyewitness News it was her new stepdad who allegedly started shooting early Sunday morning. “It happened so fast, I didn’t...
Tannersville Man Arrested for Assaulting Siblings
TANNERSVILLE, PA- Pocono Township Police officers responded to the Best Western Hotel in Tannersville on...
Officials: 3-year-old shot after being left alone in car with gun in Caln Township
A 3-year-old boy was shot after being left alone in a car with a gun in Caln Township, Chester County.
Vigil held for 54-year-old grandmother shot and killed in Philadelphia
"She was going to go pick my child up, and how do you just get shot?" said the victim's daughter.
Man, teen girl who died in Lehigh County crash identified as police look for witnesses
Police are looking for witnesses to a double fatal wreck Sunday in Lehigh County that claimed a motorcycle driver and a passenger in an SUV. Police were called at 6:54 p.m. to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of MacArthur and Mechanicsville roads in Whitehall Township. Jose Estrada-Estrada, 42, of...
